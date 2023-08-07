Donuts - Gluten Free - Vegan

Samoa (nut-free)

$6.50

The donut that started our entire donut menu! This cake donut is our take on the classic Girl Scout Samoa cookie so good you'll forget it's vegan and gluten-free. Cake donut dipped in caramel and topped with toasted coconut and chocolate glaze.

Cafe con Leche

$6.50

A donut that is cherished by us and beloved by our customers, the cafe con leche donut is a must-try and a bestseller. Cake donut glazed with our signature coffee cream and dusted with chocolate.

Carrot Cake

$6.50

A classic turned into a donut? Yes! Carrot cake donut base topped with cream cheese glaze and crushed walnut.

Cookie Crumb

$6.50

Cake donut glazed with cream cheese and topped with cookie crumbs.

Pineapple Upside-Down

$6.50

The old classic (and grandma's favorite) turned into a donut. Pineapple cake donut base, caramelized pineapple, berry cream center.

Party Donut Box (6)

$36.00

An amazing sampler of our 6 handcrafted gluten free donuts !

Large Party Donut Box (12)

$60.00

All vegan all gluten free awesome donuts handcrafted daily! ready to be delivered or pick up

Celebration Cakes and Specials

Mini Donuts Special (12)

$25.00

Assorted Mini donuts flavors !

6 "Cookies & Cream Cake

Chocolate Cake with the most delicious Cookies & Cream Frosting! (6 slices) Chocolate cake with cookies and cream frosting and ganache on top! (Our frostings are made with vegan butter, not shortening. Cakes cannot hold under the sun or hot weathers for hours before the frosting melts. Please take this into account if your order won't be placed in a fridge when arrives at the destination).

6" Chipy's Fudge Cake Truffles

Fudgy amazing celebration chocolate cake. Comes with house truffles and gluten free cookies! (4-6 slices) (Our frostings are made with vegan butter, not shortening. Cakes cannot hold under the sun or hot weathers for hours before the frosting melts. Please take this into account if your order won't be placed in a fridge when arrives at the destination).

The Best Sellers Box

$30.00

A sample of our best sellers and higher rated goodies! Choco Banana Bread, Fudge Cake or Cookies n' cream cake, Samoa Donut, Cafe con Leche Donut or any other of our best seller donuts

8 " Fudge Cake

$72.00

8" Cookies and Cream Cake

$72.00

8" Doble Layer Cake

$135.00

6" Custom Fudge Cake

$72.00

Breads - Gluten Free - Vegan

Multigran Sandwich Bread

$12.00

(it comes sliced and It Frozen, it could be in the freezer for up to 3 months) 100% gluten free, vegan, soy free and organic

Banana Bread Slice

$6.95

Banana Bread Loaf

$42.00
Sweet Potato Bun

$4.50

Handcrafted Organic Gluten free Vegan Bun

6 Sweet Potato Buns

$24.00

12 Sweet Potato Buns

$45.00

All Day Food - Vegan and Gluten Free

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

Vegan Sausage - Vegan Egg - Cheddar - Tomatoes - Signature sauce

Power Sandwich w/ Fries

$18.95

Handcrafted Organic Bun + Plant Based high protein Sausage patty + Cheddar + Special Sandwich Spread(with Pickles)+ Tomatoes (Organic - Vegan - Gluten free - Soy free)

House Grilled Cheese

$14.49

House Vegan Gluten free Sandwich bread grilled with American and Mozarella Cheese with our House Garlic Mayo! So good..

Organic Avocado Toast

$14.45

Multigrain House Bread, Avocado fine herbs spread + Avocado Slices (Organic - Vegan - Gluten Free - Soy Free)

Mushroom Avocado Sandwich

$18.95

Multigrain House Bread + Wild Mushrooms & Onions Sauté + Organic Avocado Slices + Choice of house sauce

House Cheeseberger w/ Fries

$18.95

House Gluten free Sweet potato bun ! Flavorful pea protein patty with the best pickled burger sauce. (Lettuce - tomatoes - vegan cheese)

Fries

$8.95

Sweet potato fries

$10.00

Power Sandwich (No Fries)

$17.95

Mushroom Avo Sandwich (No Fries)

$17.95

CheeseBurger(No fries)

$17.95

Cake Slices & Cupcakes - Gluten Free - Vegan

Large Cupcake Box (12)

