The Chocolate Chip bakery 166 NE 29th st
Donuts - Gluten Free - Vegan
Samoa (nut-free)
The donut that started our entire donut menu! This cake donut is our take on the classic Girl Scout Samoa cookie so good you'll forget it's vegan and gluten-free. Cake donut dipped in caramel and topped with toasted coconut and chocolate glaze.
Cafe con Leche
A donut that is cherished by us and beloved by our customers, the cafe con leche donut is a must-try and a bestseller. Cake donut glazed with our signature coffee cream and dusted with chocolate.
Carrot Cake
A classic turned into a donut? Yes! Carrot cake donut base topped with cream cheese glaze and crushed walnut.
Cookie Crumb
Cake donut glazed with cream cheese and topped with cookie crumbs.
Pineapple Upside-Down
The old classic (and grandma's favorite) turned into a donut. Pineapple cake donut base, caramelized pineapple, berry cream center.
Party Donut Box (6)
An amazing sampler of our 6 handcrafted gluten free donuts !
Large Party Donut Box (12)
All vegan all gluten free awesome donuts handcrafted daily! ready to be delivered or pick up
Celebration Cakes and Specials
Mini Donuts Special (12)
Assorted Mini donuts flavors !
6 "Cookies & Cream Cake
Chocolate Cake with the most delicious Cookies & Cream Frosting! (6 slices) Chocolate cake with cookies and cream frosting and ganache on top! (Our frostings are made with vegan butter, not shortening. Cakes cannot hold under the sun or hot weathers for hours before the frosting melts. Please take this into account if your order won't be placed in a fridge when arrives at the destination).
6" Chipy's Fudge Cake Truffles
Fudgy amazing celebration chocolate cake. Comes with house truffles and gluten free cookies! (4-6 slices) (Our frostings are made with vegan butter, not shortening. Cakes cannot hold under the sun or hot weathers for hours before the frosting melts. Please take this into account if your order won't be placed in a fridge when arrives at the destination).
The Best Sellers Box
A sample of our best sellers and higher rated goodies! Choco Banana Bread, Fudge Cake or Cookies n' cream cake, Samoa Donut, Cafe con Leche Donut or any other of our best seller donuts
8 " Fudge Cake
8" Cookies and Cream Cake
8" Doble Layer Cake
6" Custom Fudge Cake
Breads - Gluten Free - Vegan
Multigran Sandwich Bread
(it comes sliced and It Frozen, it could be in the freezer for up to 3 months) 100% gluten free, vegan, soy free and organic
Banana Bread Slice
Banana Bread Loaf
Sweet Potato Bun
Handcrafted Organic Gluten free Vegan Bun
6 Sweet Potato Buns
12 Sweet Potato Buns
All Day Food - Vegan and Gluten Free
Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Vegan Sausage - Vegan Egg - Cheddar - Tomatoes - Signature sauce
Power Sandwich w/ Fries
Handcrafted Organic Bun + Plant Based high protein Sausage patty + Cheddar + Special Sandwich Spread(with Pickles)+ Tomatoes (Organic - Vegan - Gluten free - Soy free)
House Grilled Cheese
House Vegan Gluten free Sandwich bread grilled with American and Mozarella Cheese with our House Garlic Mayo! So good..
