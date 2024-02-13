Ultimate Chocolate Chip

$2.75

The classic cookie made into the ultimate with three types of chocolate and a sprinkle of sea salt. Our Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie has had an extreme makeover and cleverly challenges all others of its kind. Though still a classic beauty, Ultimate seduces us in every batch with ludicrously large always-hand-chopped chunks of Guittard Gourmet Bittersweet Chocolate. To bring it one step further, milk and semi-sweet chocolates are added to seal the deal. A sprinkling of sea salt crystals further accessorizes the collaboration of these three brilliant chocolates. Oh, and before SHE leaves the oven, she makes sure to leave her scent…for hours. Thus, the Ultimate experience is unleashed. We don’t call it by its first name for nothin’.