$60.00

Assorted flavors from our exclusive selection. (Choco fudge , Caramel chocolate, choco vanilla, strawberry confetti, cookies and cream)

Cupcake Box (4)

$22.00

4 Amazing Gluten free Vegan Cupcakes from our selection ! Strawberry Chocolate COokies And Cream Choco Vanilla CHoco Fudge Toffee Cupcake Snickerdoodle

Chipys Fudge Cake Slice

$12.00

Best of the Best Fudgy Chocolate cake! (Organic - Vegan - Gluten free)

Cookies & Cream Cake Slice

$12.00

Strawberry Confetti

$6.50

Toffee Choco Cupcake

$6.50

Cookies and Cream Cupcake

$6.50

Choco Fudge Cupcake

$6.50

CHocolate Cake with a creamy amazing frosting topped with organic chocolate ganache and cookie crumbs!

Snickerdoodle Cupcake

$6.50

Truffle Pops

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Cupcake

$6.50

Vanilla Choco Cupcake

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cupcake

$6.50

Banana Crunch

$6.50

Cookies

Chocolate Sugar Free Cookies

$10.00

3 small cookies made with coconut and almond, monkfruit sweetened.

Chubby Chunker

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Vegan gluten free organic awesome

Cookie Box (14)

$48.00

handcrafted organic gluten free and vegan assorted flavors (Pistacchio chocolate - double chocolate - Classic chocolate chip - Alfajor with chocolate and coconut - lemon almond )

Alfajor

$5.50

Good Boy Treat

$2.75

Coffee Drinks - Iced

Iced Purple Rain

Iced Purple Rain

$6.25

Signature Bestseller (16oz) House made organic lavender flavor + Double shot of Espresso + favorite Choice of Milk

Iced New Yorker Latte

$6.25

(16oz) Organic Brown Sugar and Cinnamon flavor + Double espresso shot+ milk of your choice!

Organic Chai Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Our special for Chai tea lovers! House made vanilla flavor+ milk of your choice+ Organic Masala Chai tea (Organic)

Iced Latte

$6.15

(16oz) Double shot of espresso+ Milk of your choice

Iced Coffee

$3.65

(16oz) House Iced Coffee+ Add a splash of milk and your choice of sweetener.

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

(16oz) Ceremonial Matcha + House milk blend (Coconut+Macadamia milk)

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.50

Ice Caramel Latte

$6.25

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Coffee Drinks - Hot

The New Yorker Latte

$6.25

(12oz) Double espresso shot+ Frothed milk+ tasty home made organic flavor (Organic brown sugar and cinnamon)

Purple Rain

$6.25

(12oz) Frothed milk + signature lavender flavor + Double Espresso shot

Organic Chai Latte

$6.25

Sweetened House Chai with the milk of your choice

Organic Matcha Latte

$6.25

(12oz) Ceremonial Organic Matcha + signature house milk

Espresso Shot

$3.95

Double shot of our fresh roasted signature selection

Cappuccino

$5.00

(8oz) Double espresso+ Foamy milk of your choice

Latte

$6.00

(12oz) Double Espresso+ Frothed milk of your choice

Signature Hot Chocolate

$5.25

(8z) Signature Chocolate Chip Bakery drink made with the best organic chocolate selection

Small Americano

$3.95

Big Americano (two shots)

$4.25

Juices and Milkshakes

Passionfruit Tropical

$10.00

New Addition to our menu ! Organic Passionfruit - Mango - Banana Smoothie!

Its Peachy

$10.00

Organic Peaches + Ginger + Orange Juice

Snickerdoodle Banana Milkshake

$10.00

16oz (Gluten free - vegan - soy free)

Pineapple Greens

$9.50

Awesome Juice of Organic Pineapple + Kale + Red Apple

Strawberry Shortcake MIlkshake

$10.00

Grinch (CONTAIN PEANUTS)

$9.50

Choco Milkshake

$10.00

Drinks

Olipop Soda

$3.50

OLIPOP tastes like the soda you grew up sipping, but with the added benefit of microbiome and digestive health support. With plant fiber, prebiotics, botanicals, and a touch of magic, we made soda healthier AND more delicious!

Organic Kombucha

$3.25

San Pellegrino Can 330ml

$3.00

Sparkling Water

water

$3.00