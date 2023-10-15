Dinner

Dinner - Tamales

Red Hots

$15.21

Spicy beef and cush in bundles of three

Vegan Red Hots

$12.87

Spicy wild mushroom and cush in bundles of three

Easy Doe's It

$17.55

Three red hot tamales dressed with seasonal Mississippi chili, cheese sauce, pickled onions, and grated aged Cheddar cheese

Dinner - Snacks

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Golden fried green tomatoes dressed with creole vinaigrette, D.A.F. Sauce, and hot sauce. Topped with parmesan & black lava salt

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00Out of stock

Lemon poached jumbo shrimp, dusted with "House seasoning" and served with our southern style horseradish cocktail sauce.

Cajun Corn Elotes

$10.00

Grilled sweet corn dressed with our famous D.A.F. Sauce, creole vinaigrette, fried garlic, scallion, and house spice

Delta Wings

$17.00

8 crispy fried wings fried Korean style. Served with gochujang and D.A.F. Sauce

Boo Fries

$14.00

Seasonal chili cheese fries. Nuff said!

Fried Kool-aid Pickles

$10.00

Cherry Kool-aid and spiced English cucumber cornmeal battered and fried to perfection. Served with a side of D.A.F. Sauce

Animal Style Frites

$11.00

Fashioned after the Californian classic in & out secret menu. Our animal style fries are loaded with cheese sauce, D.A.F. Sauce & caramelized onions

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Soy marinated with ginger and Korean chili. Fried until golden. Served with lemon cheeks & D.A.F. Sauce

Plain Fries

$5.00

Crab Rangoon

$12.00Out of stock

Chuck Stop Dip

$10.00

Dinner - Plates

Top of the Hill

$21.00

Sweet potatoes, trinity, and black-eyed pea hash dressed with coconut lime leaf curry

Hoppin' John

$18.00

Chicken andouille, jalapeño, trinity, black eye pea, served over fluffy white rice

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp on top of creamy cheesy corn grits, dressed with creole sauce and topped with cornbread croutons

Catfish & Chips

$24.00

The delta version of fish & chips. Marinated and fried to perfection. Served with fries, Cajun tar tar sauce

Nashville Hot Plate

$25.00

Two large boneless chicken thighs fried to perfection and tossed in our signature Nashville hot sauce. Served with Kool-Aid pickles & white bread.

Smoked Pulled Pork Sando

$22.00

Runkle BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, fried crispy onion, served with fries

The Burger

$21.00

Our burger features two avrom farms ground beef patties, smashed & grilled. The burger gets finished with American cheese, D.A.F. Sauce & caramelized onions, kool-aid pickles, and served with fries

Dinner - Sweets

Banana Foster Bread

$11.00

Banana bread topped with sautéed bananas with a rich dark rum cream sauce. Our homage to the original from Brennan's located in new Orleans

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Whiskey custard baked with brioche bread. Served with toffee & cherry sauce, topped with whip

Waffle Bordeaux

$12.00

Cinnamon waffle stake, with maraschino jam, creme anglaise, and topped with whipped bourbon cream

Dinner - Sides

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked gouda with creamy Cheddar sauce and smoked jalapeño. Topped with fresh parmesan and toasted bread crumbs

Cornbread

$7.00

House-made buttermilk cornbread with herb butter

Red Beans & Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked turkey slow cooked with kidney beans, holy trinity, garlic, herb, and spices. Served with steamed white rice & herb cornbread

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Saturday "Day Party" Lunch

Saturday "Day Party" Lunch - Family Style Lunch

Family Style Lunch for Two

$50.00

Mississippi delta family style lunch with all the fixings. Includes: Mississippi fried chicken, bourbon vanilla homestyle waffles, peach rosemary compote, Cajun elotes grilled corn. Condiments include maple syrup and hot sauce

Saturday "Day Party" Lunch - Ala Carte Lunch

Big Boy Brisket Sandwich

$23.00

Smoked beef brisket with cinnamon bourbon glaze, D.A.F. Coleslaw, and house apple jam. Topped with a sunny side up egg and served with fries

Chicken Sando

$20.00

Boneless chicken thigh fried & glazed with gochujang sauce. Topped with tomato chow chow & pickles and served on a potato roll served with fries

Delta Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Seared house-made chicken andouille patty, scrambled eggs, American cheese, smoked jalapeño spread, creole mustard on an bagel. Served with fries. Can be made vegetarian on request

Fresh Berry Brioche French Toast

$15.00

All spice cinnamon brioche with a berry thyme compote, maple syrup, powdered sugar

Saturday "Day Party" Lunch - Sweets

Catering

Catering - Starters

Southern Romaine

$77.00

Grilled romaine with bacon, cornbread croutons, dressed with creole vinaigrette. Serves 10-12 people

Red Beans & Rice

$78.00

Smothered kidney beans with holy trinity, garlic, herb, and spices. Served with steamed white rice. Serves 10-12 people

Delta Wings

$26.00

Crispy fried wings. Served with southern style gochujang sauce & D.A.F. Sauce. Served by the dozen

Cheddar Hush Puppies

$19.00

Cheddar cheese & fine herbs folded into a cornmeal batter, fried and served with Cajun tartar. Served by the dozen

Catering - Mains

Pepperoncini Smoked Pulled Pork

$60.00

Inspired by the famous Mississippi pot roast. Our pull pork is smoked and braised in a delicious pepperoncini ranch gravy, piled on top of thick brioche toast. Serves 10-12 people

Smoked Ribs

$42.00

Full rack of ribs braised and smoked, dressed in our Yazoo BBQ sauce

Fried Chicken Slider

$6.00

Boneless chicken thigh fried & glazed with hot honey. Topped with tomato chow chow & pickles. Grilled chicken thighs available upon request

Delta Burger Slider

$5.00

Our burger features a avrom farms ground beef pattie, smashed & grilled. The burger gets finished with American cheese, house made kool aid pickles, D.A.F. Sauce & caramelized onions

Southern Fried Chicken

$90.00

Full pan of southern style fried chicken thighs with delta spice house blend. Served with hot sauce & D.A.F. Sauce. Serves 10-12 people. White meat available upon request

Fried Catfish

$80.00

Full pan of cornmeal breaded Mississippi catfish fried until tender and served with Cajun tar tar sauce. Serves 10-12 people

Catering - Sweets

Banana Foster Bread

$40.00

A full pan of banana bread topped with sautéed bananas with a rich dark rum cream sauce. Our homage to the original from Brennan's located in new Orleans. Serves 10-12 people

Mississippi Bread Pudding

$40.00

Whiskey custard baked with brioche bread. Served with toffee & cherry sauce, topped with whip. Serves 10-12 people