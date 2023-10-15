The Delta Chicago 2023 1745 West North Ave
Dinner
Dinner - Tamales
Dinner - Snacks
Fried Green Tomatoes
Golden fried green tomatoes dressed with creole vinaigrette, D.A.F. Sauce, and hot sauce. Topped with parmesan & black lava salt
Shrimp Cocktail
Lemon poached jumbo shrimp, dusted with "House seasoning" and served with our southern style horseradish cocktail sauce.
Cajun Corn Elotes
Grilled sweet corn dressed with our famous D.A.F. Sauce, creole vinaigrette, fried garlic, scallion, and house spice
Delta Wings
8 crispy fried wings fried Korean style. Served with gochujang and D.A.F. Sauce
Boo Fries
Seasonal chili cheese fries. Nuff said!
Fried Kool-aid Pickles
Cherry Kool-aid and spiced English cucumber cornmeal battered and fried to perfection. Served with a side of D.A.F. Sauce
Animal Style Frites
Fashioned after the Californian classic in & out secret menu. Our animal style fries are loaded with cheese sauce, D.A.F. Sauce & caramelized onions
Fried Shrimp
Soy marinated with ginger and Korean chili. Fried until golden. Served with lemon cheeks & D.A.F. Sauce
Plain Fries
Crab Rangoon
Chuck Stop Dip
Dinner - Plates
Top of the Hill
Sweet potatoes, trinity, and black-eyed pea hash dressed with coconut lime leaf curry
Hoppin' John
Chicken andouille, jalapeño, trinity, black eye pea, served over fluffy white rice
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp on top of creamy cheesy corn grits, dressed with creole sauce and topped with cornbread croutons
Catfish & Chips
The delta version of fish & chips. Marinated and fried to perfection. Served with fries, Cajun tar tar sauce
Nashville Hot Plate
Two large boneless chicken thighs fried to perfection and tossed in our signature Nashville hot sauce. Served with Kool-Aid pickles & white bread.
Smoked Pulled Pork Sando
Runkle BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, fried crispy onion, served with fries
The Burger
Our burger features two avrom farms ground beef patties, smashed & grilled. The burger gets finished with American cheese, D.A.F. Sauce & caramelized onions, kool-aid pickles, and served with fries
Dinner - Sweets
Banana Foster Bread
Banana bread topped with sautéed bananas with a rich dark rum cream sauce. Our homage to the original from Brennan's located in new Orleans
Bread Pudding
Whiskey custard baked with brioche bread. Served with toffee & cherry sauce, topped with whip
Waffle Bordeaux
Cinnamon waffle stake, with maraschino jam, creme anglaise, and topped with whipped bourbon cream
Dinner - Sides
Mac & Cheese
Smoked gouda with creamy Cheddar sauce and smoked jalapeño. Topped with fresh parmesan and toasted bread crumbs
Cornbread
House-made buttermilk cornbread with herb butter
Red Beans & Rice
Smoked turkey slow cooked with kidney beans, holy trinity, garlic, herb, and spices. Served with steamed white rice & herb cornbread
Jasmine Rice
Saturday "Day Party" Lunch
Saturday "Day Party" Lunch - Family Style Lunch
Saturday "Day Party" Lunch - Ala Carte Lunch
Red Hots
Spicy beef and cush in bundles of three
Vegan Red Hots
Spicy wild mushroom and cush in bundles of three
Big Boy Brisket Sandwich
Smoked beef brisket with cinnamon bourbon glaze, D.A.F. Coleslaw, and house apple jam. Topped with a sunny side up egg and served with fries
The Burger
Our burger features two avrom farms. Ground beef patties, smashed & grilled. The burger gets finished with American cheese, D.A.F. Sauce & caramelized onions, served with fries
Chicken Sando
Boneless chicken thigh fried & glazed with gochujang sauce. Topped with tomato chow chow & pickles and served on a potato roll served with fries
Delta Breakfast Sandwich
Seared house-made chicken andouille patty, scrambled eggs, American cheese, smoked jalapeño spread, creole mustard on an bagel. Served with fries. Can be made vegetarian on request
Fresh Berry Brioche French Toast
All spice cinnamon brioche with a berry thyme compote, maple syrup, powdered sugar
Saturday "Day Party" Lunch - Sweets
Catering
Catering - Starters
Red Hots
Our famous red hot tamales with spicy beef and cush. Served with saltines and lave sauce on the side. Served by the dozen
Vegan Red Hots
Our famous red hot tamales with spicy wild mushroom and cush. Served with saltines and lave sauce on the side. Served by the dozen
Southern Romaine
Grilled romaine with bacon, cornbread croutons, dressed with creole vinaigrette. Serves 10-12 people
Red Beans & Rice
Smothered kidney beans with holy trinity, garlic, herb, and spices. Served with steamed white rice. Serves 10-12 people
Delta Wings
Crispy fried wings. Served with southern style gochujang sauce & D.A.F. Sauce. Served by the dozen
Mac & Cheese
Rotini noodles dressed in Merkts Cheddar sauce and topped with toasted paprika breadcrumbs. Serves 10-12 people
Cheddar Hush Puppies
Cheddar cheese & fine herbs folded into a cornmeal batter, fried and served with Cajun tartar. Served by the dozen
Cornbread
A full-pan of our house-made buttermilk cornbread with herb butter. Serves 16-20 people
Catering - Mains
Pepperoncini Smoked Pulled Pork
Inspired by the famous Mississippi pot roast. Our pull pork is smoked and braised in a delicious pepperoncini ranch gravy, piled on top of thick brioche toast. Serves 10-12 people
Smoked Ribs
Full rack of ribs braised and smoked, dressed in our Yazoo BBQ sauce
Fried Chicken Slider
Boneless chicken thigh fried & glazed with hot honey. Topped with tomato chow chow & pickles. Grilled chicken thighs available upon request
Delta Burger Slider
Our burger features a avrom farms ground beef pattie, smashed & grilled. The burger gets finished with American cheese, house made kool aid pickles, D.A.F. Sauce & caramelized onions
Southern Fried Chicken
Full pan of southern style fried chicken thighs with delta spice house blend. Served with hot sauce & D.A.F. Sauce. Serves 10-12 people. White meat available upon request
Fried Catfish
Full pan of cornmeal breaded Mississippi catfish fried until tender and served with Cajun tar tar sauce. Serves 10-12 people
Catering - Sweets
Banana Foster Bread
A full pan of banana bread topped with sautéed bananas with a rich dark rum cream sauce. Our homage to the original from Brennan's located in new Orleans. Serves 10-12 people
Mississippi Bread Pudding
Whiskey custard baked with brioche bread. Served with toffee & cherry sauce, topped with whip. Serves 10-12 people