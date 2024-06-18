The Colombian Corner 1085 Eagle Lake Dr #12
- Bandeja Paisa
Traditional colombian dih served with beans,rice, steak, colombian sausage, pork belly, fried egg, arepa, sweet plantain and avocado$21.00
- Super Arepa
Flat Cornmeal cake with your choise of proteine$10.00
- Arepa Cheese
Flat Cornmeal cake with Provolone and Mozzarella cheese$6.00
- Patacon
Full sweet plantain served with cheese, corn, avocado and the choice of your proteine$16.00
- Ceviche de Chicharon
Flat plantain served with ceviche of pork belly$14.00
- Patacon 3 Hermanos
Flat plantain served with grilled pork, chicken,steak, cheese and pineapple$14.00
- Picada
Traditional colombian dish that include pork belly, blood sausage, colombian sausage, steak, chicken, pork, yellow potato, sweet plantain, arepita, corn,yuca
- Salchipapas Special
Dish that include french fries,fried sausage,shredded proteine, corn and melted cheese$15.50
- Patacon Pork$14.00
- Bandeja 3 for 1$18.00
- Bowl Salad
Kids Specials
The Colombian Corner Location and Ordering Hours
(859) 687-4762
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM