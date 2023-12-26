The Deli Planet
Food & Drinks
Drinks
Starter
- Deli Planet's Chips & Queso$6.99
Fresh fried potato chips with a cup of our own Queso topped with pico de gallo
- Six Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Swiss Cheese, Provolone cheese & shredded ghost pepper cheese, melted on an olive oil & parmesan cheese crusted tortilla
- Frito Chili Pie$1.99
- Cup Tomato Soup$3.19
- Bowl Tomato Soup$6.09
Sides
- Seasoned French Fries$2.99
French Fries
- Tater Tots$3.09
Tater Tots
- House Fried Potato Chips$2.29
house fried chips
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$4.19
Onion Rings
- Bagged Chips$2.00
Lays,
- Cup of Chili$5.29
8oz chili with cheddar Cheese and diced onions
- Bowl of Chili$10.59
16oz Chili with cheddar cheese and diced onions
Small Baskets
- 4" Hoagie Combo$8.49
4" Hoagie, Side, & Drink
- Small Cheeseburger$5.49
1/3lb patty, American Cheese, ketchup, spicy mustard & Pickles
- Chicken Nugget Basket$6.09
7 ckicken nugets
- Mini Corndog Basket$6.09
9 mini corndogs
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$3.99
Grilled ham & American Cheese
- Grilled Cheese$3.49
Grilled American Cheese
- Grilled Meatball$4.69
Meatball, marinara, provolone cheese
- Grilled Pepperoni$3.99
Pepperoni, marinara, provolone cheese
Sandwiches
- 6 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato Soup$9.99
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Swiss Cheese, Provolone cheese & shredded Ghost Pepper Cheese melted between butter grilled Texas toast, lightly coated with olive oil & Parmesan cheese and grilled. Served with a cup of Tomato Soup
- Baja Fish Sandwich$10.99
Fried Cod served on a butter grilled kaiser roll, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and our own chipotle ranch.
- Chicken Parmesan$8.59
fried chichen breast, provolone & parmesan cheese, marinara on Texas garlic Toast
- Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwich$8.09
Fried chicken breast, lots of dill pickles, Dill pickle ranch on a butter grilled kaiser rill
- French Dip$8.59
Grilled roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, on butter grilled hoagie roll w/ au jus.
- Gram's BLT$11.59
9 Slices of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, on butter grilled Texas Toast
- Honey Mustard Chicken$9.59
fried chicken breast, bacon, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard on butter grilled kaiser roll
- Just a Chicken Sandwich$7.09
fried chicken breast, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on butter grilled kaiser roll
- Patty Melt$8.59
1/2lb beef patty, double swiss cheese, grilled onions on butter grilled rye bread
- Steak on Garlic$8.59
chicken fried steak fritter, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, on butter grill Texas Garlic Toast
- The Sweet Heat BBQ Chicken$10.09
Fried chicken breast, bacon, Signature BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onions & pickle slices on a butter grilled Kaiser roll.
- The Texas Club$11.09
ham, turkey, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes on butter grilled Texas Toast
- Wicked Chicken$9.59
fried chicken breast, American Cheese, wicked & ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on butter grilled kaiser roll
Salads
- Side Salad`$3.99
lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and crountons
- Tossed Salad$7.49
lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and crountons
- Chef Salad$9.99
Ham, Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and crountons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.39
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and crountons
- Fried Chicken Salad$10.39
Fried Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and crountons
- Bacon Cheeseburger Salad$14.19
1/2lb beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, bacon, cheddar cheese
- Fried Cod Salad$14.89
Burgers
- Hamburger 1/2lb$7.09
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard
- Cheeseburger 1/2lb$7.59
American Cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard
- Double Meat Double Cheeseburger$11.59
American Cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, spicy brown mustard
- Bacon Cheeseburer 1/2lb$10.59
American Cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & onions
- Mushroom Swiss Burger 1/2lb$8.99
Swill cheese, grilled mushrooms, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes
- Hickory Bacon Cheddar burger 1/2lb$10.59
Hickory BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles & onions
- The "Catalina" Burger 1/2lb$10.59
Taco season beef patty, cheddar cheese, Frito's, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & catalina dressing
Mac Bowls
8" Hoagie
- 8" Cheese Hoagie$5.19
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Cheeseburger Hoagie$7.19
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Cordon Bleu Hoagie (grilled chicken & ham)$6.29
Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Fried Chicken Hoagie$6.29
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Ham Hoagie$5.39
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Italian Hoagie (spiced lunch meat, pepperoni & salami)$5.69
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Mayhem Hoagie (turkey & ham)$5.89
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Meatball Hoagie$5.99
meatball, marinara, provolone cheese & seasonings
- 8" Pepperoni Hoagie$5.99
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Plainsman Hoagie (roast beef & ham)$6.29
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Regular Hoagie (spiced lunch meat, ham & salami$5.69
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Roast Beef Hoagie$7.09
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Salami Hoagie$5.59
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Super Hero Hoagie (roast beef, turkey & ham)$5.99
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" The Texan Hoagie$8.19
Fried Steak Fritter, Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Turkey Hoagie$6.29
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
- 8" Tyrone Hoagie (turkey, ham & salami)$6.09
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings. Pickle Spear
16" Hoagie
- 16" Cheese Hoagie$10.09
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Cheeseburger Hoagie$14.39
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Cordon Bleu (grilled chicken & ham)$12.39
Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Fried Chicken Hoagie$12.39
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Ham Hoagie$10.59
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Italian Hoagie (spiced lunch meat, pepperoni & salami)$11.09
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Mayhem Hoagie (turkey & ham)$11.59
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Meatball Hoagie$11.29
Meatball, provolone cheese, marinara & seasonings
- 16" Pepperoni Hoagie$11.79
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Plainsman Hoagie (roast beef & ham)$12.09
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Regular Hoagie (spiced lunch meat, ham & salami)$11.09
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Roast Beef Hoagie$13.99
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Salami Hoagie$10.99
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Super Hero Hoagie (turkey, ham & roast beef)$11.79
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" The Texan Hoagie$15.76
Fried Steak Fritter, Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Turkey Hoagie$12.39
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
- 16" Tyrone Hoagie (turkey, ham & salami)$11.09
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hoagie dressing & seasonings.
