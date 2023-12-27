The Daily Refresher
Food
Small Plates
- Chicken Poppers$11.00
Fried chicken bites served with daily sauce
- Mushroom Poppers$11.00Out of stock
Locally grown lion's mane mushrooms from fun guys' farms, battered & fried. Served with daily sauce
- Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, goat cheese, mushrooms, carrots, chickpeas, pickled onion, and smoked tomato vinaigrette
- Charcuterie$21.00
Chef's choice meat, cheese, crostini, and crudités
- Cup Beer Chili$6.00
Housemade beef beer chili, carrots, onions, jalapenos, beans, and cornbread
- Bowl Beer Chili$9.00
Housemade beef beer chili, carrots, onions, jalapenos, beans, and cornbread
- Naan Bread Pizza$9.00
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tossed in bourbon BBQ, with pickles & daily sauce
- Brisket Philly$15.00
Peppers, onions, bourbon BBQ, jalapeño aioli, beer cheese, and Pepper Jack
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Cheddar & apple slaw
- Smoked Veggie Wrap$15.00
Tofu, smoked veg medley, romaine, and spicy ranch
- Big BLT$13.00
Bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli
From the Smoker
Sides
Desserts
Specials
To Go Cocktails
Bottle Keep
Happy Hour Specials
Daily Libations
Cocktails
- Custom Cocktail$14.00
- Mixed Shot$7.00
- NY Apple Spritz$14.00
Sweet & bubbly. Vodka, maple-apple-sage syrup, soda, prosecco, and orange oil
- Rocket Science$14.00
Earthy & vegetal. Bourbon, cynar, lemon, and sweet potato
- Autumn Riptide$14.00
Fruity & nutty. Bumbu rum, dry curacao, orgeat, amaro di angostura, lime, and OJ
- Soul Cleanser$14.00
Tangy & savory. Tequila, dry curacao, lemon, cucumber-lemon-jalapeño shrub, soda, tonic, and basil
- Ryeter's Block$14.00
Herbal & sweet. Rye, spiced pear liqueur, sorel, lemon, simple syrup, peach bitters, and ginger beer
- Snazzy Sweater$14.00
Sweet & spiced. Rye, Amaro Nonino, lime, brown sugar, allspice dram, soda, and scorched rosemary
- Pumpkin Spiced What?$14.00
Creamy & sweet. Rum, pumpkin spice & espresso syrup, whole egg, and cinnamon
- Little Life$14.00
Dank & complex. Scarlet ibis rum, cachaca, lime, rambutan syrup, and nut bitters
- Sidewinder$14.00
Bitter & rich. Gin, Averna, Braulio, Cocchi Torino, spiced pear liqueur, and cardamom bitters
- Campfire Sunset$14.00
Bright & smokey. Bourbon, Amaro di Angostura, lime, pineapple, brown sugar, grapefruit bitters, and smoked cinnamon
- Vesper$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Oaxacan Old Fashioned$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Amaretto Sour$14.00
- Americano Cocktail$14.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- April Showers$14.00
- Art of the Choke$14.00
- Autumn Riptide$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Banana Brulee$14.00
- Bee's Knees$14.00
- Bitter Guiseppe$14.00
- Blood & Sand$14.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Bramble$14.00
- Brooklyn$14.00
- Caipirinha$14.00
- Campfire Sunset$14.00
- Cat's Eye$14.00
- Clover Club$14.00
- Corpse Reviver 2$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Dark n Stormy$14.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Final Say$14.00
- French 75$14.00
- Froggy Fresh$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Gin Fizz$14.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$14.00
- Hemmingway Daiquiri$14.00
- Honey Pear Backwoods$14.00
- Huntress$14.00
- Improved Whiskey Cocktail$14.00
- Jungle Bird$14.00
- Last Word$14.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- Local Talent$14.00
- Long Island$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martinez$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Naked & Famous$14.00
