The Corner Cafe and Bar 241 Fort Evans Rd NE
Coffee Menu
Espresso Based Drinks
Iced Drinks
Milkshakes
Special Liquor Drinks
illy’s Irish Coffee
$11.95
illy espresso lightly sweetened with raw sugar, gently stirred into warm Irish whiskey, finished with lightly whipped cream and a dash of cocoa powder
Caffe Grand Marnier
$11.95
illy espresso shaken with ice, Grand Marnier and, almond syrup and finished with lightly whipped cream
Amore
$10.95
illy espresso and warmed amaretto, topped with lightly whipped cream and two illy coffee beans
illy Black and Tan
$11.95
illy espresso mixed gently with Irish Cream floating on a bed of coffee liqueur
Giamaicano (Jamaican)
$12.95
illy espresso lightly sweetened with raw sugar, gently stirred into warm dark rum and coffee liqueur, finished with lightly whipped cream
Messicano (Mexican)
$12.95
illy espresso blended with warm tequila and coffee liqueur, finished with lightly whipped cream
Food & Drinks Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Fruit Cups
Sandwiches
Turkey Cheddar Croissant
$10.95
Tuna Salad Croissant
$10.95
Chicken Salad Croissant
$10.95
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.95
Ham Cheddar on Hawaiian Sandwich
$10.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.95
Turkey, Cheddar, Artisan, GF Sandwich
$10.95
Ham Muenster Sandwich
$10.95
Posh Roast Beef- Artisan Sandwich
$10.95
Buffalo Chicken Panini- Sandwich
$10.95
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$11.95
Drinks
Muffins
Cakes
Coca Cola
Monster Energy Drinks
Bottled Water
Bakery Items
The Corner Cafe and Bar 241 Fort Evans Rd NE Location and Ordering Hours
(703) 344-5176
Closed