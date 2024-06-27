2x points for loyalty members
The District CR 415 3rd ST SE
Food
Entree
Flatbreads
Grill
Kids Menu
Salad & Soup
Sides
Starters
Beverage
Beer
- Bud Light - Bottle
- Budweiser - Bottle
- Busch Light - Bottle
- Carbless - Black Raspberry
- Carbless - Lemon Lime
- Carbless - Pineapple
- Corona - Bottle
- Kona Big Wave - Bottle
- Rebel Hard Coffee
- Stella
- 7 Hills Sour$7.50
- Backpocket Slingshot$7.00
- Bikini Bottom - Pineapple Wheat$7.00
- Blue Moon$6.50
- Bud Light$5.25
- Busch Light$4.50
- Cherry Lime Seltzer$7.00
- Cider Boys Peach$7.00
- Compensation - Lion Bridge$7.50
- Easy Eddy$7.00
- Guiness$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.25
- Millstream Rootbeer$5.00
- Modelo$5.25
- Pseudo Sue$7.50
- Reunion - Tank Puncher$7.00
- Reunion Amber$7.00
- Singlespeed - Tip the cow$7.50
- Sky IPA - Exile$7.00
Liquor
- Bayou Hurricane
.75 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum .75 oz Bacardi White Rum .75 oz of Malibu Coconut Rum 1.5 oz Passion Fruit Juice 1.5 oz Orange Juice .25 oz Fresh Lime Juice .25 oz Grenadine Build Drink over ice shake and strain into new glass of ice (hurricane glass)$12.00
- Berries Old Fashioned
1.5 oz Cedar Ridge Bourbon .25 oz Strawberry Vanilla simple syrup 1 Dash of Flavored bitters 3 Raspberries 1 Strawberry - Rocks glass, Add infused simple syrup to the glass, add two dashes of bitters, add two raspberries and muddle, make sure to mash up raspberries pretty good, add Bourbon, then add ice, stir until glass is ice cold, then strain over new rocks glass filled with ice, top with Strawberry (slice slit down the middle and put strawberry on the actual rim)$12.00
- Blackberry Bramble$12.00
- Blueberry Lavender Mojito
1.5 Bacardi Rum .25 oz Fresh Lime juice (1-2 count) .75 oz Lavender simple syrup 4 Blueberries 4 Mint leaves Topped with Club Soda - In a tall collins glass lightly muddle blueberries, lime juice, simple syrup, slap and add mint, add Rum, add ice, stir until glass is ice cold, then top with club soda, garnish with one blueberry and lime wedge on top.$12.00
- Espresso Martini
2 oz vodka .5 oz coffee liqueur (usually Kahlúa) 1 oz espresso, (cold brew concentrate) or cold espresso .25 oz simple syrup. Garnish: coffee beans. Chill martini glass, Build on ice, strain into chilled martini glass.$12.00
- French 75
1.5 oz Gin .5 oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup Topped with champagne Lemon twist around the entire rim then add it to the glass No ice, Build in a fluted champagne glass, champagne last.$12.00
- French Martini
.75 oz Chambord or Raspberry Liquor .75 oz Absolute Vanilla Vodka 1.5 oz of Pineapple juice 2 Raspberries - Chill Martini glass first, Build in glass of ice, stir until the bottom of the glass is cold, then pour into chilled Martini glass$12.00
- Grasshopper
Garnish Glass with Chocolate Syrup 1.5 oz Creme de Menthe 1.5 oz White choc liquor .5 oz Heavy Cream or Gelato (1-2 count) Garnish with Whip cream and Andes mint - Drizzle chocolate syrup over the inside of the martini glass, in a pint glass, add creme de menthe, white godiva, add heavy cream, add ice and shake with shaker, Strain into martini glass, top with whip cream and Andes mint$12.00
- Guiness Swirl
3 oz of Guinness .75 oz of Absolute vanilla .75 oz of White Godiva Liqueur Top with Heavy cream and Cold Foam dash of nutmeg - Build ingredients in Collins glass of ice, stir till bottom go glass is cold, garnish and serve$12.00
- Maple Bacon Old Fashioned
