Skip to Main content
The creamery
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
The creamery
We are not accepting online orders right now.
9826 Little Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654
Scoops
CONES
Milkshake/ FLOATS
MALT
Pints
TO GO DESSERTS
TOPPINGS
DRINKS
Scoops
Single Scoop
$5.00
Double Scoop
$7.00
Kiddie Cup
$4.00
alcohol infused +21 extra charge
$1.00
CONES
Waffle Cone
$1.50
Waffle Bowl
$1.50
Cake Cone
$0.50
Pretzel Cone
$2.00
Sugar Cone
$0.50
Milkshake/ FLOATS
20 oz shake
$8.00
20 oz Float
$8.00
MALT
MALT 20 oz
$9.00
Pints
PINTS
$10.00
Single Scoop
$5.00
Double Scoop
$6.50
TO GO DESSERTS
ICE CREAM PIE
$20.00
ICE CREAM SANDWICH
$4.00
TOPPINGS
TOPPINGS
$0.75
DRINKS
Bottled Water
$1.50
Canned Soda
$1.00
Bottled Soda
$2.00
The creamery Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 748-7320
9826 Little Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement