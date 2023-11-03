Carving Board For Two

$65.00

two choices of premium protein with sauces: lamp chops with harissa yogurt, skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, salmon with citrus pesto, half roasted chicken with mustard sauce or single protein - 16 oz ribeye (additional charge) with chimichurri sauce. Comes with crispy truffle parm potatoes, craftsman salad with green goddess dressing, pickled onions, manakish bread