1.5 oz Cedar Ridge Bourbon .25 oz Brown Sugar Syrup .25 oz Cedar Ridge Maple syrup 2 Dashes of Chocolate bitters 1 Slice of Bacon (skewer) - Rocks glass, Add Brown Sugar syrup, maple syrup and bitters to glass, then add Bourbon, add ice, stir until glass is cold, strain over new rocks glass filled with ice, top with a slice of bacon.$12.00
- New York Sour
1.5 oz Cedar Ridge Whiskey .75 oz Fresh Sour Mix .25 oz Orange Juice (1-2 count) Red Wine Float - Served in rocks glass, Add Whiskey, add sour, and add orange juice, add ice to the glass, stir till glass is ice cold, add red wine float, just a little red wine poured just on top of the glass - angle the bottle.$12.00
- Sazerac
1.5 oz Sazerac Rye Whiskey .25 oz Herbsaint .5 oz Simple syrup 2 Dashes of bitters Lemon Twist Rim Coat glass with Herbsaint first, then add your bitters, simple syrup, then whiskey, fill with ice, stir, garnish lemon twist around rim and add it to the glass.$12.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri
3 oz of Bacardi Rum .75 oz strawberry vanilla simple syrup .5 oz of fresh lime juice Garnish with a Strawberry Chill Stemless Martini glass, add ice to pint glass and build ingredients in glass, stir till bottom of the glass is cold, strain into Martini glass$12.00
- The Rum Java
Rim glass with sugar 1.5 oz Captain Morgan white rum 1.5 oz Kahlua Liquor .25 oz Dash of Rumchata (1-2 count) Top with Hot coffee Garnish with Cold Foam and Dash of cinnamon - Rim glass with sugar, add Captain Morgan and Kahlua, dash of Rumchata, top with hot Coffee, Garnish with cold foam and Dash of Cinnamon.$12.00
- Black Forest Cake
** Martini Glass 1.5 oz Vodka .5 oz White creme de cacao .5 oz Chamboard 1.5 oz heavy cream Shaken not stirred, and garnished with a little nutmeg$12.00
- Bloody Mary
1.5 oz Vodka 6 oz Tomato juice salt, pepper, dash of tabasco, Worcestershire sauce Stir and serve garnish ? Rim glass with Tan or seasoning salt?$10.00
- Blue Lagoon
**Hurricane Glass 1 oz light rum .5 oz Blue Curacao 2 oz pineapple 1 oz lime juice Garnish with orange lice and cherry Build drink or shake$12.00
- Chocolate Martini
** Served in a Martini Glass Drizzle chocolate syrup on inside of Martini glass after it's chilled 1 oz White creme de Cacao 1 oz Vodka 1 oz Chocolate Liqueur .5 oz Heavy cream Stir Martini then serve$14.00
- Cosmopolitan
** Served in a Martini glass 1.5 oz Vodka of your choice .5 oz Triple sec .25 lime juice 3 oz Cranberry juice Shake and strain, garnish with a lime$12.00
- Cuba Libre
** Served in a Collins 1.5 Oz of Rum Topped with Coca Cola Garnished with a lime$8.00
- Dirty Martini
**Martini Glass 2 oz of Vodka OR Gin 1/2 oz Dry Vermouth 1/2 oz Olive Brine Stirred and garnished with Green olives$8.00
- Fuzzy Navel
2 oz Peach Schnapps Topped with OJ Collins glass$10.00
- Grey Hound
**Served in a Collins glass 1.5 oz Vodka Topped with Grapefruit juice Build or shake$10.00
- Hurricane
**Hurricane Glass 1 oz Bacardi, 1 oz Captain Morgan spiced Rum .5 oz Lime .5 oz Grenadine .5 oz simple syrup Garnish with Cherry$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea
** Served in a Collins glass or Hurricane glass .5 oz Vodka .5 oz Light rum .5 oz Gin .5 oz Tequila .5 oz Triple sec Top with sour mix and dash of Coca Cola Garnish with a lemon Build or Shake cocktail$12.00
- Mai Tai
** Served in a Hurricane Glass .5 oz Light rum .5 oz Grand Mariner .5 oz Amaretto 3 oz pineapple juice 1 oz lime juice Served with a pineapple wedge if possible or Cherry Build drink or shake$12.00
- Manhattan
** Rocks Glass 2 oz of Bourbon 1/2 oz Sweet Vermouth 1 Cherry Could be served neat or on ice - any way is the right way just ask what the customer prefers!$10.00
- Margarita
** Served in a Margarita glass .5 oz Triple sec 1.5 oz Tequila of choice .5 oz lime juice .5 oz simple syrup Shake and pour, garnish with a lime$10.00
- Midori Sour
