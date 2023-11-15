The Dam Grille 142 Main St.
LUNCH
Apps
- Basket$10.00
French fries waffle fries tater tots Onion rings sweet potato fries
- Waffle Fry Nachos$14.00
Add to any above, piled with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, jalepenos, served with sour cream. Chili +3, Chicken +5, Pulled Pork +5
- Dam Nachos$10.00+
Tortilla chips piled high with shredded melted cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream
- Boneless Chicken Tenders$13.00
boneless tenders tossed in sauce of choice served with ranch or blue cheese
- Bone- In Chicken Wings$13.00
- Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls$14.00
A family favorite, served with thai sweet chili sauce
Soups & Salads
Handhelds
- Knuckle Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, topped with pickles, tomato, and lettuce loaded with a homemade spicy sauce.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, chopped & mixed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, fresh croutons rolled in a tortilla
- Club Sandwich$13.00
mayo, lettuce, tomato, & bacon on toasted bread
- Smash Burger$16.00
two 4oz patties, smashed and stacked with cheddar cheese, minced white onions, DAM sauce, bacon, pickles, lettuce and tomato
- Pulled Pork$15.00
Homemade pulled pork, tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw served on brioche bun.
- Golden Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard mixed & rolled in a tortilla
- Reuben$13.00
Corn Beef, cheese, chipotle aioli & sauerkraut
- Chicken Avocado Melt$15.00
Grilled chicken, American cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and DAM sauce, toasted on sourdough
Sides
KIDS MENU
Kids
- Mini Pancake Stack Kids$6.00
2 kids size pancakes any flavor
- Little Bit Kids$6.00
2 eggs, Potatoes, and toast
- Cheesy Scrambled Plate Kids$6.00
2 eggs scrambled with cheese, bacon and Potatoes
- Mini Belgian Waffles Kids$6.00
2 mini waffles with whipped cream
- Grilled Cheese Kids$7.50
Served with fries
- Burger Kids$7.50
4oz smash burger served with fries
- Chicken Tenders Kids$7.50
4 chicken tenders with fries
- Mac and Cheese Kids$7.50
Signature Mac and Cheese served with fries
BREAKFAST AND BRUNCH
Shareables
Basics
- Pancake Stack (3)$9.00
Loaded with your flavor of choice served with butter and maple syrup
- Belgian Waffle$9.50
Served with fresh strawberries and Whipped Cream
- French Toast (3)$9.00
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup + fresh fruit
- The Dam Breakfast$13.50
2 eggs, choice of 2 meats (sauage, bacon, or ham), Potatoes, toast, with 1 pancake or french toast
- Jim's Classic$10.00
2 eggs any style with choice of bacon or sausage and choice of breakfast potato served with toast
Omelettes
- Trifecta Omelette$16.00
Loaded with Bacon, Sausage, And Ham and smothered with Cheddar Cheese
- Western Omelette$13.50
ham, onion, peppers + cheddar cheese
- Veggie Omelette$12.00
Spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, topped with sliced avocado
- Miss Piggy$14.00
pulled pork, cheddar cheese, smothered with BBQ sauce
- Build Your Own Omelette$11.00
Plain omelette with cheese, all ingredients $1.00 per item, meat $1.50 per item
Breakfast Sandwich
Acai Bowls
Sides
Brunch
- The Dam Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tater tots, colby jack cheese, bacon, chives, special sauce, loaded into a warm tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa. Choice of potato
- Eggs Benedict$14.00
2 poached eggs set on top of an english muffin and bacon smothered in hollandaise sauce, served with choice of potato
- Ky’s Loaded Homefries$11.00
homefries scrambled with egg, topped with chopped bacon, colby jack cheese, and a dollop of sour cream
- Hangover Burger$15.00
Two 4oz patties, smashed and stacked with bacon, fried egg, and cheddar cheese, served with choice of potato