- NY Sour$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Old Pal$14.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Paper Plane$14.00
- Penicillin$14.00
- Pimm's Cup$14.00
- Pink Lady$14.00
- Pisco Sour$14.00
- Ramos Gin Fizz$18.00
- Ruby Splash$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screamin' Leland$14.00
- Sex on the Beach$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Southside$14.00
- Summer Negroni$14.00
- Suzy, BB$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Tuxedo$14.00
- Vesper$14.00
- Vieux Carre$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Lady$14.00
Zero Proof
- 86 the Gin$9.00
Smokey & bright. Lemon, honey, peychauds, ginger beer, tonic, and smoked rosemary
- Whiplash$9.00
Rich & refreshing. Espresso syrup, lemon, orange, cardamom bitters, and tonic
- Eighth Chakra$9.00
Tangy & savory. Cucumber-lemon-jalapeño shrub, lemon, soda, tonic, and basil
- Proofless Shandy$9.00
Sweet & bready. Bready cranberry, lemon, sugar, OJ, and non-alcoholic beer
- Where's the Wine?$9.00
Sweet % bubbly. Non-alcoholic riesling, lemon, maple apple-sage-syrup, and soda
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Soft Drink$3.00
Wine
Wine BTL
Beer
From the Tap
- Rohrbach$6.00
NY, ABV 5.9%, Marzen
- Hefeweizen$7.00
Munich, ABV 5.5%, Weissbier
- Genesee Cran Orange Kellerbier$6.00
NY, ABV 6.5%, fruited sour
- Fiddlehead - IPA$7.00
VT, ABV 6.2%, American IPA
- Equilibrium - Mmm...osa$9.00
NY, ABV 4.8%, photon pale ale
- Other Half - Chicken Riggies$9.00
NY, ABV 8.5%, Imperial IPA
- Stone - IPA$7.00
CA, ABV 6.9%, American IPA
- OSB$8.00
NY, ABV 6.4%, cider
- Guinness$6.00
Ireland, ABV 4.2%, stout
Beer That Tastes Like Beer
IPA's
- Ithaca - Flower Power$8.00
NY, ABV 7.2%, American IPA
- Big Ditch - Dayburner$6.00
NY, ABV 4.9%, session IPA
- Big Ditch - Hayburner$6.00
NY, ABV 7.2%, hazy IPA
- Sierra Nevada - Torpedo$7.00
NY, ABV 7.2%, American IPA
- Southern Tier - 2x IPA$8.00
NY, ABV 8.2%, double IPA
- Elysian - Space Dust$6.00
WA, ABV 8.2%, American IPA
Ciders & Sours
Everything Else
Whiskey List
Bourbon
- 1792 Bottled in Bond$7.00
- Angel's Envy Cask Strength 10Th Release$50.00
- Angel's Envy$8.00
- American Barrels$7.00
- Ardbeg Bizarre BQ$24.00
- Bakers 7 Year$15.00
- Bardstown Collaborative Plantation Rum Cask$36.00
- Bardstown Collaborative Chateau De Laubade$31.00
- Bardstown Discovery #8$31.00
- Bardstown Ferrand$25.00
- Bardstown Fusion #1$29.00
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$10.00
- Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke$10.00
- Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask$12.00
- Benjamin Prichard's Double Barrel$14.00
- Blackened Wes Henderson$21.00
- Blanton's$12.00
- Bomberger's Declaration$23.00
- Broken Barrels Small Batch$7.00
- Brothers Bond$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Calumet 15$15.00
- Case Study$8.00
- Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch$12.00
- Eagle Rare$13.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$7.00
- Elijah Craig 18$15.00
- Elmer T. Lee$40.00
- Great Jones$11.00
- Hancock's President's Reserve$10.00
- Hartman's Bourbon$9.00
- Heaven Hill$15.00
- Henry Duyore's$9.00
- Henry Mckenna 10$16.00
- High West$8.00
- Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon$10.00
- Isaac Bowman Port Barrel$9.00
- Jefferson Estates Grand Selection$25.00
- Jefferson Estates Very Small Batch$12.00
- Jefferson Estates Ocean Aged$25.00
- Jefferson Estates Ocean Aged NY Edition$30.00
- Jefferson Estates Pritchard Hill Cab. Cask$14.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Jim Beam Black$7.00
- Jim Beam Bonded$9.00
- Jim Beam Distiller's Masterpiece Px Sherry$50.00
- Jim Beam Signature Craft Quarter Cask$10.00
- Jim Beam Single Barrel$9.00
- Kentucky Owl Batch #11$55.00
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated$26.00
- Kentucky Owl St Patrick$26.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Knob Creek 12 Year$12.00
- Knob Creek 18 Year$32.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$12.00
- Legent$10.00
- Lexington$6.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Maker's Mark Cask Strength$9.00
- Maker's Mark 46 French Oaked$11.00
- Maker's Mark 101$8.00
- Metze's Select Limited Edition$9.00
- Middle West Wheated$11.00
- Michter's Small Batch$10.00
- Michter's Toasted Barrel$20.00
- Milam & Greene Very Small Batch$13.00
- Milam & Greene the Castle Hill Series 13 Year$33.00
- Nelson Bros Classic$8.00
- Nelson Bros Reserve$13.00
- Old Forester$6.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 10$20.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 12$40.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 15$50.00
- Peerless$15.00
- Rabbit Hole Cavehill$12.00
- Rabbit Hole Heigold$12.00
- Rabbit Hole Dareringer$13.00
- Redemption Bourbon$7.00
- Red Saw$5.00
- Rebel Yell 10 Year$16.00
- Rock Hill Farm Single Barrel$27.00
- Russell's Reserve Single Barrel$11.00
- Schenk's Homestead$20.00
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch$15.00
- Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered$15.00
- Smooth Ambler Contradiction$8.00
- Formerly Stagg Jr Stagg 131$22.00
- Thomas S. Moore Cognac$14.00
- Thomas S. Moore Madeira$14.00
- Thomas S. Moore Merlot$14.00
- Thomas S. Moore Sherry$14.00
- Tomintoul 12$16.00
- Tommy Rotter Straight Bourbon$10.00
- Town Branch True Cask$8.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$9.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$12.00
- Weller C.Y.P.B$40.00
- Weller Full Proof$25.00
- Weller Single Barrel$25.00
- Weller 12$15.00
- Weller Special Reserve$15.00
- Widow Jane 10$16.00
- Widow Jane Lucky 13$24.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- Wild Turkey 17 Year$26.00
- Wild Turkey Diamond Anniversary$18.00
- Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit$12.00
- Wild Turkey Longbranch$7.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Well Bourbon$6.00
Rye
- Angel's Envy*$17.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$9.00
- Basil Hayden Malted Rye$12.00
- Bardstown Rye$32.00
- Bulleit Straight Rye$15.00
- Catskill Straight Rye$8.00
- George Dickel$10.00
- Elijah Craig Straight Rye$7.00
- Hartman's Barrel Strenth Rye$15.00
- Heaven's Door$16.00
- High West Rendezvous Rye$14.00
- High West Double Rye$8.00
- High West A Midwinter Night's Dram$17.00
- Kinnickinnic Batch 15$10.00
- Kinsey 4$7.00
- Knob Creek Rye$7.00
- Knob Creek Cask Strength$12.00
- Lock Stock & Barrel 18 Year$40.00
- Masterson's 10 Year$14.00
- Michter's Rye$10.00
- Michter's 10 Year Rye$65.00
- Middle West Pumpernickel Rye$11.00
- Milam & Greene Port Cask$10.00
- Old Overholt$6.00
- Pikesville$11.00
- Peerless*$22.00
- Rabbit Hole Boxergrail$11.00
- Redemption Rye$6.00
- Redemption Sur Lee$10.00
- Rittenhouse$6.00
- Russel Reserve 6$8.00
- Sagamore Distillers Select$11.00
- Sazerac$9.00
- Smoke Wagon$13.00
- Smoke Wagon Experimental Rye$40.00
- Templeton Rye 4 Year$7.00
- Thomas H. Handy Sazerac$27.00
- Three Barrel Rough Rider Bull Moose$9.00
- Uncle Nearest$12.00
- Widow Jane Oak & Apple$13.00
- Whistle Pig 10$17.00
- Whistlepig 15 Year$47.00
- Whistlepig Farmstock$20.00
- Whistlepig Double Malt 18 Year$78.00
- Whistlepig Smokestock Wood Fired$15.00
- Wild Turkey 101*$7.00
- Well Rye$6.00
American Whiskey
