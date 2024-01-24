The Beach Bar @ Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island 6700 Padre Blvd
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Wings$10.00
Six hot wings, tossed it your choice of delicious sauces. Served with ranch dressing and fries.
- Stacked Chicken Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips stacked tall and topped with queso sauce, shredded cheese, crema, chicken, scallions, black olives, and pico de gallo.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Breaded mozzerella, cooked perfectly for an epic cheese pull! Served with marinara sauce.
- Onion Rings$8.00
A whole onion, freshly beer-battered. Served with ranch dressing.
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
Four crispy tenders served with season fries.
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$11.25
A juicy 6 oz beef patty with American cheese on a toasted bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Melted American cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
- Dream Burger$8.75
Named after a little motor lodge in Greenville, Texas, this is a juicy brisket and chuck burger, served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and seasoned fries.
- 956 Burger$15.00
A beef patty topped with crispy onion ring, avocado, white American cheese, and a spicy crunch of hot Cheetos.
Salads
Seafood
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Italian-breaded, served with cajun ranch dressing and marinara sauce.
- Crispy Fish Bites$14.00
Large beer-battered fish bites, served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, and cocktail sauce.
- Shrimp Basket$15.00
Blackened or beer-battered, served with seasoned fries, tartar sauce, and cocktail sauce.
- Fish Sandwich$9.00
Blackened or beer-battered, topped with American cheese on a toasted bun, and served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
- Seafood Basket$16.00
"One fish filet and four shrimps, freshly battered or blackened, served with two hushpuppies. Cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and seasoned fries."
Tacos
- El Gobernador$6.00
Grilled shrimp, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, and crisp lettuce in a warm flour tortilla
- Fajita a la Plancha$6.00
Savory fajita, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, and crisp lettuce in a soft flour tortilla
- Veggie Taco$5.00
A medley of bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and poblano—a flavor-packed delight capturing the essence of grilled goodness!
- Padre Shrimp Taco$6.00
A fiesta of beer-battered shrimp, chipotle mayo, crisp cabbage, and zesty Pico de Gallo.
- Fried Chicken Taco$6.00
Featuring golden fried chicken, shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, chipotle mayo, and zesty Pico de Gallo
Liquor
VODKA
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
- 1800 Anejo$10.00
- 1800 Reposado$10.00
- 1800 Silver$10.00
- 512 Anejo$10.00
- 512 Reposado$10.00
- 512 Blanco$8.00
- 818 Blanco$15.00
- 818 Reposado$20.00
- Altos Plata$10.00
- Altos Reposado$10.00
- Avion Reposado$10.00
- Avion Reserva 44$30.00
- Avion Silver$10.00
- Camarena Silver$6.00
- Cincoro Reposado$20.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- Corazon Blanco$10.00
- Dobel Diamente$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- Espolon Reposado$8.00
- Flecha Azul Blanco$15.00
- Flecha Azul Reposado$15.00
- Herradura Anejo$15.00
- Herradura Reposado$15.00
- Herradura Silver$10.00
- Hornitos Black Barel$10.00
- Hornitos Plata$10.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Jose Cuervo La Reserva De La Familia Anejo$50.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$6.00
- Luna Azul Reposado$6.00
- Milagro Reposado$10.00
- Milagro Silver$10.00
- Patron Contronge$6.00
- Patron Reposado$15.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Teremana Blanco$10.00
- Teremana Reposado$10.00
WHISKEY
- Ballantines$6.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Buchanans 12 yr$10.00
