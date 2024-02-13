The Cravory Cookies - Point Loma 3960 West Point Loma Boulevard Suite M
Single Cookies
- Red Velvet$2.75
The Cravory’s twist on a Southern cake classic. Our Red Velvet Cookie is one of our best sellers for a reason. This red cookie will certainly be the first to catch your eye. Do not mistake her density for merely surface-level indulgence. Her hot red color is studded throughout with creamy Guittard White and Cravory Cream Cheese Truffles. Do not let her southern accent and buttermilk twang fool you; she is anything but old fashioned.
- Ultimate Chocolate Chip$2.75
The classic cookie made into the ultimate with three types of chocolate and a sprinkle of sea salt. Our Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie has had an extreme makeover and cleverly challenges all others of its kind. Though still a classic beauty, Ultimate seduces us in every batch with ludicrously large always-hand-chopped chunks of Guittard Gourmet Bittersweet Chocolate. To bring it one step further, milk and semi-sweet chocolates are added to seal the deal. A sprinkling of sea salt crystals further accessorizes the collaboration of these three brilliant chocolates. Oh, and before SHE leaves the oven, she makes sure to leave her scent…for hours. Thus, the Ultimate experience is unleashed. We don’t call it by its first name for nothin’.
- Birthday Cake$2.75
Funfetti is just the beginning for this perfect sugar cookie, mixed with loads of sprinkles and white chocolate chips. Whether it’s your love of generous sprinkles or the perfect vanilla charm that makes your cookie crumble, this cookie will spoil you. Creamy white vanilla chips mock layers of cake frosting and melt ever so slightly so as not to crash the party. Our Birthday Cake Cookie takes the cake. Or…is just better than the cake.
- Salted Caramel Cream$2.75
Our house-made Salted Caramel Cookie combines vanilla, caramel, and salt into a decadent cookie. Salted Caramel Cream is quickly giving Red Velvet a run for her money. Vastly popular, this cookie is made with supremely nutty Cravory Salted Caramel. We couldn’t find the right combination of vanilla, caramel, and salt flavors, so we decided to make our own. These flavors were truly crafted in cookie heaven. Your mouth probably is screaming for milk without even tasting it, so we recommend a tall, chilled glass of it alongside.
- Lemon Bar$2.75
Pucker up lemon lovers because this tart treat is as sweet she looks. Blonde, beautiful, and wrapped in a coat of powdered sugar, this looker has the taste to back up her looks. Fresh lemons are hand zested and squeezed to infuse this cookie with a zesty tartness that’s hard to ignore. Don’t worry about the bite, her acerbic core is perfectly mellowed with a smooth layer of powdered sugar and a handy helping of Vanilla A’peels. This Lemon Bar cookie is the perfect example of a bittersweet relationship.
- Chocolate Truffle$2.75
Rich chocolate dough meets Guittard Chocolate Chunks and Truffles with a White chocolate drizzle. Pure lusciousness. VIP only. Lifestyles of the rich and famous. Luckily our Chocolate Truffle Cookie is lenient to who it lets into its chocolate club. Get your apprehensions valeted at the front door because once you're inside, there is no going back. Each step inside takes you further into its velvety abyss. You've taken the first bite. White chocolate drizzled across the top, encrusting this creation as you linger and sink into its plush comforts. It's ok to be a lush here, we understand.
- Cookie Monster$2.75
Our Cookie Monster Cookie is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and have you saying "Me love cookies!" Caramel bites, Oreos, mini marshmallows, white chocolate chips, and semisweet chocolate chips all mixed into our vanilla dough will have you craving for more. Say hello to our newest Signature Flavor and have a Cookie Monster or two!
- Peanut Butter Overload$2.75
We'll always have a place in our heart for a creamy, peanut butter cookie. Our Peanut Butter Cookie takes on a whole new meaning. Made with an extra nutty dough that is mixed with Reese’s and Guittard chocolate chips, this cookie is next level decadent and smooth. We might have to say this is the best peanut butter cookie out there. We swear, we can't promise you won't eat them all in one sitting.
- Pancakes and Bacon$2.75
Calling all breakfast lovers! Our Pancake and Bacon Cookies are both salty and sweet, comforting, and homey. Filled with hand-chopped maple smoked bacon in a pancake dough, this cookie combines the best of both worlds while taking you on a savory tastebud adventure. Who says you can't enjoy breakfast whenever you want?
- Taro$2.75
Our famous Taro Cookies, one of The Cravory’s most sought after flavors is now a Signature Flavor! It’s hard to place a finger on what taro tastes like – a bit of vanilla, a tad floral, and a little nutty, but either way, we can guarantee your taste buds will love it. Our homemade taro dough mixed with Guittard vanilla A’peels will immediately make you a taro fan!
- Rosemary Balsamic$2.75
Herbaceous rosemary, rich extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar reduction, a hint of lemon, and black pepper. Yes, it’s a cookie. Why? Because it is absolutely delicious. Certainly the most sophisticated of the cookie jar, Rosemary both outsmarts and satisfies the tastebuds. She is an expert at converting even the most vanilla to daring herbaceous devotees. Rich extra virgin olive oil is added to her base, and a syrupy, slightly candied balsamic vinegar reduction is swirled throughout. Fresh rosemary intensifies the rustic flavor of this cookie and adds just the right amount of gusto. She is accented with cracked black pepper and a hint of lemon. Traditionally, rosemary is the herb of remembrance, which becomes clearer every time we take a bite. Our Rosemary Balsamic Cookie is a definite favorite of our foodie fan base.
- Cookie and Cream Milkshake$2.75
Milk and Oreos go wild, with malted milk, hand-chopped malt balls, and Guittard White Chocolate. We all know that an Oreo is “milk’s favorite cookie,” why wouldn’t we make a malted milk dough and hand crumble Oreos into the mix? This Cookies n' Cream Milkshake Cookie knows its got it goin' on. Oreo Milkshake has left the diner, and entered the realm of gourmet flavor explosion. Don’t worry, a special shout out was given to the traditional malted milkshake, diner-style. Malted milk and hand-chopped malt balls make up its rich base along with crushed Oreos and Guittard White Chocolate Chips smothered into the dough. Warning: do not think cookies-n-cream flavor. Think cookies-n-cream times 100.
Half Dozen
- Best Sellers Mix - Half Dozen$17.00
These are the cookies that get you hooked and keep you asking for more. Even non-cookie lovers can't stop themselves with this Best Sellers Cookies Mix. Includes our Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, and Red Velvet Cookies. Contains: wheat, eggs, milk, and soy
- Adventurous Mix - Half Dozen$17.00
Cookie connoisseurs take note, this is the box for you. For those who crave something wild, a spicy cookie, a meaty cookie, this box has it all. Don’t be shy, because the flavor combinations from The Cravory are endless and this mix proves that. Cookies 'n Cream Milkshake, , Pancakes & Bacon, Rosemary Balsamic, Peanut Butter Overload, Chocolate Truffle, and Taro. Contains: peanuts, wheat, eggs, milk, and soy
- Box of 6$17.00
Please note the number of each flavor requested in the special instructions. If sold out of a requested flavor, we will replace it with one of our popular flavors!
Dozen
- Best Seller's Mix Dozen$27.00
- Adventurous Mix Dozen$27.00
- Box of 12$27.00
Please note the number of each flavor requested in the special instructions. If sold out of a requested flavor, we will replace it with one of our popular flavors!