- Alpine Whiskey$7.00
- Balcones Classic$12.00
- Bernheim Original Small Batch$8.00
- Gentleman Jack$11.00
- George Dickel 8$9.00
- George Dickel 12$10.00
- Hill Rock Single Malt Whiskey$17.00
- High West High Country$20.00
- Jack Daniel's$6.00
- Journeyman Buggy Whip Wheat$8.00
- Kinnic Kinnic$10.00
- Little Book Chapter 5$35.00
- Little Book Chapter 6$24.00
- Michter's Unblended$8.00
- Michter's Sour Mash$9.00
- Nantou Omar$10.00
- Old Line$8.00
- Orphan Barrel the Gift Horse$40.00
- St. George Baller$10.00
- Tommy Rotter Triple American Whiskey$10.00
- Westland Peated$14.00
Blended Scotch
- Ballantines$6.00
- Chivas Regal 12$10.00
- Chivas Regal 18$15.00
- Chivas Regal Mizunara$8.00
- Compass Box Hedonism$25.00
- Compass Box Spice Tree$17.00
- Craigellachie Copper Dog$6.00
- Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition$10.00
- Cutty Sark 12$12.00
- Dewars 12 Double Aged$10.00
- Grand Macnish Black Edition$7.00
- Grants Ale Cask Finish$7.00
- Grants Family Reserve$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$51.00
- Monkey Shoulder$7.00
- Sheepdip$7.00
- Sheepdip the Original Oldbury$10.00
- The Lost Distillery Stratheden$15.00
Single Malt Scotch
- Aberfeldy 12$10.00
- Aberlour Double Cask Matured 12$13.00
- Aberlour Double Cask Matured 16$20.00
- Ardbeg 10$11.00
- Ardbeg An Oa$12.00
- Ardbeg Bizarre BQ*$24.00
- Ardbeg Heavy Vapors$34.00
- Ardbeg Anamorphic$37.00
- Ardbeg Anthology$31.00
- Ardbeg Ardcore$25.00
- Ardbeg Hypernova$58.00
- Auchentoshan 12$12.00
- Auchentoshan Three Wood$15.00
- Aultmore of the Foggie Moss 12$17.00
- Balblair 1999$16.00
- Balblair 2002$14.00
- Balvenie 12$17.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 17$30.00
- Benriach Curiositas 10$14.00
- Benromach Peat Smoke$12.00
- Bowmore 12$11.00
- Bunnahabhain 12$13.00
- Bunnahabhain 25 Yr$164.00
- Bruichladdich the Classic Laddie$13.00
- Bruichladdich Scottish Barley Unpeated Islay$25.00
- Cragganmore 12$6.00
- Cardhu 12$12.00
- Cardhu Gold Reserve House Targaryen G.O.T$15.00
- Clynelish Reserve House Tyrell G.O.T$15.00
- Craigellachie 13$13.00
- Craigellachie 13 Bas Armagnac$13.00
- Dalmore 12$13.00
- Dalmore 15$28.00
- Dalmore 18$57.00
- Dalmore Port Wood Reserve$20.00
- Dalmore Cigar Malt$34.00
- Dalmore King Alexander$60.00
- Dalwhinnie 15 the Gentle Spirit$18.00
- Deanston 10 Year Pedro Ximenez Finish$9.00
- Deanston 18 Bourbon Cask Finish$20.00
- Deanston 18 Cognac Cask$27.00
- Deanston 20 Oloroso Casks$30.00
- Deanston Virgin Oak$6.00
- Duncan Taylor Dimensions 17$18.00
- Glen Moray Elgin Heritage 15$15.00
- Glendronach the Revival 15$18.00
- Glenfiddich 18$29.00
- Glengrant 12 Year Rothes$20.00
- Glengrant 16 Year$13.00
- Glenkinchie 12 Year$18.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Glenlivet Founders Reserve$8.00
- Glenlivet Nadurra$19.00
- Glenmorangie 10$9.00
- Glenmorangie 14 Quinia Ruban$13.00
- Glenmorangie 18 Extremely Rare$28.00
- Glenmorangie a Tale of Winter$18.00
- Glenmorangie a Tale of the Forest$18.00
- Glenrothes 2001$11.00
- Glenrothes Bourbon Cask Reserve$10.00
- Highland Park 18$29.00
- Highland Park Ice Edition 17$55.00
- Lagavulin 8$11.00
- Lagavulin 16$27.00
- Laphroaigh 10$12.00
- Ledaig 19 Small Batch Marsala Wine Cask$48.00
- Ledaig Small Batch Oloroso Sherry Cask$16.00
- Macallan 15 Double Cask$15.00
- Macallan Classic Cut$42.00
- Macallan 12 Sherry Oak Cask$16.00
- Macallan Edition No 6$32.00
- Macallan Harmony Collection Cacao$32.00
- Macallan Harmony Intense Arabica$35.00
- Macgavins Master Distillers Collection$5.00
- Oban 14$19.00
- Oban 18$33.00
- Octave 12$9.00
- Old Pulteney 12$8.00
- Old Pulteney 21$29.00
- Orphan Barrel Muckety Muck 24$27.00
- Port Charlotte Heavily Peated 8$18.00
