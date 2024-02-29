The Coop Waukesha, WI
BREAKFAST
Omelets
- Wisco Omelet$11.95
A blend of Wisconsin cheese from aged Cheddar and mozzarella Swiss.
- Cali Cntry Omelet$13.95
An array of fresh vegetables from mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, avocado, and spinach blended in with aged Cheddar.
- Denver Omelet$12.95
Ham, green, bell peppers, and onions with aged Cheddar cheese.
- Village Omelet$12.95
Fresh spinach, imported feta, and tomato.
- Big-Boys Omelet$14.95
Ham, sausage, & bacon with Cheddar and mozzarella
- Coop Carnita OML$13.95
Our signature coop carnitas blended with queso fresco, bell peppers & avocado.
- Open Omelet$11.95
Skillets
- Flank Skillet$15.95
Tender strips of flank steak with feta, onions, and bell peppers topped with our salsa Verde. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
- Coop Skillet$15.95
Pulled short ribs, ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers topped with Cheddar and pepper jack. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
- Espanola Skillet$14.95
Pulled chicken chipotle in adobo, ham, onions, avocado and bell peppers topped with Cheddar and pepper jack. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
- Mr. Vege Skillet$14.95
Fresh spinach, avocado, mushroom, tomato, bell peppers, onion, zucchini and squash topped with jack and Cheddar. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
- Carnita Skillet$14.95
Our signature coop carnitas blended with queso fresco, bell peppers, avocado, and salsa verde.
- Open Skillet$14.95
- Corned beef & Hash Skillet$14.95
Corned Beef & Hash, Peppers, onions, pepperjack & Cheddar cheese and two eggs your way
- Cream City Skillet$15.95
Bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, sausage gravy on top of our home battered cheese curds.
Benedicts
- Original Benedict$12.95
Canadian bacon and English muffin topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.
- Crab Cake Benny$16.95
Crab cake sitting over English muffin drizzled with our hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.
- Southerner Benny$13.95
Sausage patties on top of biscuits and layered with our homemade gravy. Poached eggs on top.
- Benedict Florentine$12.95
English muffin with sliced tomato and fresh spinach topped with our hollandaise sauce. Poached eggs on top.
- Chx & Wfl Benny$13.95
Chicken, waffles, poached eggs, with sausage gravy on top.
Waffles
- Original Waffle$9.95
Golden brown Belgium waffle with our in-house mix. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- Chx & Waffle$13.95
Belgium waffle topped with fried chicken strips. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- Banana Pecan WFL$11.95
Baked pecan inside our waffle topped with banana slices. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- Granny Wafl Cmbo$13.95
Sugar glazed waffles or half Belgium waffle with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, or sausage. Dusted with powdered sugar.
French Toast
- FRENCH TST$10.95
Delicious challah bread in our homemade cinnamon batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- Strwberry Banana FR TST$12.95
Challah bread layered with fresh bananas and hazelnut drizzle. Dusted with powdered sugar.
- SHRT STCK FR TST$7.95
- Banana BREAD FR TST$11.95
Banana Bread dipped in our French Toast Batter with icing.
- Churro French Toast$12.95
Challah Bread dipped in our French Toast Batter with Cinamon Sugar and Icing
- Banana Foster French Toast$12.95
Crepes
- Crepes$9.95
Plain, Strawberry, or Blueberry
- Crzy Mnky Crepe$11.95
Fresh bananas and hazelnut drizzle.
- Cloud 9 Crepes$11.95
Homemade strawberry cream cheese filling in our crepes with a strawberry garnish!
- Sweetheart crepe$11.95
White chocolate, Nutella spread, Oreo crumbles, and strawberries folded into a crepe.
Pancakes
- Original Pancakes$8.95+
Homemade batter with powdered sugar.
- Red Velvet Cakes$10.95+
Delicious red buttermilk pancakes topped with our homemade cream cheese icing. Homemade batter with powdered sugar.
- S'Mores Pancake$12.95
Pancakes layered with Graham Crackers, Roasted Marshmello, & Hershey's Chocolate.
- Power UP Cakes$13.95
Multi-grain cakes and granola topped with berries and bananas.
- Gluten Free Pancakes$12.90+
- Pumpkin Pancakes$10.95+
- Shrt Stack Pistachio Pancakes$13.95
Straight from the Coop
- Egg Classic$8.95
2 eggs your way, red potato, and toast or pancake.
- Flank Steak & Eggs$18.95
Eggs your way with red potato and toast or pancakes. Choice of meat Flank Steak or Bistro Center Cut Chuck Tender
- Cntry Fry Steak$14.95
Southern style steak topped with our homemade sausage gravy and potatoes.
- Crn Bf & Hsh$14.95
Slow cooked corned beef in our homemade hash and eggs.
- Chilaquiles$12.95
Fresh corn tortilla chips in our salsa Verde with cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with your choice of protein and eggs your way.
- Breakfast Tacos$10.95
Scramble egg with jack and Cheddar and fresh avocado on corn tortillas with drizzled chipotle mayonnaise, cilantro, and onion. Served with potatoes.
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.95
Homemade Biscuits with a layer of our sausage gravy.
- Avocado Toast$10.95
Avocado blend, crumbled feta, and tomato on multigrain toast with fruit.
- 1/2 Biscuits & Gravy$7.95
Homemade biscuits with a layer of our sausage gravy.
- Sante Fe Cooparito$14.95
Burrito studded with egg, monterey jack cheese, onions, peppers, chipotle mayo, avocado, and country potatoes.
Sides
- SD Applewood Bacon$3.95
- SD Sausage$3.75
- SD Fruit$4.95
Pineapple, blueberries, honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, and grapes.
- SD Corned Beef Hash$6.95
- SD Toast$2.49
- SD Ham$4.95
- SD one Egg$2.49
- SD Two Egg$3.95
- SD Fries$3.95
- SD Red Pot$3.95
- SD Swt Pot$3.95
- CNTRY HASHBRWNS$3.95
- SD Gyro Meat$6.95
- SD French Tst$3.95
- SD Mac N Chz$4.95
- SD Pancake$2.95
- SD Multigrain pncake$3.95
- SD Red Velvet pncake$3.95
- SD Gluten free pncake$4.95
- SD. Mama Cheesy Hash$3.95
Yogurt & Oatmeal
Extras
Add Ons
Special
LUNCH
Burgers
Sandwich Time
- Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas of your choice of cilantro, onion, and avocado with our homemade chipotle mayonnaise.
- Tuna Melt Sand$10.95
Fresh tuna salad with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread.
- Turkey Melt Sand$10.95
Fresh sliced turkey breast with Swiss cheese on marble rye bread.
- Monte Cristo$13.95
Turkey ham, Swiss, and egg on French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
- Coop Chx Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken with bacon and Swiss cheese on a pretzel bun and chipotle mayonnaise.
- Classic Reuben$13.95
Tender corned beef with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on marble rye with thousand island dressing.
- The Coop Club$13.95
Fresh turkey, apple wood bacon, avocado, mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce on our multi grain toast.
- Grilled Cheese Panini$9.95
Cheddar, gruyere, and pepper jack melted on our panini bread.
- Buffalo Chx Wrap$13.95
Breaded chicken strips marinated with bualo sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a tortilla.
- Coop Philly Beef$13.95
SIgnature Fresh slow short rib beef on Ciabatta hoagie with fresh onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and peppers.
- Gyro Sandwich$12.95
Carved Gryo meat served on top of a pita bread and homemade tzatziki sauce.
- Coop Southern Fried Chx$13.95
- BLT on Multigrain$9.95
- BBQ pulled pork sandwich$9.95
Salads
- Mediterranean Salad$11.95
Kalamata olives, bell peppers, red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, and oregano on a bed of romaine. Served with our house dressing.
- Strawberry Walnut$11.95
Fresh heritage greens with candied walnuts, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta, and fresh strawberries. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette.
- Coop Cobb Salad$14.95
A bed of greens beneath grilled chicken, chopped tomato, cucumber, avocado, apple wood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with house dressing.
- Southwest Chicken$14.95
Bed of greens with avocado, tortilla strips, tomato, cucumber, black bean, grilled chicken, and corn with chipotle drizzle. Served with house ranch.
- Chicken Caesar$13.95
Traditional Italian with chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, and croutons blended in our house Caesar dressing.
Soup
- Chx Dumpling$3.95
- Soup de Jour$4.95
Monday: Stuffed Pepper Tuesday: Split PEA Wed: Cheddar Broccoli Thursday: Cabbage, Tomato Basil, or Beef Barley Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Chicken Enchilada Sunday: Cream of Chicken Rice
- QT Chx Dumpling$9.95
- QT Soup De Jour$9.95
Monday: Stuffed Pepper Tuesday: Split PEA Wed: Cheddar Broccoli Thursday: Cabbage, Tomato Basil, or Beef Barley Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Chicken Enchilada Sunday: Cream of Chicken Rice
DRINKS
Beverages
Smoothies
- Berry Blaster$6.49
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, and mango juice
- Mr. Green$6.49
Fresh Spinach, banana, pineapple, and mango juice.
- Power Up Smoothie$6.49
Pineapple, mango juice, strawberry, banana,
- Life's a Peach$6.49
Peach, Mango, Blueberry, Banana, and Mango Juice.
- Summer Colada$7.49
Big Virgin Pina Colada Fan? Try our Summer Colada Smoothie!! Contains Pineapples and mango blended with Colada mix!
Friday
Milkshakes
Winter sips
- Egg Nog shake$8.95
Egg nog, ice cream, and cinnamon blended. Topped with whip cream, a nutmeg cookie, and cinnamon.
- Cranberry Mule$8.95
- Mint Mudslide$9.95
- North Pole Shake$7.95
Ice cream, peppermint syrup, peppermint cream, topped with whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and sprinkles
- Dashers Cider$8.95
Dorda sea salt liqueur, champagne, apple cider, chilled on ice, topped with a cinnamon stick
- 5 O’ Clock Cocoa$9.95
Dorda sea salt liqueur, baileys, hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream, sea salt, and cinnamon
- Caramel Apple mosa$9.95