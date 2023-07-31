The Counter 1098 Brawley School Rd Suite G
Rise & Shine Breakfast
House Specialties
Acai Bowl
Acai topped w/ bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, sliced almond & drizzled w/ peanut butter & honey
Cali Toast
Multigrain toast topped w/ avocado smash, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, lemon, sea salt & red pepper flakes
Classic Egg Sammy on a NY Kaiser Roll
Soft, fried egg topped w/ smashed fried bliss potatoes, American cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup. Select your choice of meat
Crazy for Berries
Two sugar drop waffles smeared w/ Nutella & topped w/ seasonal berries. Sprinkled w/ powered sugar
Grain Bowl
Quinoa topped w/ sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese & avocado. Finished w/ lemon, sea salt, red pepper flakes & eggs your way
Loaded Scrambler
Truffle tater tots, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, chopped tomato, avocado, & melted cheese
Lox Extraordinaire
Choice of bagel loaded w/ lox & topped w/ shaved red onion, arugula salad & capered dill cream cheese
Pancake Tacos
Two pancake tacos topped w/ scrambled egg, crumbled sausage & shredded cheese. Drizzled w/ our house maple bacon jam syrup
Burritos
Southwestern
Warm, flour tortilla loaded w/ scrambled eggs, tater tots, mild chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, smear of guacamole & creamy pepper jack queso
Veggie Delight
Whole wheat wrap filled w/ scrambled eggs, roasted tomato, mushrooms, spinach, peppers & onions, & creamy goat cheese
Bagels
Coffee & Tea
Iced and Hot Beverages
Cold Brew
Blended Brew
Lakeside Lunch
Sandwiches
BYO Sandwich or Panini
Your choice of Boars Head meat & cheese. Topped w/ Italian "Counter" slaw (giardiniera, hot & sweet peppers, tossed w/ greens, red onion, tomato & house made creamy red wine vinaigrette)
Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken cutlet on warm Italian bread topped w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted Roma tomato, & arugula. Drizzled w/ balsamic glaze & pesto spread
Fire Bird Press
Roasted turkey topped w/ applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomato, 3 pepper cheese & creamy avocado spread on focaccia bread
Just Add Mayo
Chicken, egg, or tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on your choice of bread or wrap
Hot Italians
Chicken or meatball parmigiana smothered w/ marinara & fresh mozzarella. Sprinkled w/ pecorino romano on Italian bread (seeded or non-seeded)
South of Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly shaved ribeye steak tossed with peppers & onions topped w/ creamy white cheddar cheese sauce on a freshly baked hero. Imported from the "City of brotherly love"
Piled High Pastrami
Hot pastrami served on thick pumpernickel & rye swirl bread w/ deli mustard OR pastrami Reuben topped w/ sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served w/ side of coleslaw
Southern BCT
Grilled house pimento cheese sandwich w/ bacon & blackened tomato served on multigrain bread
The Americano
Our house made roast beef served on Dutch Crunch Roll & topped w/ wilted garlic spinach, caramelized onions, portobello mushroom, melted provolone w/ a smear of horseradish cream sauce
The Gnome
Portobella mushroom, fire roasted red peppers, sauteed spinach, balsamic glaze, topped w/ Havarti cheese & a sundried tomato aioli smear. Served on focaccia bread
The Godfather Sangwheech
Served on Italian hero (seeded or non-seed) w/ genoa salami, capicole, prosciutto, mortadella, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, EVOV and topped w/ Italian "Counter" slaw (diced giariniera, hot & sweet peppers, tossed w/ greens, red onion, tomato & house made creamy red wine vinaigrette)
The Maggiano
Fried chicken cutlet topped w/ prosciutto di parma, melted provolone, tomato, arugula topped w/ roasted garlic aioli on Dutch Crunch roll or Italian Hero (seeded or non-seeded)