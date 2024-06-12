The Coop 102 B N Water Street
Hot Dogs
Tater Tots
Beer & Wine
- Bud Light Lime$4.00
- Budweiser$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Guinness$4.50
- Heineken 0.0$4.00
- Highland Gaelic Ale$4.50
- Hummingbird Helles$5.50
- Lagunitas Little Sumpin$4.50
- Larry's Lemonade$4.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Modelo$4.25
- National Bohemian$4.25
- Natural Light$3.50
- Naturday$3.50
- Pacifico$4.25
- PBR$3.00
- Pernicious$5.75
- Red Oak$5.50
- Sam Adams$4.00
- SeaQuench$5.00
- Sierra Nevada$5.00
- Sierra Nevada Torpedo$5.00
- Sky Blue$5.50
- Stella Artois$4.50
- Yuengling$4.25
- Barefoot$5.00
- Beatbox$6.00
- Bootlegger$4.00
- Angry Orchard$4.25
- Bud Light Seltzer$4.25
- Cayman Jack$4.00
- Flat Rock Cider$5.00
- Happy Dad$4.50
- Truly$5.00
The Coop Location and Hours
(252) 562-6178
Closed • Opens Thursday at 8AM