- Port Charlotte Heavily Peated 10$18.00
- Royal Brackla 12$14.00
- Royal Lochnagar 12 House Baratheon G.O.T$15.00
- Singleton Glendullan House Tully G.O.T$15.00
- Stronachie 18 Small Batch$11.00
- Talisker Distillers Edition Amoroso Cask Wood$26.00
- Tobermory 21$40.00
- Tomatin 12 Bourbon & Sherry Casks$18.00
- Tomatin 15 Moscatel Cask$19.00
- Tomintoul 12 Oloroso Sherry Cask$16.00
- Tullibardine Sovereign$7.00
- Wemyss Malts the Hive$10.00
Irish Whiskey
- Irish American 10$11.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Connemara 12$15.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$11.00
- Middleton Very Rare 2022 Vintage$48.00
- Powers Gold Label$6.00
- Powers Three Swallow$11.00
- Roe and Co$8.00
- Slane$7.00
- Teeling Single Malt$17.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Tullamore Dew 12$10.00
- Tullamore Dew 14$15.00
- West Cork Bourbon Cask$10.00
- West Cork IPA Cask$10.00
Canadian Whiskey
International Whiskey
Moonshine
- Black Button Unaged$4.00
- California White Slow Hand$6.00
- Craft Distillers Low Gap$5.00
- Dutch's Spirits Sugar Wash$6.00
- High West Silver OMG Pure Rye$6.00
- High West Silver Western Oat$5.00
- Lantern Light Rye$5.00
- New York State of Mind$5.00
- Shine on Georgia Moon Corn Whiskey$5.00
- Stillhouse Small Batch$5.00
- White Pike Whiskey$6.00
Liquor
Gin
- Well Gin$6.00
- Barr Hill$7.00
- Bombay Dry$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Botanist$9.00
- Hayman's London Dry$7.00
- Hayman's Sloe Gin$7.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Liba 1643 Alpine Gin$11.00
- Plymouth Gin$7.00
- Ransom$10.00
- Rogue Spruce$8.00
- Roku$7.00
- St George Botanivore$8.00
- St George Dry Rye$8.00
- St George Terroir$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Uncle Val's Zested$7.00
- Conniption Kinship$7.00
Rum
- Well Rum$6.00
- Appleton 8$7.00
- Banks 7$7.00
- Brugal 1888$11.00
- Bumbu$8.00
- Caliche$7.00
- Diplomatico Matuano$7.00
- Diplomatico Planas$7.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$9.00
- Goslings$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Montecristo$7.00
- Mount Gay Black Barrel$10.00
- Pampero Anniversario$8.00
- Plantation OFTD$7.00
- Plantation Pineapple$7.00
- Prichard's Rum$7.00
- Pyrat$7.00
- Real McCoy 3$7.00
- Real McCoy 5$8.00
- Rhum Barbancourt Blanco$7.00
- Rhum Barbancourt 8$8.00
- Rhum Clement$8.00
- Ron Barcelo Anejo$7.00
- Rumhaven Coconut Water$6.00
- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum$6.00
Agave
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Well Mezcal$7.00
- Avion Cristalino$31.00
- Calirosa Blanco$10.00
- Calirosa Repo$12.00
- Calirosa Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- Casamigos Anejo$12.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$28.00
- Clase Azul Repo$32.00
- Espolon Blanco$7.00
- Espolon Repo$7.00
- Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Repo$11.00
- Teremano Blanco$7.00
- Teremano Repo$8.00
- Tanteo Blanco$9.00
- Del Maguey Vida$8.00
- San Bartolo Espadin$7.00
- Ilegal Blanco$8.00
- Ilegal Repo$10.00
- Ilegal Anejo$15.00
Whiskey Wednesday
- WW Manhattan$11.00
- WW Old Fashioned$11.00
- WW Rotating Cocktail$11.00
- WW Legent$5.00
- WW Kinsey 4$3.50
- WW TS Moore Cognac Cask$7.00
- WW Jefferson's Very Small Batch$6.00
- WW Rabbithole Dareringer$6.50
- WW Craigellachie 13$6.50
- WW Glenkinchie 12$9.00
- WW Lagavulin 8$5.50
- WW Cutty Sark Prohibition$5.00
- WW Sheepdip$3.50
- WW Russel's Reserve 6$4.00
- WW Elijah Craig Rye$3.50
- WW Middlewest Pumpernickel$5.50
- WW Hartman's Rye$7.50
- WW High West Rendezvous$7.00
- WW Hibiki$7.00
- WW Old Line$4.00
- WW Power's Gold$3.00
- WW Kavalan$7.50
- WW Slane$3.50