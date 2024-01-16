The Coffee Garage 761 W James Street
Food
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
Toasted sourdough bread, Bacon, sausage or veggie with egg, cheddar cheese. Great with a side of chipotle mayo!
- Grilled Bacon, Ham and Cheese$8.95
Ham and Bacon with Cheddar and Munster. Topped off with mayo on farmhouse white bread. Perfect sandwich to grab and go for breakfast or lunch
- Midwest Club$9.85
Turkey and bacon with Munster cheese on premium white bread. "The Garage Way" comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado and mayo
- Ultimate Italian$11.75
Pepperoni, salami, ham, Munster cheese with Italian mayo on toasted Italian pepperoni cheese bread. "The Garage Way" includes fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion and banana peppers. Served with chips or side salad
- Spicy Premium Roast Beef$12.95
Spicy!! jalapeno cheese bread with premium roast beef and Pepper jack cheese, "The Garage way" includes spicy pepper mix, red onion and spicy mayo. Served with chips or side salad
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
Grilled cheese on farmhouse white and cheddar cheese. served with a side of chips or side salad.
Other Eats
- Smoothie Bowl$8.95
Base of blended frozen fruit with non dairy milk. fresh fruit and granola on top with your choice of peanut butter or agave and honey
- Avocado Toast$8.25
Thick slice of homestyle toast with homemade avocado spread, everything bagel seasoning, served with bacon crumbles, cucumber/tomato topping and greens
- Yogurt Parfeit$3.99
Greek yogurt with fresh fruit, granola and honey
- Protein Energy Bites$3.99
Perfect for a grab and go breakfast. different varieties available in store
- Fresh fruit cup$3.75
side of fresh seasonal fruit
- Granola with Greek yogurt$3.95
bowl of granola and side of your choice of milk
- Overnight Oats$4.25
House made non dairy overnight oats with mulitple flavors
- Side of Greens$2.00
side of greens with ranch or balsamic
- Granola Bar$2.75
- Chips$1.50
Quesadilla's
- Breakfast Quesadilla$6.95
Quesadilla with cheddar cheese, egg and your choice of meat or vegetarian option. optional sour cream, salsa or chipotle sauce. served with greens
- Pizza Quesadilla$6.95
Grilled tortilla with pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar and pizza sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Grilled tortilla with melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
- Drip Coffee$2.25+
Fair trade single origin and house blends all day
- Latte$3.75+
steamed milk with house espresso. Add any flavoring of your choice!
- Mocha$4.25+
Steamed milk, espresso and premium chocolate
- Americano$2.50+
Hot water with house espresso
- Espresso$2.25
Double shot of espresso to wake you up!
- Cold Brew$3.95+
House made cold brew served over ice
- Cappuccino (6oz)$3.25
Espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top
- Chai Latte$3.95+
Rishi Chai Blended with steamed milk, vanilla and cinnamon
- Dirty Chai Latte$4.25+
Rishi Chai Latte with vanilla, cinnamon and 2 shots of espresso
- Cortado (4oz)$3.50
Half espresso half steamed milk
Other Drinks
- Chocolate milk$2.25
12 oz cup of chocolate milk
- Hot Apple cider$3.25+
Hot apple cider with cinnemon
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
Steamed milk with premium chocolate and whipped cream
- Kids Juice$1.50
Grab and go juice selection from the cooler
- London fog$3.75
Earl Grey tea blended with milk and vanilla
- Matcha Latte$3.95+
Steamed milk, Organic matcha, light honey and vanilla
- Natural Drinks$3.75
Selection of drinks from our in house cooler
- Premium Tea$2.95
- Sparkling Italian Soda$3.95
Chose any flavor! Add cream, whipped cream or both!
- Spiced apple chai$3.95+
Rishi Chai with our apple concentrate and mixed spices. Try it with espresso!
- Steamer "Kids Coffee"$2.25
Steamed milk with your choice of flavoring.
- Soft drinks$1.75
bottle of soda
- Water Bottle$2.00
water bottle
- White Milk$2.00
Smoothies
- Tropical Fusion$5.50
Fresh and frozen tropical fruits blended to make you feel like you are in a tropical paradise. Great for immune support!
- Strawberry Banana$5.50
Classic strawberry banana smoothie made with protein and other refreshing natural ingredients
- PB chocolate banana blast$5.50
Peanut butter blended with chocolate, banana and other natural ingredients. Great after a workout! Contains 32 grams of protein
- Wild berry burst$5.50
Mixed berries packed with antioxidants and natural ingredients. This smoothie is perfect to help support brain function throughout the day!
Blended Drinks
- Mixed Mocha Madness$5.50
blended chocolate with espresso and milk. Topped with mini chips and whipped cream and whipped cream
- Caramel Temptation$5.50
Delicious caramel swirled with milk and espresso. Topped with whipped cream and caramel
- Vanilla Bean Bliss$5.50
Blended vanilla bean syrup, espresso and milk. topped with whipped cream
- Campfire S'mores$5.50
Espresso and milk blended with a chocolate, marshmellow and topped off with whipped cream and graham cracker topping