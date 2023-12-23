The Deli Llama 3702 5th Ave
The Deli Llama Menu
Deli
- Chips$2.50
- Ring Master$12.99
roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard
- Fire Eater$12.99
turkey, avocado, melted pepper jack, jalapenos, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes & house-made chipotle aioli
- Fortune Teller$12.99
roasted chicken, melted cheddar, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard
- Carnivale$12.99
sweet sliced ham, brie, avocado, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, mayo
- Hells Chicken$12.99
roasted chicken, avocado, bacon, pepper jack, spinach, sriracha mayo
- The Acrobat$12.99
top round roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Bistro Parmesan Dijon Aioli, mayo
- Illusionist$12.99
blackened turkey, chipotle gouda, jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Shoulda Woulda Gouda$12.99
roasted turkey, smoked gouda, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo
- Human Cannonball$12.99
classic BLT with mayo and avocado
- Tattoo Lady$12.99
albacore tuna salad, jack cheese, avocado, tomato, sprouts or lettuce
- Caliente Clown Car$12.99
roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato,red onion, house-made Buffalo Blue Cheese Aioli
- High Wire$12.99
house-made basil pecan apple chicken salad with mayo and mixed greens
- Grandmaster Gobler$12.99
roasted turkey, shaved parmesan, pesto mayo, cranberries, lettuce
- Hula Hooper$12.99
roasted chicken, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, peppercorn aioli
- Plate Spinner$11.99
Mom Sullivan’s premiere egg salad with sprouts or lettuce
- Thin Man$11.99
avocado, hummus, cucumbers, tomato, red peppers, red onion, jalapenos, sprouts and spinach
- Lion Tamer$13.99
roast beef, sweet ham, roasted turkey, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard
- Strong Man$13.99
top round roast beef, melted jack cheese, red onions, sprinkle of pepperoncini on a french roll with warm au jus sauce
- Knife Thrower$13.99
prime pastrami, melted swiss cheese, red onion, pickles, tomato, spicy mustard on rye
- Sword Swallower$13.99
Italian hard salami, genoa, ham, mortadella, provolone, red onion, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard
- Cirque Du Poulet$12.99
roasted chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese & cracked pepper mayo on sour dough
- Tightrope Walker$12.99
herbed chicken breast, provolone, Italian basil pesto, spinach, tomato & red onion on a torta roll
- Dancing Bear$13.99
traditional reuben with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & house-made Russian Dressing on rye
- VaVa Veggie$11.99
house-made pimiento veggie cheese spread, sautéed mushrooms, & spinach on sour dough
- Magician$12.99
roasted chicken, sautéed mushrooms, herbed mozzarella, spinach and fresh basil mayo
- Llama Cobb$13.99
roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, granny smith apples, cranberries & pecans, on a bed of romaine & mixed greens with house-made Rosemary Dressing
- Veggie Delight$12.99
avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, red peppers, pepperoncini, & croutons on a bed of mixed greens with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
- All-American Tossed$12.99
crumbled bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, sweet corn, and chives tossed with romaine lettuce and house-made 5 Star blue cheese dressing
- Peanut Butter and Jester$5.99
Classic Peanut Butter & Jelly on white bread
- Pee-Wee Grilled Cheese$5.99
Classic Grilled Cheddar cheese on white bread
- Cravory Cookie$2.75
Soup, Salads, & Sides
Beverages
- Soda Can$1.50
- Bottle Soda$2.75
- Glass Bottle Soda$3.00
- Jarritos$3.00
- Poppi Soda$3.00
- Pure leaf$3.00
- Super Coffee$3.50
- Tepache$4.50
- Calypso$3.50
- Electrolit$4.25
- Prime$3.00
- Oddessy$4.00
- Health Ade Kombucha$5.29
- Babe Kombucha$4.99
- Babe Yerba Mate$4.00
- Celcius$3.50
- Yerba mate$4.00
- Monster$3.50
- Red Bull$3.50
- Bang Energy$3.50
- Center CBD$6.99
- Vita Coco$3.50
- Coaqua$4.00
- Liquid Death$3.00
- Essentia 20 Ounce$2.75
- Essentia 24 Ounce$3.00
- Essentia Liter$3.50
- Dive Liter$3.00