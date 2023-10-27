The Coffee Emporium - North Liberty The Coffee Emporium - North Liberty
Coffee Drinks
Classic house coffee locally roasted by Capanna Coffee Company in North Liberty.
Housemade cold brew made with our house blend medium roast.
Classic latte made with espresso and steamed milk of your choice.
Classic latte made with espresso and steamed milk plus honey and cinnamon powder.
Locally roasted Lazarus espresso plus hot water.
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and dry milk foam.
Half classic house coffee and half steamed milk of your choice.
4 oz drink made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
Mochas
A mocha latte made with espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate sauce.
A mocha latte made with espresso, steamed milk, and white chocolate sauce.
One of our specialty mochas made with chocolate and spices.
A spiced mocha with caramel.
A classic mocha with hazelnut and caramel flavor.
A classic mocha with toasted marshmallow flavor.
A white mocha with hazelnut.
A white mocha with vanilla and caramel.
A classic mocha with hazelnut.
Non-Coffee Drinks
A classic spiced black tea latte made with Masala chai concentrate from Rishi Tea and steamed milk.
A classic green tea latte made with matcha powder from Rishi Tea and steamed milk. Comes unsweetened!
A tea latte made with Earl Grey Lavender black tea, vanilla flavor and steamed milk.
Classic hot chocolate made with chocolate powder and steamed milk.
Steamed milk mixed with a flavor of your choice.
A White Monster infusion with a flavor of your choice!
San Pellegrino sparkling water mixed with a flavor of your choice.
Food Items
Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, and housemade aioli on sourdough bread.
Breakfast sandwich with egg, provolone cheese, housemade aioli, spinach, roasted red pepper, and tomato on sourdough.
Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, housemade aioli, bacon, tomato, and spinach on sourdough.
Breakfast sandwich with egg, provolone cheese, ham and raspberry jam on sourdough bread
Classic grilled cheese made with American cheese on sourdough. Great with add-ons!
A fun take on a grilled cheese with provolone, bacon, spinach, tomato, and housemade aioli.
Hearty lunch sandwich with turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and housemade ranch.
A veggie lover's dream: a grilled cheese sandwich made with provolone cheese, pickled onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, with housemade aioli.
A classic panini made with ham, American cheese, and honey mustard.
Pastries
Retail / Misc.
Specials
A "romantic" floral latte with lavender, rose, and oat milk.
Our classic iced chai topped with sweet maple cold foam.
A "dreamy" lemonade with blackberry and lavender flavors.
Everything Bagel with Egg, Garden Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Spinach, and Tomato.
A sweet and spicy latte with maple syrup and cardamom spice.