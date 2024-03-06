The Donut Palace Sunset Hills
Donuts
- Round plain/glazed$1.25
- Round + topping(s)$1.49
- Round premium (m&m/oreo/caramelbacon)$1.99
- Holiday Round$2.25
- Custom$1.75
- Long John$1.99
- Long John sprinkled/coconut/caramel/peanut$2.49
- Long John filled$2.49
- Long John sprinkled AND filled$2.99
- LJ M&M/Oreo/BaconCaramel$2.99
- Twist$1.99
- Twist Caramel$2.49
- Twist Caramel/Bacon$2.99
- Holiday LJ$2.99
- Shell$1.75
- Shell Iced$2.25
- Holiday Shell$3.00
- Holiday Shell — filled$3.25
- Cinnamon Roll$2.99
- Cinnamon Roll Iced$3.49
- Cinn Roll Caramel Peanut $3.75$3.75
- Fritter$5.99
- Frozen Fritter$2.99
- Holes$3.49
Drinks
Pre-Order Donuts
- Twist Bacon Caramel$2.99
- Custom Shell$3.00
- Custom Shell — filled$3.25
The Donut Palace Location and Ordering Hours
(636) 527-2227
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6AM