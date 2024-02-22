The Creek
FOOD
Appetizers
- Wings$16.00
Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Hot BBQ, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard
- Steak Tacos$16.00
Skirt steak with roasted peppers, chipotle mayo and melted cheese.
- Steak Eggrolls$14.00
Two eggrolls filled with skirt steak, shallots and American cheese.
- Burrata$15.00
Served over sliced vine ripe tomatoes and roasted yellow peppers topped with homemade pesto sauce.
- Jumbo Pretzel$13.00
Salted or plain served with honey mustard, Dijon Mustard and cheese
- Steamed Clams$13.00
Steamed clams in a white wine garlic sauce
- Calamari$13.00
Fried calamari with cherry peppers and a homemade jalapeño mayo.
- Mussels$15.00
White garlic, fra diavolo or chorizo topped with parmesan cheese
- Creek Sampler$25.00
Wings, Pretzel Bites, Calamari and Steak Eggroll
- Fried Dumplings$14.00
Fried dumplings filled with pork and napa cabbage with a side of spicy soy sauce.
- Crab Cake$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake topped with guacamole, chipotle mayo and a side arugula salad with truffle vinaigrette.
- Fried Pickles$12.00
- Sashimi Nachos$24.00
- Fried Olives$12.00
- Buffalo Egg Rolls$14.00
- Fondue$20.00
- Waffle Nachos$18.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
- Firecracker Shrimp$17.00
- Quesadilla$12.00
Salads / Soups
- Honey Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Goat cheese with strawberries, beets and spicy almonds over a bed of mixed greens with balsamic dressing topped with honey.
- Greek Salad$14.00
Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes and cucumbers with a greek dressing
- Gorgonzola Pear Salad$14.00
Freshly sliced pears, gorgonzola cheese and walnuts over arugala salad with balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Parmesan cheese and croutons with caesar dressing over romaine lettuce.
- BBQ Chicken Salad$20.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and tortilla strips with ranch dressing and bbq sauce over romaine lettuce.
- Mixed Greens$9.00
Mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar cheese with a lemon vinaigrette.
- French Onion Soup$9.00
Brioche bun, Onions topped with melted swiss and mozzarella cheeses.
- Crab and Avocado Salad$16.00
- Chili$10.00
- Carrot Ginger Soup$9.00
Entrees
- Steak Fajita$27.00
Side of rice and beans along with homemade green tomatillo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Chicken Fajita$24.00
Side of rice and beans along with homemade green tomatillo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Shrimp Fajita$28.00
Side of rice and beans along with homemade green tomatillo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Vegetable Fajitas$20.00
- Combo Fajita$33.00
Side of rice and beans along with homemade green tomatillo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Pork Chop$31.00
- Pistachio Crusted Salmon$28.00
Green beans and sautéed spinach topped with a pistachio crust with a lemon caper sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$23.00
Buffalo chicken mixed with our 4 cheese mac and cheese
- Parmesan Crusted Chicken$26.00
- Filet Mignon French Onion$36.00
- Short Rib Pie$23.00
- Chicken Francese$26.00
- Shrimp Francese$29.00
Served over pappardelle pasta and a lemon sauce
- Chicken Fingers And Fries$12.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese And Fries$10.00
- Kids Linguini Marinara$10.00
- Kids Linguini Butter$10.00
Burgers / Sandwiches
- Creek Burger$16.00
Brioche bun, bacon, frizzled onion, tomato and swiss cheese.
- Jalapeno Jack Burger$17.00
Brioche bun, jalapeño, bacon, tomato, frizzled onion and jack cheese with a chipotle mayo.
- French Onion Soup Burger$16.00
French onion soup onions and cheese melted over the patty on a brioche bun
- BBQ Burger$16.00
- Backyard Burger$17.00
- Truffle Burger$17.00
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Brioche bun, sliced avocado and tomato.
- Vegetable WRAP$16.00
- Steak Sandwich$16.00
Skirt steak on garlic bread with sautéed onions and mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken and prosciutto with fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers on a baguette with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Hot Honey Fried Chicken$16.00
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
- Angry Burger$17.00
- Reuben$16.00
- Shrimp and Chorizo Burger$17.00
- The Omar$17.00
- Short Rib Sandwich$18.00
- Burrata Cheese Steak$20.00
- Bacon Blue Burger$16.00
Sides
- Roasted Garlic Mashed Potato$9.00
- Sauteed Mushroom & Onion$9.00
- 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Sauteed Spinach$10.00
- Creamed Spinach$10.00
- Truffle Brussels Sprouts$10.00
- Garlic Broccoli$9.00
- Asparagus$10.00
- French Fries$9.00
- Yucca Fries$9.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
- Mixed Veg$10.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Truffle Cheese Fries$10.00
- Waffle Fries$9.00
- Green Beans$9.00
- Side Rice$5.00