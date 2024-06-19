The District Fishwife
Food Menu
Sandwiches
Sides
Side Sauces
Extras
Drinks
NA Beverage
Canned Beer
- Old Time Lager can$7.00
- Anxo Happy Trees Cider$8.00
- DC Brau Joint Resolution$8.00
- Right Proper Raised by Wolves$8.00
- Victory Berry Monkey$8.00
- Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug$8.00
- Old Ox Festiv Ale Cherry Saison$8.00
- DC Brau The Imperial$8.00
- City-State Lost Laws Pilsener$8.00
- Goose Island Big Juicy Beer Hug$8.00
- Goose Island Tropical Beer Hug$8.00
- Right Proper Super Carina$8.00
- NON-ALCOHOL DC BRAU (NA)$6.00
Canned Cocktails
The District Fishwife Location and Hours
(202) 543-2592
Open now • Closes at 9PM