** Served in a Collins or rocks glass 1.5 Oz Midori 1 Oz Lime juice Equal parts Sprite and Sour mix Garnished with a lime and a cherry$12.00
- Mimosa
** Served in a fluted champagne glass 1.5 Oz Champagne Topped with Orange juice Garnished with an orange slice or strawberry to get fancy$6.00
- Mojito
** Served in a Collins glass 6-8 Mint leaves Two slices of limes .5 oz Simple syrup Topped with club soda, and garnished with a sprig of mint$10.00
- Moscow Mule
** Served in a Special Moscow Mule copper glass 1.5 oz Vodka .5 oz lime juice .5 oz simple syrup 2 Dashes of bitters Topped with Ginger beer Garnished with a lime$8.00
- Old Fashioned
** Rocks Glass Orange slice, two stemless cherries, two dashes of bitters, 1/2 oz simple syrup, 2 oz Bourbon, ice, garnish with a slice of orange and cherry.$8.00
- Sex on The Beach$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise
**Served in Collins glass .5 oz Grenadine 1.5 oz Tequila of choice Topped with OJ Stirred and Garnished with a Cherry or orange$10.00
- Tom Collins
** Served in a Collins glass 1.5 oz Gin of your choice 2 oz lemon juice .25 oz simple syrup Topped with club soda and garnish with a lemon$12.00
- Whiskey Sour
** Served in rocks glass 1.5 oz Whiskey 1 oz Lemon juice .5 oz Simple syrup .5 egg white 4 dashes of bitters Build and shake well, strain into glass over ice garnish with lemon or orange slice$8.00
- White Russian
** Served in a Collins glass 1.5 Oz Vodka .5 Oz of Kahlua Topped with Milk and/or cream$10.00
- Woo Woo
** Served in a Collins or Rocks glass 1.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Peach schnapps Topped with cranberry juice and garnished with a lime$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Cedar Ridge$8.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Old Forester$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Beefeater$6.00
- Bombay$6.00
- Hendricks$6.00
- Revelton Mulberry$6.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Well Gin - Blue Ox$5.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Bailey's Cream$7.00
- Banana Pucker$6.00
- Blackberry Liqueur$6.00
- Blue Curaçao$6.00
- Buttershots$6.00
- Cherry Pucker$6.00
- Creme de Cacao$6.00
- Creme de Minthe$6.00
- Dr. Cherry McGillicuddy's$6.00
- Dr. Vanilla McGillicuddy's$6.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Grape Pucker$6.00
- Jager$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Kinky Blue$6.00
- Kinky Red/Pink$6.00
- Liquor 43$7.00
- Liquor 43 Chocolate$7.00
- Menthol$6.00
- Midori$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Revelton - Whiskey Cream Liqueur$6.00
- Rumchata$6.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$6.00
- Strawberry Pucker$6.00
- Tequila Rose$7.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Watermelon Pucker$6.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi Dragonberry$6.00
- Bacardi Mango Chile$6.00
- Bacardi Raspberry$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Malibu Coconut$6.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Johnny Walker Black$8.00
- Johnny Walker Red$7.00
- After Eight
.5 oz Coffee liqueur .5 oz Creme de menthe .5 oz Irish cream pour slowly in order$7.00
- B-52
1/3 part coffee liqueur 1/3 part Baileys 1/3 part Grand Mariner$7.00
- Baby Guiness
1.5 oz Coffee Liqueur .5 oz Baileys or Irish cream Float the Irish cream on top so it runs down and looks like a mini Guiness draft beer$6.00
- Banana Cream Pie
1 oz Rumchata 1 oz Banana Liqueur$6.00
- Bazooka Joe
.5 oz Baileys .5 oz Banana liqueur .5 oz blue curaçao Shake and strain into shot glass$6.00
- BJ Shot
1.5 oz coffee liqueur .5 oz Baileys Topped with Whip cream Can't use hands to take the shot$6.00