Organic Avocado Toast
Multigrain House Bread, Avocado fine herbs spread + Avocado Slices (Organic - Vegan - Gluten Free - Soy Free)
Mushroom Avocado Sandwich
Multigrain House Bread + Wild Mushrooms & Onions Sauté + Organic Avocado Slices + Choice of house sauce
House Cheeseberger w/ Fries
House Gluten free Sweet potato bun ! Flavorful pea protein patty with the best pickled burger sauce. (Lettuce - tomatoes - vegan cheese)
Fries
Sweet potato fries
Power Sandwich (No Fries)
Mushroom Avo Sandwich (No Fries)
CheeseBurger(No fries)
Cake Slices & Cupcakes - Gluten Free - Vegan
Large Cupcake Box (12)
Assorted flavors from our exclusive selection. (Choco fudge , Caramel chocolate, choco vanilla, strawberry confetti, cookies and cream)
Cupcake Box (4)
4 Amazing Gluten free Vegan Cupcakes from our selection ! Strawberry Chocolate COokies And Cream Choco Vanilla CHoco Fudge Toffee Cupcake Snickerdoodle
Chipys Fudge Cake Slice
Best of the Best Fudgy Chocolate cake! (Organic - Vegan - Gluten free)
Cookies & Cream Cake Slice
Strawberry Confetti
Toffee Choco Cupcake
Cookies and Cream Cupcake
Choco Fudge Cupcake
CHocolate Cake with a creamy amazing frosting topped with organic chocolate ganache and cookie crumbs!
Snickerdoodle Cupcake
Truffle Pops
Blueberry Lemon Cupcake
Vanilla Choco Cupcake
Chocolate Chip Cupcake
Banana Crunch
Cookies
Chocolate Sugar Free Cookies
3 small cookies made with coconut and almond, monkfruit sweetened.
Chubby Chunker
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan gluten free organic awesome
Cookie Box (14)
handcrafted organic gluten free and vegan assorted flavors (Pistacchio chocolate - double chocolate - Classic chocolate chip - Alfajor with chocolate and coconut - lemon almond )
Alfajor
Good Boy Treat
Coffee Drinks - Iced
Iced Purple Rain
Signature Bestseller (16oz) House made organic lavender flavor + Double shot of Espresso + favorite Choice of Milk
Iced New Yorker Latte
(16oz) Organic Brown Sugar and Cinnamon flavor + Double espresso shot+ milk of your choice!
Organic Chai Vanilla Latte
Our special for Chai tea lovers! House made vanilla flavor+ milk of your choice+ Organic Masala Chai tea (Organic)
Iced Latte
(16oz) Double shot of espresso+ Milk of your choice
Iced Coffee
(16oz) House Iced Coffee+ Add a splash of milk and your choice of sweetener.
Iced Matcha Latte
(16oz) Ceremonial Matcha + House milk blend (Coconut+Macadamia milk)
Iced Mocha Latte
Ice Caramel Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
Coffee Drinks - Hot
The New Yorker Latte
(12oz) Double espresso shot+ Frothed milk+ tasty home made organic flavor (Organic brown sugar and cinnamon)
Purple Rain
(12oz) Frothed milk + signature lavender flavor + Double Espresso shot
Organic Chai Latte
Sweetened House Chai with the milk of your choice
Organic Matcha Latte
(12oz) Ceremonial Organic Matcha + signature house milk
Espresso Shot
Double shot of our fresh roasted signature selection
Cappuccino
(8oz) Double espresso+ Foamy milk of your choice
Latte
(12oz) Double Espresso+ Frothed milk of your choice
Signature Hot Chocolate
(8z) Signature Chocolate Chip Bakery drink made with the best organic chocolate selection
Small Americano
Big Americano (two shots)
Juices and Milkshakes
Passionfruit Tropical
New Addition to our menu ! Organic Passionfruit - Mango - Banana Smoothie!
Its Peachy
Organic Peaches + Ginger + Orange Juice
Snickerdoodle Banana Milkshake
16oz (Gluten free - vegan - soy free)
Pineapple Greens
Awesome Juice of Organic Pineapple + Kale + Red Apple
Strawberry Shortcake MIlkshake
Grinch (CONTAIN PEANUTS)
Choco Milkshake
Drinks
Olipop Soda
OLIPOP tastes like the soda you grew up sipping, but with the added benefit of microbiome and digestive health support. With plant fiber, prebiotics, botanicals, and a touch of magic, we made soda healthier AND more delicious!
Organic Kombucha
San Pellegrino Can 330ml
Sparkling Water