The Craftsman Kitchen & Cocktails- Buckeye 19600 W Indian School
DINNER
SMALL PLATES
Charcuterie Board
$25.00
Fried Olives
$11.00
Craftsman Meatballs
$14.00
Lollipop Wings - 3
$13.00
Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw
Lollipop Wings - 6
$21.00
Large Red Bird Drummies, housemade barrel aged hot sauce, blue cheese slaw
Bulgogi Steam Buns
$16.00
Chips & Dip
$11.00
House potato chips with choice of dips: Caramelized Onion, Bacon Blue Horshradish, cilantro Lime Queso
Crispy Tuna Stack
$19.00
Pretzel Board
$14.00
Side Caesar Salad
$8.00
Small House Salad
$7.00
Side of Bread
$2.00
Side Chicken Breast
$8.00
Side Salmon
$12.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Side Mashed Potatoes
$7.00
Side of Aspargus
$7.00
Side of Dip
$4.00
Side Slaw
$3.00
Side of Chips
$4.00
Salads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Volcano Pork
$37.00
Hatch green chile braised bone-in shank, jalapeno slaw, cilantro lime queso, spiced black beans, torillas
Fried Chicken
$28.00
Fish & Chips
$28.00
daily fresh seafood, Domaine DuPage beer batter, seasoned fries, house malt vinegar, tarragon caper tarter sauce
Pork Medallions
$32.00
Mahi
$30.00
Artisan Pasta
$26.00
Cowboy Caviar
$28.00Out of stock
Filet
$45.00
BEER/WINE
Bottled/Canned Beer
Draft Beer
Hazy IPA
Red Wine
Rosé & Champagne
White Wine
The Craftsman Kitchen & Cocktails- Buckeye 19600 W Indian School Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 429-0505
Open now • Closes at 12AM