- Black Tea
Equal parts Jager, peach schnapps, and Sour mix$7.00
- Blueberry White Tea
Equal parts Blueberry vodka, Peach Schnapps, and Sour mix$6.00
- Bubblegum
.5 oz SoCo .5 oz Amaretto .5 oz Banana Liqueur .5 oz Milk or cream Splash of grenadine$7.00
- Buttery Nipple
1 oz Butterscotch Schnapps .5 oz Baileys Liqueur Drop of grenadine$6.00
- Cement Mixer
One part Bailey's Irish cream One part lime juice$7.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Equal parts Fireball and Rumchata$6.00
- Creamsicle
1 oz Orange Vodka .5 oz Whipped or cake Vodka Splash of milk, shake and then top with a dash or Orange soda$7.00
- Drop from Heaven
.5 oz Triple Sec .5 oz Coconut rum .5 oz Pineapple juice three drops of Blue Curacao for color$6.00
- Duck Fart
Carefully layer: .5 oz Coffee liqueur .5 oz Irish Cream .5 oz Well Whiskey (unless specified otherwise but make sure to up-charge)$7.00
- Fireball$5.00
- French Kiss
Equal parts Baileys, Frangelico or hazelnut liqueur, and Amaretto$7.00
- Grape Tootsie Roll
One part coffee liqueur One part Grape Pucker One part Orange Juice$7.00
- Green Tea
Equal parts Jameson, Peach schnapps, and Sour mix$7.00
- Gummy Bear
One part raspberry/berry Vodka One part Peach Schnapps One part sprite One part lemonade (Can change the flavor based on what pucker you use - Example: Cherry gummy bear, use Cherry Pucker)$6.00
- Jedi Mind Probe
.5 oz Irish cream .5 oz Butterscotch Liqueur .5 oz Jager$7.00
- Kamikaze
Equal parts Vodka and Triple sec, dash of lime juice$4.00
- Kool-Aid
.5 oz Amaretto .5 oz SoCo 1 oz Cranberry juice$6.00
- Lemondrop
Vodka, dash of fresh lemon juice or lemonade, Sugared lemon$4.00
- Liquid Cocaine
.5 oz Amaretto .5 oz Peach Schnaps .5 oz SoCo 1 oz Pineapple juice$7.00
- Liquid Marijuana
.5 oz Blue Curacao .5 oz Midori or Melon Liqueur .5 oz Spiced Rum (Captain Morgan) .5 Malibu or Coconut rum 1 oz of pineapple juice Splash of sweet and sour mix$8.00
- Melon Ball
.5 oz Midori .5 oz Vodka 1 oz Pineapple Juice$7.00
- Mind Eraser
.5 oz Coffee liqueur .5 oz Vodka 1 oz sprite$7.00
- Mini Beer
1 oz Liquor 43, topped off with a layer of cream *clear shot glass, should look like a mini draft beer$7.00
- Mudslide
.5 oz Vanilla vodka .5 oz Coffee liqueur .5 oz Irish cream$7.00
- Pineapple Upside Down
.75 oz Cake or whipped vodka .25-.5 oz of Malibu rum 1 oz pineapple juice splash of grenadine$6.00
- Pink Starburst
.5 Vanilla Vodka .5 Watermelon pucker 1 oz sour mix$7.00
- Porn Star
.75 oz Blue Curacao .75 Chamboard Pour over lightly so they do not mix$7.00
- Purple Hooter
1 oz vodka .25 oz or dash of lime juice Dash of blackberry liqueur$6.00
- Red Headed Slut
.5 oz Jage .5 oz Peach schnapps Topped with cranberry juice$7.00
- Red Snapper
.5 oz Whiskey .5 oz Amaretto Topped with cranberry juice$6.00
- Scooby snack
.5 oz Coconut rum .5 oz Melon Liqueur .5 oz Pineapple juice, *Topped with Whip cream OR add a dash of heavy cream and shake and strain$7.00
- Shamrock Shot
Vanilla vodka or whipped vodka, Creme de Menthe, dash of heavy cream, shake and pour into shot glass$6.00
- Slippery Panties
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Frangelico .5 oz Buttershots$7.00
- Sour Apple Tootsie Roll
.5 Coffee liqueur .5 oz Sour apple pucker 1 oz Orange Juice$7.00
- Superman
.5 oz Irish cream or Bailey's .5 oz Blue Curacao .5 oz Amaretto$7.00
- Tennessee Apple
.75 oz Fireball .5 oz Apple Schnapps .5 oz or topped with cranberry$6.00
- Washington Apple
Well whiskey, Apple pucker, Cranberry juice Up-charge for Crown$6.00
- White Tea
Equal parts Raspberry Vodka, Peach schnapps, and Sour mix$6.00
- Windex
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Triple sec .5 oz Blue Curacao$6.00
