The Diner on Main
Breakfast
- Chicken & Waffles$7.50
- Steak & Eggs w/ Toast$13.50
- Country Fried Steak w/ Eggs
w/ 2 Eggs and your choice of side$11.50
- 2 Eggs & Toast
w/ your choice of side$7.50
- 3 Piece French Toast$8.25
- Belgium Waffle
w/ your choice of side Add:blueberry, strawberry or cherries$4.99
- Biscuits and Gravy$6.95
- 3 Egg Omlett
; Cheese: American, Swiss or Provalone w/ your choice of meat$9.25
- The Big Hungry
(scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, home fries, tomatoes, peppers/onions, cheese & gravy)$11.50
- Pancakes$7.50
- Sausage Biscuit & Gravy$6.95
Breakfast Sides
Full Menu
Appetiezers
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Kids Menu
Sandwiches & Hoagies
- Hamburger w/ Fries$7.95
- Cheese Burger w/ Fries$8.25
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.95
- Patty Melt Sandwich$10.95
- B.L.T$7.95
- Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Soup$7.50
- 2 Hot Dogs$4.00
- Fish Sandwich w/ Tarter$8.25
- Italian Hoagie$8.95
- Ruben$9.95
- Steak Philly$9.95
- Chicken Philly$9.50
- Meatball Hoagie$9.59
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich w/ Mashed Potatoes & Veggies$11.95
Dinners
Salads
Specials
Drinks & Coffee
Coffees
