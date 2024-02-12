2x points for loyalty members
The Derby - Alpharetta 9850 NESBIT FERRY RD, SUITE 12
- Bowl & 2 Bao$17.98
Choice of Bowl + 2 Bao
- Signature Combo$14.99
Our best selling menu items. Your choice of Bao and 5 Ginger Chicken or 5 Green Vegetable pan-seared Potstickers.
- Bowl and 3 Potstickers$14.99
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
- Bowl and Egg Roll$13.99
Choice of Bowl + 1 Crispy Chicken Egg Roll
- Fried Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Our Famous Fried Rice topped with chunks of tender fried chicken, sprinkled with scallions.
- Sampler Combo$14.99
The greatest hits. Choose your Bao and either 3 Ginger Chicken or 3 Green Vegetable Potstickers, and 1 Crispy Chicken Egg Roll.
Bao
Appetizers
- Potstickers$6.99+
Your choice of Ginger Chicken or Green Vegetable pan-seared Potstickers.
- Eggrolls$5.99+
Chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and herbs lightly seasoned to perfection and fried in a crispy egg roll wrapper.
Bowls
- Classic Orange Chicken Bowl$10.99
Golden chicken tossed in a sweet and tangy orange sauce, served with rice.
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.99
Roasted chicken in a dark, sweet teriyaki sauce, served with rice. Garnished with scallions.
- Spicy Kung Pao Chicken Bowl$9.99
Tender chicken cooked in a spicy Sichuan chili-soy sauce, served with rice. Garnished with peanuts and cilantro.
Fried Rice
- Famous Fried Rice$6.99
Tender stir-fried rice, crisp vegetables and delicate egg seasoned with light and dark soy sauce and sesame oil.
- Potsticker Fried Rice$10.99
Tender stir-fried rice, crisp vegetables and delicate egg seasoned with light and dark soy sauce and sesame oil. Served with 3 Ginger Chicken or 3 Green Vegetable Potstickers.
Bundles
- Sharing Bundle - Serves 2-3$29.95
A shareable meal for 2-3 people. The Sharing Bundle contains 6 of our fluffy, steamed bao (2 Teriyaki Chicken, 2 BBQ Pork, and 2 Spicy Mongolian Beef) and 12 pan-seared Ginger Chicken Potstickers.
- Family Bundle - Serves 4-5$59.95
An easy meal for 4-5 people. The Family Bundle is a combination of our fan favorites with 3 BBQ Pork Bao, 3 Spicy Mongolian Beef Bao, 12 pan-seared Ginger Chicken Potstickers, and 3 Teriyaki Chicken bowls.
- Party Bundle - Serves 8-12$83.95
Perfect for a large crowd of 8-12 people. The Party Bundle has 24 of our signature bao (6 each of Teriyaki Chicken, BBQ Pork, Spicy Mongolian Beef, and Cheeseburger) and 24 pan-seared Ginger Chicken Potstickers.
- Potsticker - 30 Piece$39.99
- Dumpling - 30 Piece$39.99