- Buchanans 18 yr$20.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Dewars White Label$8.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Glenfiddich 12 yr$15.00
- Glenlivet 12 YR$15.00
- Glenlivet 18 yr$30.00
- Jack Daniel$8.00
- Jack Daniel Gentlemen Jack$10.00
- Jack Daniel Single Barrel$15.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$50.00
- Macallan 18$75.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Seagrams VO$6.00
- TX Whiskey$10.00
LIQUEURS / CORDIALS
Cocktails / Shots
Cocktails
Shots
- Purple Gecko$7.50
- Gummie Bear$7.50
- Red Snapper$7.50
- Mexican Candy$7.50
- Lemon Drop Shot$7.50
- Kamikazie$7.50
- Jager Bomb$9.50
- Vegas Bomb$9.50
- Green Tea$7.50
- Cherry Bomb$9.50
- Scooby Snack$7.50
- Pineapple upside down cake$7.50
- Royal Flush$7.50
- Mind Eraser$7.50
- Star Fucker$7.50
- Four Horsemen$8.50
- Cherry Bomb$9.50
- Grape Bomb$9.50
- Johnny Vegas$9.50
- Red Headed Slut$7.50
- Starburst$7.50
- Surfer on acid$7.50
- Washington Apple$9.25
- Buttery Nipple$7.50
- Blow Job$7.50
- Cinnamon Toast$7.50
- Mind Eraser$7.50
- Liquid Cocaine$7.50
- Angry Balls$8.50
- Baby Guiness$7.50
- B-52$7.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$7.50
- Banderita$9.25
- Fire and Ice$8.50
Beer
Draft Beer (16 oz)
Canned Beer
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$6.00
- Blue Moon Belgium White$6.00
- Brooklyn Lager$7.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budlight Lime$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Busch Light$3.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Dos Equis Lager$6.00
- Dos Equis Rancher Water$6.00
- Four Corners El Chingon$7.00
- Four Corners El Grito$7.00
- Four Corners Heart O Texas$7.00
- Four Corners La Chingona$7.00
- Four Corners Local Buzz$7.00
- Four Corners Queen Bee Grapefruit$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Heineken 0.0$7.00
- Karbach Crawford Bock$7.00
- Karbach Hopadillo$7.00
- Karbach Horseshoe$7.00
- Karbach Karbach Octoberfest$7.00
- Karbach Light Circus$7.00
- Karbach Love Street$7.00
- Karbach Ranch Water$7.00
- Karbach Rodeo Clown$7.00
- Karbach Southern Wheat$7.00
- Karbach Tasty Waves$7.00
- Karbach Viva Chela$7.00
- Lagunitas IPA$7.00
- Land Shark$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Michelob Ultra Pure Gold$6.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$3.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull Blue$5.00
- Red Bull Orange$5.00
- Red Bull Red$5.00
- Red Bull Red Watermelon$5.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$5.00
- Red Bull Yellow$5.00
- Shiner Bock$5.00
- Sol$6.00
- Southern Star Bombshell Blonde$7.00
- Southern Star Buried Hatchet Stout$7.00
- Southern Star Conspiracy Theory$7.00
- Southern Star Cygourd$7.00
- Southern Star Mama Rosa Gose$7.00
- Southern Star Oktoberfest$7.00
- Southern Star Southern Brunch$7.00
- Southern Star Strawberry Blonde$7.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Tecate$6.00
- VooDoo Ranger IPA$7.00
- VooDoo Starship$7.00
Seltzer
- Budlight Seltzer Black Cherry$5.00
- Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime$5.00
- Topo Chico Seltzer Tangy Lemon-Lime$5.00
- Bud Light Seltzer Mango$5.00
- Topo Chico Seltzer Variety$5.00
- Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry$5.00
- Michelob Ultra Seltzer Variety$6.00
- Corona Seltzer Variety$5.00
- Topo Chico Seltzer Strawberry Guava$5.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw Grapefruit$5.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Natural Lime$5.00
- Truly Berry Variety$5.00
- Truly Tropical Variety$5.00
Buckets
Wine
RED
WHITE
- Chloe Procecco$30.00
- Cupcake Procecco$30.00
- La Marca Procecco$30.00
- Chloe Chardonnay$30.00
- Chloe Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Cupcake Moscato$30.00
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- Canyon Road Chardonnay$10.00
- Canyon Road Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Canyon Road Moscato$10.00
- Chloe Chardonnay$8.00
- Chloe Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Cupcake Moscato$8.00
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Canyon Road Chardonnay$3.00
- Canyon Road Pinot Grigio$3.00
- Canyon Road Moscato$3.00
