The Crafted Scone Downtown Murrieta
Lattes, Coffee & Cold Brew
Lattes
- 1885$6.35+
- Latte$5.25+
- Almond Coconut Mocha Latte$6.35+
- Brown Butter Toffee Latte$6.35+
- Butter Pecan latte$6.35+
- Caramel Macchiato$6.35+
- Coconut Caramel Latte$6.35+
- Coconut Mocha$6.35+
- French Lavender Latte$6.35+
- French Toast Latte$6.35+
- Honey Bee Latte$6.35+
- Irish Cream Latte$6.35+
- Island Latte$6.35+
- Maple Cinnamon Latte$6.35+
- Mocha$6.35+
- Pumpkin Pie Latte$6.85+
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$6.85+
- Raspberry White Mocha$6.35+
- Taro Coconut Latte$6.35+
- Vanilla Caramel Cardamom Latte$6.85+
- White Mocha$6.35+
Fit Menu
Chai, Tea & Matcha
Chai Latte
Tea
- Extra Tea Bag$1.00
- Iced Black Tea$5.25+
- Iced Hibiscus Berry$5.25+
- Iced Watermelon Black Tea$5.25
- Peach Bellini Iced Tea$5.85+
- Berry Palmer$5.75+
- Arnold Palmer$5.75+
- Pink Rose$5.75+
- Iced Sunset$5.75+
- Matcha Tea Latte$6.80+
- Strawberry Matcha$6.80+
- Lavender Matcha$6.80+
- London Fog Latte$5.75+
- Paris Tea Latte$5.75+
- Soho Tea Latte$5.75+
- Hot Tea$4.25+
Hand Crafted Sodas & Lemonade
Handcrafted Soda's
Avocado & Toast
Toast
- Classic Avocado Toast$11.95
Wheatberry Toast, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Sea Salt, Micro Greens & Lemon
- Basil & Pine Nut Toast$11.95
Wheatberry Toast, Olive Oil, Smashed Avocado, Basil, Balsamic, Pine Nuts & Sea Salt
- Hot Honey Avocado Toast$12.95
Artisan Country Bread, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Chili Infused Honey & Red Chili Flakes
- Honey Pear & Goat Toast$11.95
Wheatberry Toast, Goat Cheese Spread, Sliced Pears + Honey Drizzle
- Honey Lavender & Goat Toast$11.95
Wheatberry Toast, Goat Cheese Spread, Honey Drizzle + Lavender
- Raspberry Basil Toast$11.95
Wheatberry Toast, Raspberry Basil Jam, Lemon Rosemary Cream Cheese, Sliced Almonds
Avocado Bowl
Sconewiches
Savory Sconewich
- Turkey Sconewich$12.95
Turkey, Havarti, Mango Chutney, Field Green, Tomato, Mayo, Inside An Herb & Onion Scone
- Ham Sconewich$12.95
Ham, Havarti, Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet Hot Mustard, Inside An Herb & Onion Scone
- Hot Ham and Cheese Sconewich$9.50
Black Forest Ham and Havarti Cheese on our Savory Herb scone
- Caprese Sconewich$12.95
Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, Field Greens, Balsamic Drizzle, Inside An Herb & Onion Scone
- Tuna Sconewich$12.95
Tuna, Sprouts, Bacon bits, Cucumber, Tomato, Inside An Herb & Onion Scone
- Monte Cristo$12.95
Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Melted Havarti cheese, & Raspberry Jam, On Our Traditional Cream Scone
Sweet Sconewich
- Strawberry Shortcake$10.95
Freshly Cut Strawberries And Housemade Cream on our vanilla cream scone dusted with powder sugar
- Banana Nut$10.95
Freshly Sliced Bananas, Housemade Cream, Drizzled With Maple Syrup & Chopped Pecans On Our Vanilla Cream Scone
- Blueberry Lemon$10.95
Fresh Blueberries & Housemade Cream Drizzled With Tangy Lemon Curd On Our Vanilla Cream Scone, Dusted With Powdered Sugar.
- Lemon Meringue$10.95
Lemon Curd and Housemade Cream On Our Vanilla Cream Scone
Savory Scones
Savory Scone
Scones For Sharing
Bakers Box
- Bakers Box$72.00
Bakers Assortment Of Scone: Two Each Vanilla Bean Blueberry Cranberry Orange Maple Pecan Chocolate Chip Cinnamon Chip Seasonal
- Christmas Bakers Box$72.00
Seasonal Assortment Of Scone: White Christmas Gingerbread Christmas Sprinkle Eggnog Toffee Peppermint Chocolate
- 1/2 Dzn Bakers Box$36.00
- 1/2 Dzn Christmas Bakers Box$36.00