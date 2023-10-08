Continental Pastries and Deli 928 W Columbia Ave A
Deli
Sandwich
Old Smokey
Our Old Smokey Sandwich is made with Ciabatta bread, lettuce, tomato, turkey, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, mayo, & grilled on our panini press.
Bavarian Ham
Our Bavarian Ham Sandwich is made with Shepherds bread, Ham, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, & mayo.
Bruschetta Chicken
Our Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich is made with Tomato Parmesan Focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze, pesto, & grilled on our panini press.
Tuna Melt
Our Tuna Melt Wrap is made with our Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, red onions, cheddar cheese, Italian dressing, on a white wrap, & grilled on our panini press.
Reuben
Our Reuben Sandwich is made with Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, mayo, & grilled on our panini press.
Turkey Florentine
Our Turkey Florentine Panini is made with Shepherds bread, turkey, Muenster cheese, spinach artichoke spread, mustard, & grilled on our panini press.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Our Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap is made with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado spread, garlic mayo, on a white wrap, & grilled on our panini press.
Mauro
Our Mauro Beef Sandwich is made with sourdough bread, roast beef, Havarti cheese, crispy onions, horseradish, arugula, & grilled on our panini press.
Colosseum
Our Colosseum Sandwich is made with Tomato Parmesan Focaccia bread, lettuce, tomato, turkey, Genoa salami, smoked cheddar, honey mustard, & mayo.
Create Your Own Sandwich
Pick 2
Salads
Garden Salad
Our Garden Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onions, & Parmesan cheese.
Tuna Salad Salad
Our Tuna Salad Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, fresh tuna salad, fresh fruit, & topped with walnuts.
Chicken Salad Salad
Our Chicken Salad Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, fresh chicken salad, fresh fruit, & topped with walnuts.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our Grilled Chicken Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, carrot, red onions, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & a grilled chicken breast.
Summertime Salad
Our Summertime Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, turkey, feta cheese, red onions, dried cranberries, & walnuts.