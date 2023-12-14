The Country Biscuit HWY 17N 4280 Highway 17
Breakfast 🍳
Breakfast 🍽 Plates🍳
- 🍳Country 🥞 Breakfast$12.95
Two grade A eggs, with your choice of meat, side, buttermilk biscuit or toast and a griddle option.
- 🌞 New Bern Sunrise Breakfast$8.95
Get your day off to a great start with our New Bern Sunrise Breakfast....two eggs with all the regular fixings.
- Eggs Benedict$11.59
two eggs served on top of english muffin topped with baked ham and drizzled with hollandaise sauce...if that isn't enough you even get to choose a side!
- Western Omelet$10.95+
A popular omelet for many of our guests....you decide on the choice of meat and we fill it with red/green peppers, onions, tomatoes and gooey cheddar cheese. Added to all the flavor is your choice of a side and, of course, bread which we recommend a biscuit
- Spinach Omelette$9.95+
❤️ A yummy spinach, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese omelette 🥬🍄🍅🧀 with your choice of side and, of course, your bread choice needs to be one of our delicious buttermilk biscuits
- Meat & Cheese Omelet$10.95+
The pic says it all...a delicious meat & cheese omelet which needs no jibber jabber. Don't forget to order a drink under the drink in the menu tab :-)
- Flounder Breakfast w/side$10.95+
You’ll be hooked on this delicious flounder with your choice of side and bread. Great for breakfast or lunch!!!! Don’t forget the drink, too.
- Trout Breakfast w/side$10.95+
You would never think Trout for breakfast but it is so yummy! We have guests who come in two and three times a week for our breakfast fish plates. A must try!
- Shrimp Breakfast w/side$10.95
a coastal Carolina 😍 favorite....Shrimp & grits 🍤🥣
Breakfast Biscuit 🥪 Sandwiches
- Cheese Biscuit$3.25
Buttermilk biscuit filled with gooey cheddar cheese.
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.29+
Our biscuits are homemade each morning before 5 a.m. --- yes, that early! We hope you enjoy our biscuit sandwiches as much as we do!!!!
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.29+
Up in the mornin' with the rising sun (well, maybe a weeee bit earlier), we are making our homemade biscuits to bring you the best tasting breakfast sandwiches in all New Bern and beyond!
- Chicken Biscuit$6.25
absolutely delicious😋!!! hands down this beats the competitions idea of a chicken biscuit...make it over the top by adding cheese , mayo and lettuce & tomato
- Our Famous Tenderloin Biscuit$6.95+
Famous Tenderloin Biscuit smothered in gravy....yummers!!! New Bernians have been enjoying this for over 40 years for any meal of the day --- it has stood the "taste-test" of time! Gotta try it once with cheddar cheese and a delicious Coca-Cola!
- 🍩 Biscuit 🍩 Donuts$0.59+
Yummmie biscuit donuts made from scratch daily!!!! If you ❣️our biscuits you’ll ❣️our biscuit donuts!!! Choose from our delicious glazed to deluxe varieties!
Breakfast Side 🥓 Orders
- Grit Bowl$1.89+
Southern thang....delicious anytime of the day.
- Buttermilk Biscuit
we get up before sunrise to bring our guests mouth-watering fluffy buttermilk biscuits....
- 🍩 Biscuit 🍩 Donuts$0.59+
Yummmie biscuit glazed donuts made from scratch daily!!!! If you ❣️our biscuits you’ll ❣️our biscuit donuts!!! ask about our available deluxe donuts!!!
- Home Fries$2.95+
Deep fried potato cubes...try some grilled onions and cheese to make extra yum!!!
- Round Abouts$2.95+
they are just addicting especially with salt/pepper, ketup and honey mustard! don't forget the coffee or Coke and don't forget to ask for the condiments in the special instructions
- Hotcakes$2.75+
Oh warm delicious pancakes....don't forget the sausage!
- French Toast$4.99+
Nothing like cinnamon, vanilla on grilled sourdough French Toast....don't forget the bacon and your favorite beverage!
- Waffle$6.95
- Bacon (3pcs)$3.95
Three pieces of delicious bacon --- add to your grits!
- Sausage Patties (2pcs)$3.95
- Corn Beef Hash$6.59
- Fresh Link 4oz each$3.95+
- Smoked Sausage$3.95+