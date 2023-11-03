The Craftsman 1817 S. Catalina Ave.
The Craftsman
Shareable
- Hummus$12.00
roasted garlic hummus, parsley, pine nuts, pomegranate drizzle. ADD Filet Mignon for additional charge
- Marinated Olives$10.00
Chef's choice blend marinated with fresh herb oil, citrus zest, parsley
- Salted Pretzel Sticks$13.00
mini pretzel bites, sea salt, savory beer cheese, pickled onions, pickle spear
- Sausage Platter$22.00
Bavarian sausages (knackwurst/weisswurst/hot links), marinated red cabbage and carrot salad, whole grain mustard sauce, pickled sweet & hot peppers
- Poutine Fries$15.00
crispy fries, savory gravy, mornay, skirt steak, white cheddar, green onion
- Manakish$12.00
Flatbread, zaatar, olive oil, lebni, cucumber, tomato, mint
- Sweet Potato Fries$11.00
parsley-thyme, ketchup
- Fries$9.00
parsley-thyme, ketchup
Sliced Craft Charcuterie
Salads
- Ahi Tuna$24.00
4 oz tuna steak, arugula, mandarin, radish, roasted pepita seeds, citrus dressing
- Wedge$16.00
iceberg, smoked bleu cheese dressing, tomato, red onion, candied herb bacon, bleu crumbles, bacon vinaigrette
- Spicy Salmon$26.00
grilled salmon, basmati rice, arugula/mixed greens, cucumber, furikake, avocado, sesame, yuzu dressing, roasted peanuts
- Craftsman Salad$14.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, radish, carrot, red onion, house croutons, balsamic, green goddess or ranch dressing
Sandwiches
- Filet Mignon Sandwich$27.00
steak, sautéed spinach, caramelized onion, blue cheese crumble, crispy bacon, garlic aioli
- The Nash$18.00
Crispy fried chicken, spicy dry rub, house sauce, pickles, coleslaw, brioche bun
- Truffle Shuffle$15.00
gruyere, cheddar, havarti, sourdough, truffle oil
- Philly$24.00
ribeye steak, grilled onions, sweet & hot peppers, house sauce, sesame see roll
- Village Pastrami$24.00
pastrami, grilled onions, provolone cheese, dijon, coleslaw, pickles, Russian dressing
Burgers
- Blue Cheese Burger$20.00
beef patty, blue cheese, avocado, applewood bacon, arugula, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, brioche bun
- Craftsmen's Classic$17.00
double smash patty, cheese, grilled onions, house sauce, brioche. Make it "The Works" - add lettuce, tomato pickles bacon (extra charge)
- Kabob Burger$21.00
seasoned patty with onion, cilantro, herbs, topped with pickled onions, tomato, lettuce, yogurt spread
- Falafel Burger$20.00
falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, tahini sauce, brioche bun
Carving Board
- Carving Board For Two$65.00
two choices of premium protein with sauces: lamp chops with harissa yogurt, skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, salmon with citrus pesto, half roasted chicken with mustard sauce or single protein - 16 oz ribeye (additional charge) with chimichurri sauce. Comes with crispy truffle parm potatoes, craftsman salad with green goddess dressing, pickled onions, manakish bread
Flatbread
Breakfast
- Mediterranean Burrito$16.00
Soft scramble, tots, feta, tomato, onion, kalamata, spinach, zaatar
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Soft scramble, tots, cheese, avocado, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche
- Philly Burrito$16.00
Soft scramble, tots, thinly sliced ribeye steak, sweet peppers, onions, melted cheese
- Craftsman's Burrito$14.00
Soft scramble, cheese, tots, green onions, avocado. Choice of plain, sausage, bacon, chorizo, or roasted veggies.