- Casamigos Blanco$8.00
- Casamigos Repesado$8.00
- Don Julio$8.00
- Exotico Blanco$6.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Patron$8.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Absolut Vanilla$8.00
- Badger - Cedar Ridge$6.00
- Ciroc$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Pearl Blueberry$6.00
- Pearl Cherry$6.00
- Pearl Cucumber$6.00
- Pearl Grapefruit$6.00
- Pearl Red Berry$6.00
- Pearl Wedding Cake$6.00
- Titos$7.00
- UV Blue$6.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Bushmill's Irish$7.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Blackberry$8.00
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$6.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Ole Smokey$6.00
- Revelton - Honey Whiskey$6.00
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Car Bomb
14 oz of Guiness in pint glass On the side, shot of Baileys or Ryans Drop shot of Bailey's into pint glass of Guiness and chug$9.00
- Cherry Bomb
Cherry McGillicuddys topped with energy$8.00
- Irish Car Bomb
.5 oz Baileys or Ryans .5 oz of Jameson 14 oz of Guiness in a pint glass on the side, Drop shot of Baileys and Jamo into Guiness$12.00
- Jager Bomb
Jager topped with energy$8.00
- Skittle Bomb
Triple Sec OR Grand Marnier* topped with energy$8.00
- SoCo Bomb
Southern Comfort topped with energy$8.00
- Vegas Bomb
Well whiskey, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and energy$8.00
- Waterfall
Raspberry or Berry Vodka, Blue Curaçao topped with energy$8.00
Soda/Juice
Wine
- Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon
Hints of Spice, Clove, and Pepper Very smooth$9.00
- Imagery Pino Noir
Hints of Strawberry, Cherry, and Boysenberry$9.00
- House Red - Cedar Ridge
A 2011 Mid-American Wine Competition Gold Medal winner, selected from our best lots and benefiting from being aged in new oak barrels which impart more flavor and character. With plenty of mouthfeel, this heavy tannin red is extremely smooth and balanced from the blend of Cabernet, Merlot, and estate-grown St. Croix. If you enjoy a more traditional Cabernet or Meritage, you'll want to try our Reserve Red.$7.00
- Port Wine - Cedar Ridge
As Iowa’s only winery and distillery, Cedar Ridge American Port is made from estate-grown grapes and fortified with our own grape brandy. Each lot is a different blend from our oldest port barrels - aged 4-6 years - making up an award-winning port with heavy currant & caramel characteristics. If you enjoy a more traditional Port or dessert wine, you’ll want to try our American Port. Cheers from Iowa!$8.00
- Double Oak Reserve - Cedar Ridge
Combination of wine and spirits, Starting with a hearty blend of our own Iowa grapes and hand-selected varietals from California, this wine is first aged in traditional oak cooperage, then finished in single-use Cedar Ridge Bourbon barrels, creating deep, bold notes of black currant, vanilla and caramel.$11.00
- Pinot Noir GLS$10.00
- Syrah GLS$8.50
- Cabernet Sauvignon GLS$7.00
- Zinfandel GLS$7.00
- Pinot BTL$45.00
- Syrah BTL$40.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$36.00
- Zinfandel Bottle$36.00
- Imagery Chardonay
Hints of Green apple, Vanilla and Butterscotch$9.00
- Imagery Sauvignon Blanc
Hints of Citrus, Grapefruit, and honeysuckle$9.00
Lunch
- Build your own Flatbread$15.00
- Cajun Shrimp/Chicken Bowl
Bowl comes with a small soup or salad, served with bread$15.00
- Creole Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.00
- Double Down Sausage Bowl$14.00
- Goat cheese Flatbread$15.00
- Margarita Flatbread$15.00
- Meatball Pie with a house salad$14.00
- Mediterranean veggie Flatbread$15.00
- Muffaletta w/pickle$12.00
- Tortellini Carbonara Bowl (Vegetarian)$12.00