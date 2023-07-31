Rise & Shine Breakfast

House Specialties

Acai Bowl

$10.95

Acai topped w/ bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, sliced almond & drizzled w/ peanut butter & honey

Cali Toast

$10.95

Multigrain toast topped w/ avocado smash, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, lemon, sea salt & red pepper flakes

Classic Egg Sammy on a NY Kaiser Roll

$9.95

Soft, fried egg topped w/ smashed fried bliss potatoes, American cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup. Select your choice of meat

Crazy for Berries

$11.95

Two sugar drop waffles smeared w/ Nutella & topped w/ seasonal berries. Sprinkled w/ powered sugar

Grain Bowl

$11.95

Quinoa topped w/ sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese & avocado. Finished w/ lemon, sea salt, red pepper flakes & eggs your way

Loaded Scrambler

$9.95

Truffle tater tots, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, chopped tomato, avocado, & melted cheese

Lox Extraordinaire

$15.95

Choice of bagel loaded w/ lox & topped w/ shaved red onion, arugula salad & capered dill cream cheese

Pancake Tacos

$10.95

Two pancake tacos topped w/ scrambled egg, crumbled sausage & shredded cheese. Drizzled w/ our house maple bacon jam syrup

Burritos

Southwestern

$10.95

Warm, flour tortilla loaded w/ scrambled eggs, tater tots, mild chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, smear of guacamole & creamy pepper jack queso

Veggie Delight

$10.95

Whole wheat wrap filled w/ scrambled eggs, roasted tomato, mushrooms, spinach, peppers & onions, & creamy goat cheese

Bagels

Freshly baked topped w/ your choice of schmear

Everything Bagel

$4.50

Plain Bagel

$4.50

Blueberry Bagel

$4.50

Coffee & Tea

Iced and Hot Beverages

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$2.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.00+

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

House Daily Brew

$2.25+

House brewed Black Powder coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.75

Latte

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Cold Brew

Smooth, creamy Black Powder Cold Brew on tap

Cold Brew

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75

Blended Brew

Flavored Frozen Coffee

$5.00

Lakeside Lunch

Sandwiches

BYO Sandwich or Panini

$9.95

Your choice of Boars Head meat & cheese. Topped w/ Italian "Counter" slaw (giardiniera, hot & sweet peppers, tossed w/ greens, red onion, tomato & house made creamy red wine vinaigrette)

Chicken Caprese

$14.95

Grilled chicken cutlet on warm Italian bread topped w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted Roma tomato, & arugula. Drizzled w/ balsamic glaze & pesto spread

Fire Bird Press

$14.95

Roasted turkey topped w/ applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomato, 3 pepper cheese & creamy avocado spread on focaccia bread

Just Add Mayo

$12.95

Chicken, egg, or tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on your choice of bread or wrap

Hot Italians

$14.95

Chicken or meatball parmigiana smothered w/ marinara & fresh mozzarella. Sprinkled w/ pecorino romano on Italian bread (seeded or non-seeded)

South of Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

Thinly shaved ribeye steak tossed with peppers & onions topped w/ creamy white cheddar cheese sauce on a freshly baked hero. Imported from the "City of brotherly love"

Piled High Pastrami

$14.95

Hot pastrami served on thick pumpernickel & rye swirl bread w/ deli mustard OR pastrami Reuben topped w/ sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served w/ side of coleslaw

Southern BCT

$13.95

Grilled house pimento cheese sandwich w/ bacon & blackened tomato served on multigrain bread

The Americano

$14.95

Our house made roast beef served on Dutch Crunch Roll & topped w/ wilted garlic spinach, caramelized onions, portobello mushroom, melted provolone w/ a smear of horseradish cream sauce

The Gnome

$14.95

Portobella mushroom, fire roasted red peppers, sauteed spinach, balsamic glaze, topped w/ Havarti cheese & a sundried tomato aioli smear. Served on focaccia bread

The Godfather Sangwheech

$17.95

Served on Italian hero (seeded or non-seed) w/ genoa salami, capicole, prosciutto, mortadella, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, EVOV and topped w/ Italian "Counter" slaw (diced giariniera, hot & sweet peppers, tossed w/ greens, red onion, tomato & house made creamy red wine vinaigrette)

The Maggiano

$14.00

Fried chicken cutlet topped w/ prosciutto di parma, melted provolone, tomato, arugula topped w/ roasted garlic aioli on Dutch Crunch roll or Italian Hero (seeded or non-seeded)

Salad

BYO Salad

$9.95

Chopped or regular salad with your choice of 5 fresh toppings (Extra Toppings .50)

Deli Case

Prepared Salads

See item for sizing

Chef Salad

$10.95

Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Counter Pimento Cheese

$6.99+

Cream Cheese - Plain

$0.00+

Cream Cheese - Vegetable

$0.00+

Egg Salad

$6.59+

Garden Salad

$8.95

Pasta Salad

$0.00

Potato Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99+

Whipped Butter

$0.00+

Boars Head by the Pound

Meats - 1 lb Cheeses - 1/4 lb

Oven Golden Turkey

$0.00

Black Forest Turkey

$13.99

Roast Beef

$16.99

Swiss Cheese

$3.00

Provolone

$3.25

3 Pepper Cheese

$3.25

Sides

From the Kitchen Sides

Bacon

Taylor Ham

Pickles

Pasta Salad

Tater Tots

Chips & Fruit

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Carolina Dill Chips

$2.25

Doritos

$2.00

Lays Chips

$2.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks & Tea

Small 16oz

$2.00

Large 24oz

$2.75

Cooler Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.15

Kid's Milk/Choco Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Snapple

$2.00

Yoo-Hoo

$2.25