Brunch
Brunch Menu (Saturday & Sunday 9am-2pm)
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Toasted sourdough with avocado, feta, crushed peppers, watermelon radish ADD On: fried egg, smoked salmon
- Build Your Own Omelet$12.00
Egg, cheese, side of hash or fruit choice of toppings
- Yogurt Parfait$9.00
Yogurt, granola, berries
- French Toast$14.00
Side of eggs and bacon
- The Craftsman's Lox$16.00
Bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onions, capers,
- Pancake Stack$10.00
Blueberry or plain
- All American Craftsman$12.00
Eggs, Hash, Bacon, side of toast
- Pretzel Balls$12.00
cheese sauce, pickled veggies
- Oh-la-la Fries$12.00
parmesan fries, fried egg, diced sausage, avocado, green onion, mornay sauce, garlic aioli
- zucchini fritters$12.00
green onions, aioli dipping sauce
- Cluck Planini$16.00
chicken, havarti, baby spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon, pepper oregano, mayo
- The Goat$16.00
prosciutto, fig, goat cheese, caramelized onions
- Margherita$16.00
marinara, mozzarella, basil
- Spicy Stallion$18.00
spicy sopressata, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, honey, parsley/thyme
- It's About Thyme$16.00
zaatar, olive oil side of lebni, cucumber, tomato, mint
- ka-Bob's Burger$16.00
seasoned patty with onion, cilantro, herbs, topped with pickled onions, tomato, lettuce, yogurt spread
- Falafel Burger$19.00
falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tahini dressing, brioche. Add cheese (extra charge)
- Double Trouble$16.00
double patty, cheese, caramelized onions, house sauce
Bar
Draft Beer
- Common Space Sonrisa$9.00
- Brouwerij West PopFuji$9.00
- Malibu Canyon Rose$9.00
- Third Window White Ale$9.00
- Noble Ale Works Chica Fesa$10.00
- HopSaint IPA$10.00
- Tarantula Hill Liquid Candy$10.00
- Paperback Bunny with a Chainsaw (16oz)$12.00
- Paperback Bunny with a Chainsaw (12oz)$10.00
- Absolution Hero of Day (16oz)$12.00
- Absolution Hero of Day (12oz)$10.00
- Smog City Sabre-Toothed Squirrel$10.00
- Fremont Dark Star (16oz)$12.00
- Fremont Dark Star (12oz)$10.00
- Epic Brainless Raspberries (16oz)$12.00
- Epic Brainless Raspberries (12oz)$10.00
- The Craftsman Blonde$10.00
- The Craftsman Flight$17.00
- Michelada Mix$3.00
- Noble Ale Works - Motueka Showers$10.00
Canned/Bottled Beer
- GF - Holidaily Fat Randy$6.50+
- GF - Holidaily Big Henry Hazy$6.50+
- GF - Holidaily Favorite Blond$6.50+
- Nova Easy Kombucha$5.00+
- Study Break Strawberry + Basil$6.00+
- Study Break Ginger + Lime$6.00+
- Study Break Orange + Pineapple$6.00+
- 2 Towns Ciderhouse Craftwell Cocktails Strawbery Margarita$6.50+
- 2 Towns Ciderhouse Craftwell Peach Mojito$6.50+
- Trumer Trumer Pils$5.75+
- CB Global Big Noise$4.50+
- High Water Campfire Stout$7.00+
- Burning Daylight Brewtiful Blueberry Ale$6.00+
- Burning Daylight Sunrise Sour$7.00+
- Trademark Brewing Timely Approach$6.50+
- Trademark Brewing Viking Blonde$5.50+
- Local Craft Beer (LCB) Non-Conformist$7.50+
- Asylum Maximum Effort$7.75+
- Spanish Marie Strawberry Float$11.50+
- Seek Beer Take A Beat$6.50+
- Almanac True Kolsch$5.50+
- Almanac LOVE Hazy IPA$7.00+
- Great Notion Blueberry Muffin$10.00+
- Tripping Animals Tripping Zombies$10.00+
- Ghost Town Inhume$7.00+
- Mammoth Golden Trout Kolsch$5.50+
- Mammoth Double Nut Brown$5.50+
- Honest Abe Watermelon Habanero$6.50+
- Honest Habe Cactus Kooler Mead$9.00+
- SoCal Cider Peach$6.50+
- SoCal Cider Orange Sunshine Mimosa$6.50+
- Study Break (12oz)$6.75
Wine by Glass
- J Vineyards Pinot Grigio$12.00
- The Craftsman House Sangria$15.00
- Pizzolato M-Use Prosecco$12.00
- Graham Beck Brut Rose$14.00
- Canard-Duchene Brut$25.00
- Casa Marrone Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Skyleaf Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay$14.00
- Westside Crossing Chardonnay$14.00
- Gunderlock Riesling$13.00
- Vidaubanaise Provence Rose$12.00
- Bacchus Pinot Noir$10.00
- Westside Crossing Pinot Noir$14.00
- Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
- Trentadue La Storia Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon$11.00
- Chateau Lescalle$15.00
- Six Grapes Port Graham$18.00
- Cannon Ball Merlot$10.00
Wine by Bottle (HERE)
- Cannon Ball Merlot$36.00
- J Vineyards Pinot Grigio$45.00
- Chateau Lescalle, Bordeaux$57.00
- Vidaubanaise Rose Provence$49.00
- Bacchus Pinot Noir$37.00
- Westside Crossing Pinot Noir$52.00
- Trentadue La Storia Cabernet Sauvignon$72.00
- Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon$33.00
- Six Grapes Graham Port$69.00
- Pizzolato M-Use Prosecco$48.00
- Graham Beck Brut Rose$60.00
- Canard-Duchene Brut$100.00
- Casa Marrone Pinot Grigio$37.00
- Skyleaf Sauvignon Blanc$49.00
- La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay$52.00
- Westside Crossing Chardonnay$56.00
- Gunderlock Riesling$49.00
N/A Beverages
