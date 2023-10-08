Deli

Sandwich

Old Smokey

Our Old Smokey Sandwich is made with Ciabatta bread, lettuce, tomato, turkey, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, mayo, & grilled on our panini press.

Bavarian Ham

Our Bavarian Ham Sandwich is made with Shepherds bread, Ham, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, & mayo.

Bruschetta Chicken

Our Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich is made with Tomato Parmesan Focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze, pesto, & grilled on our panini press.

Tuna Melt

Our Tuna Melt Wrap is made with our Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, red onions, cheddar cheese, Italian dressing, on a white wrap, & grilled on our panini press.

Reuben

Our Reuben Sandwich is made with Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, mayo, & grilled on our panini press.

Turkey Florentine

Our Turkey Florentine Panini is made with Shepherds bread, turkey, Muenster cheese, spinach artichoke spread, mustard, & grilled on our panini press.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

Our Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap is made with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado spread, garlic mayo, on a white wrap, & grilled on our panini press.

Mauro

Our Mauro Beef Sandwich is made with sourdough bread, roast beef, Havarti cheese, crispy onions, horseradish, arugula, & grilled on our panini press.

Colosseum

Our Colosseum Sandwich is made with Tomato Parmesan Focaccia bread, lettuce, tomato, turkey, Genoa salami, smoked cheddar, honey mustard, & mayo.

Create Your Own Sandwich

Pick 2

Pick 2 Combo

Soup

Cup of Soup

Bowl of Soup

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Our Garden Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onions, & Parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad Salad

Tuna Salad Salad

Our Tuna Salad Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, fresh tuna salad, fresh fruit, & topped with walnuts.

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

Our Chicken Salad Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, fresh chicken salad, fresh fruit, & topped with walnuts.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Our Grilled Chicken Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, carrot, red onions, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & a grilled chicken breast.

Summertime Salad

Our Summertime Salad is made on a bed of mixed greens, turkey, feta cheese, red onions, dried cranberries, & walnuts.

Side Salad 3oz

Weiners & Bratwursts

Weiner

Bratwurst

Chips & Pickle

Add Chips & Pickle

Drinks

Fountain Drink - REG

Fountain Drink - LARGE

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Tropicana Orange Juice

Prairie Farms White Milk

Prairie Farms Chocolate Milk

V8 Energy Drink

Bottled Water - REG

Bottled Water - MINI

ICEE Sparkling Water

Coffee - SMALL

Coffee - MEDIUM

Coffee - LARGE

Soda Can