8" Philly
- 8" Orginal Cheese Steak$8.09
grilled steak, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers & Swiss Cheese
- 8" Deli Cheese Steak (Subs & Suds Signature)$7.79
grilled steak onions,& mushrooms, topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, hoagie dressing & seasonings
- 8" Widow Maker Philly$8.19
grilled steak, onions, bell peppers & jalapenos, topped with cheddar cheese & chipotle
- 8" TEX-MEX Philly$10.09
grilled steak, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, ghost pepper cheese, queso & pico de gallo
16" Philly
- 16" Orginial Cheese Steak$16.09
grilled steak, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers & Swiss Cheese
- 16" Deli Cheese Steak (Subs & Suds Signature$15.49
grilled steak onions,& mushrooms, topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, hoagie dressing & seasonings
- 16" Widow Maker Philly$16.29
grilled steak, onions, bell peppers & jalapenos, topped with cheddar cheese & chipotle
- 16" TEX-MEX Philly$20.09
grilled steak, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, ghost pepper cheese, queso & pico de gallo
Desserts
Side Items
- 2oz Mayo$0.20
Mayo
- 2oz Spicy Brown Mustard$0.20
Spicy Brown Mustard
- 2oz Regular Mustard$0.20
Regular Mustard
- 2oz Dressing$0.89
Dressing side
- 4oz Dressing$1.69
Dressing side
- 8" Hogie Roll$1.49
Bread
- Side of Queso$1.09
Cheese Sauce
- Side of Au Jus$0.69
Beef broth sauce
- Side of Bacon Bits$0.65
bacon bits
- Side of Cheese$1.49
Cheese
- Side of Grilled Mushrooms$1.39
Mushrooms
- Side of Jalapenos$1.09
Jalapenos
- Side of Bacon (3 slices)$3.39
Bacon
- Side of Croutons$0.50
our own crountons
- Side of Deli Meats$3.09
Sliced Deli Meat 4oz
- Side of Lettuce$0.65
Shredded Lettuce
- Side of Seasonings$0.20
our own hoagie seasonings
- Side of Philly Meat$3.49
Grilled Steak 4oz
- Side of Chili$2.69
4oz Side of chili
- Side of Onions$0.65
Slice Onions
- Side of Tomato$0.65
2 half slices
- Side Beef Patty$3.19
1/2lb beef patty
- Side Fried Chicken Breast$2.99
Fried Chicken Breast
- Side Grilled Chicken Breast$2.99
Grilled Chicken Breast
- Side Fried Cod$7.39
- Side Pickle Spear$0.25
- Side of Pickle Chips$0.59
Party Trays & More
- Hoagie Tray$34.99
****1-3 Trays need 1 hour notice. More than 3 trays needs 24 hour notice.***** Hoagies are cut into 4” hoagies Topped with; Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hoagie seasonings On the Side; Onions, Hoagie Oil & On Request--Mustard/Mayo Packs
- Large Sliced Jalapenos$1.59
- Extra Hoagie Dressing$6.00
- 6 Chocolate Chip Cookiew$13.99
- 6 Peanut Butter Cookies w/Reese's$22.99
- Large Bag House Chips$10.99
- 12 Pickle Spears$2.49
Bar Drinks
Whiskey
Liqueur
Beer
Cocktails
- Adios MF$6.00
- Amaretto Sour$5.00
- Baby Guinness$6.00
- Bloody Mary$5.00
- Blue Lagoon Margarita$6.00
- Chocolate Cake Shot$5.00
- COTM$2.50
- Crown Dog Cocktail$8.00
- Crown Dog Shot$6.00
- House Rocks Rita$5.00
- ICE Flight$4.25
- Key Lime Margarita$6.00
- Liquid Mary Jane$7.00
- Long Island$6.00
- Mango Rita$6.00
- Pickle Shot$2.00
- Pina Colada$6.00
- Saturday Bloody Mary$2.00
- Starburst$5.50
- Strawberry Rita$5.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Vanilla Jack N Coke$6.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- Vodka Red Bull$6.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00