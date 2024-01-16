The Crepevine - Ormond Beach 247 E Granada Blvd
- Fountain$2.99
- English$10.99
Bacon, eggs, cheese, and veggies
- Eidee$9.99
Hummus, cheese, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, and olives
- Birdman$12.99
Bacon, ham, turkey, cheese, mushroom, tomatoes, spinach, hot sauce, and cajun remoulade
- Gilberto Crepe$10.99
Fresh strawberries, banana, whipped cream, Nutella, and chocolate syrup
- *Combo N/A Bev$3.99
- Shacker$11.99
Bacon, sausage, egg, cheese, and veggies
- Tchotchke$11.99
Veggie patty, cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and cajun remoulade
- Russkie$10.99
Chicken, roast beef, cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and horseradish
- Kloob Nika Crepe$10.99
Banana, fresh strawberries, kiwi fruit, whipped cream, and Nutella
- Chips$1.99
- Sunday Morning$11.99
Bacon, ham, egg, cheese, and veggies
- Greek$10.99
Chicken, hummus, feta, black olive, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar
- Shoeless$12.99
Roast beef, ham, bacon, cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch
- Nutella Crepe$6.99
- Coffee$2.49
- Bicycle$12.99
Veggie patty, egg, cheese, and veggies
- Wobbles$10.99
Chicken, turkey, cheese, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade
- Annihilator$15.99
2 chicken, 2 bacon, turkey, 4 types of cheese, mushroom, green pepper, onion, spinach, lettuce, and trifecta sauce (ranch, cajun, and hot)
- Munchy Crunchy Crepe$10.99
Banana, yogurt, almonds, granola, dried cranberry, honey, and peanut butter
- Parfait/FC$4.99
With granola, strawberry, and honey or Nutella
- Early Birdie$10.99
Turkey, egg white, cheese, and veggies
- Buffalo$10.99
2 chicken, cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, ranch, and hot sauce
- Custom$10.99
2 proteins, 1 cheese, veggies, and sauce
- Sweet Tooth Crepe$9.99
Banana, fresh strawberries, Nutella, and peanut butter
- Water/Juice$2.49
- Vegetarian$7.99
- Czar$10.99
2 chicken, cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Caesar sauce, and Parmesan
- Big Kahuna$12.99
Chicken, ham, bacon, cheese, green pepper, pineapple, and honey mustard
- Nanner Crepe$7.99
Banana and Nutella
- Mimosa/Wine$5.00
- Craft Beer$5.00
- Kids$4.99
- Machine$14.99
Chicken, roast beef, turkey, bacon, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade
- Make Your Own Crepe$9.99
2 indulgences and 2 fruits
Salads & Sides
Fresh salads
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Chicken, Parmesan, romaine lettuce, croutons, and Caesar
- Greko Salad$8.99
Chicken, feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, olives, and oil & vinegar
- Polo Uno Salad$8.99
Chicken, feta cheese, spinach, strawberries, almonds, and vidalia vinaigrette
- Goblerette Salad$8.99
Turkey, Pepper Jack cheese, spinach, romaíne lettuce, tomatoes, almonds, dried cranberries, and vidalia vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$8.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze