The Coffee House Powered by Schell Brothers 18 Rehoboth Ave.
Breakfast
- The Chesapeake
Scrambled egg bowl with spinach and cheddar cheese$10.00
- The Newport
Breakfast burrito wrap with scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar. Fresh salsa & sour cream on the side$10.00
- The Henlopen
Bacon or sausage with egg and cheddar cheese on english muffin, bagel, or wheat toast$8.00
- The Brady
Open faced toast with peanut butter, banana or strawberry, & honey drizzle$6.00
- The Bluebell
Fresh cut fruit bowl$8.00
- Hash Brown$2.00
- Bagel
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- The Orchid
Classic Coffee House BLT$12.00
- The Montauk
Wrap with hummus, spinach, tomato, sliced cucumber, and feta.$12.00
- The Monterey
Grilled cheese with bacon$10.00
- The Mayberry
Avocado toast with feta, tomato, and balsalmic vin drizzle$12.00
- The Shearwater
Stacked meat sandwich with turkey, ham, salami, bacon, spinach, cheddar cheese, & mustard$14.00
- The Catalina
Tuna salad with spinach, tomato, and cheese$12.00
- The Iris
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, and cheese$12.00
- The Azalea
Tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic vin$12.00
- The Southport
Turkey with bacon and cheese$12.00
- PB & J
Classic PB & J$5.00
- Ham & Cheese
Classic Ham & Cheese$5.00
- Turkey & Cheese
Classic Turkey & Cheese$5.00
- Hot Dog$5.00
- Mac & Cheese w/Bacon$5.00
- Hot Dog Combo$8.00
- Meatball Sub Combo$10.00
- Pulled Pork Combo$10.00
Drinks Menu
Smoothies
- Local Beach Bum
Espresso, banana, milk, peanut butter$10.00
- The 302
Spinach, strawberries, pineapple, banana, chia seeds, almond milk$10.00
- Rehoboth Sunrise
Strawberry, mango, pineapple, banana, apple juice$10.00
- Give Kudos!
Banana, dragonfruit, yogurt$10.00
- Midnight Snack
Strawberry, mango, pineapple, banana, apple juice$8.00
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Pastries
Pastries
- Strawberry Muffin$6.00
- Coffee Cake$6.00
- Blueberry Muffin$6.00
- Blueberry Scone$6.00
- Lemon Poppy Seed$6.00
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00
- Apple Galette$6.00
- Cinnamon Bun$6.00
- Maple Scone$6.00
- Pastry Tart$6.00
- Plain Croissant$6.00
- Ham & Gruyere$6.00
- Almond Croissant$6.00
- Gluten Free Almond$6.00
- Mini Strawberry Cheese Croissant$3.50
- Bread Pudding Muffin$6.00
- Sticky Bun$6.00
- Blueberry Lemon Crunch Bar$6.00
- Chocolate Ganache Brownies$6.00
- Danish$6.00
Cookies
Mini Muffin Bowls
Deli Case
- The Ethan Parfait
Yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, honey drizzle$8.00
- The Whimbrel
Overnight oats bowl with strawberries, blueberries, almonds, dollop of yogurt, and honey drizzle$10.00
- The Kingfisher
Chia pudding bowl with strawberries, blueberries, almonds, and agave syrup drizzle$11.00
- Tofu Bowl
Tofu salad$12.00
- Tuna Salad Bowl$10.00
- Chicken Salad Bowl$10.00
- Cake Pop$4.00
- Tomato & Mozz Bowl
Tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic vin$10.00
- Banana$1.00
- Andy Melon Bowl$8.00