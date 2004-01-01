The Dugout Tavern & Grill 1413 Kelly Road
Big League Chew
Pre-Game
Jumbo Wings
dry rubbed & roasted with our signature house seasoning. Choose between grilled or deep-fried, ranch or bleu cheese and pick your favorite sauce. Comes with celery & carrots
Bases Loaded Nachos
queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, cheese blend, lettuce & sour cream
Boneless Wings
your choice of wing sauce, celery, carrots and ranch or bleu cheese
Tenders
hand breaded chicken with your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Dip
served with warm pita & tortilla chips
Buffalo Shrimp
hand breaded and fried shrimp with choice of wing sauce & ranch or bleu cheese
Chips & Queso
Corked Bats
5 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
Curve Balls
home made meatballs with your choice between marinara OR hot pepper jelly & bbq sauce blend
Deep Fried Pickle Chips
Jalapeno Poppers
Mini Corn Dogs
Phillies Nachos
Philly steak on a bed of tortilla chips topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms & queso
Potato Skins
made from scratch & topped with cheese, bacon & sour cream on the side
Pretzel
fried, salted & served with queso
Quesadilla
black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken served in a flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
Sliders
3 fresh, hand pattied certified angus beef with American cheese & pickles
Spicy Ahi Tuna Bites
seared with crispy cilantro lime rice, avocado & a wasabi soy drizzle
Spinach Artichoke Dip
with pita & tortilla chips
Soups & Salads
Beef Chili
Soup of The Day
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumbers & croutons
Chef
sliced ham & turkey, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives, croutons & cheese blend
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, croutons & parmesan cheese
Ty Cobb
Romaine lettuce & hard boiled eggs with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, avocado, bacon bits & your choice of grilled or fried chicken
Mean Joe Greene
Spicy grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese mix, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & black beans topped with house made tortilla strips and fried jalapenos
Performance Enhancing Burgers
Bush League
hand pattied certified angus beef with no toppings, substitute chicken or black bean patty at no cost- add cheese for $1
The Bambino
bacon & American cheese
Dock Ellis
grilled 'shrooms & onions with American & swiss cheeses
Barry Bonds
bacon, tomato, melted white cheddar & American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
'17 Astros
diced onions, American cheese, chili, slaw & yellow mustard
Black Sox
blackened with bleu cheese crumbles
Big Papi
crispy bacon with a fried egg & Vermont white cheddar cheese
Curt Schilling
hot pepper jelly, bacon & brie
Pete Rose
fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, Cajun seasoning & chipotle aioli
Penalty Box Pizza
12" Rod The Bod
build your own pizza
12" The Jagr
cup n char pepperoni & cheese, a timeless classic that never gets old; just like Jaromir Jagr!
12" Gordie Howe Hat Trick
cup n char pepperoni with pineapple & banana peppers- salty, sweet & packs a punch!
12" Happy Gilmore
grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro & cheese
12" Super Mario
cup n char pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage & red pepper flakes
12" Gretzsky
cup n char pepperoni, bacon, red & green peppers, red onion, black olives, mozzarella, parmesan, mushrooms & basil
12" Mr. Game 7
fresh basil & mozzarella with tomato sauce. Named after Justin Williams who drank a Margarita out of the Stanley Cup!
12" Spin-O-Rama
creamed blend of spinach, artichokes & cheese
16" Rod the Bod
16" The Jagr
16" Gordie Howe Hat Trick
16" Happy Gilmore
16" Super Mario
16" Gretzsky
16" Mr Game 7
16" Spin-o-rama
Fan Favorites
Derek Carr-bonara
ham & bacon sauteed with garlic in white cream sauce with spaghetti
Ken Griffey
hand breaded haddock served with slaw & tartar sauce
Larry Bird
(5) hand-breaded & seasoned fried chicken tenders
Miracle on Rice
Cilantro lime rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Pico de Gallo & black beans layered & drizzled with jalapeno ranch
Spaghetti & Meatballs
with marinara
The Judge
house seasoned 12oz New York strip served with a side house OR Caesar salad
The Kingfish
Teriyaki glazed salmon over a bed of cilantro lime rice, topped with spicy pineapple salsa & served with broccoli
Triple Crown
(3) shredded pork with cilantro & salsa verde (3) grilled shrimp with cabbage slaw & spicy pineapple salsa (3) grilled & marinated mahi with a spicy pineapple salsa
Grand Slamwiches
Roman Gabriel
grilled blackened chicken with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla
Rocky Balboa
choice of philly steak or chicken with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers & queso on a hoagie
Phil Kessel Special
two all beef Nathan's hot dogs topped with chili & coleslaw
The Intimidator
hand-breaded & fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with lettuce & tomato on a bun OR as a wrap with ranch or bleu cheese
Jimmy V
hand-breaded chicken fillet deep fried & topped with marinara & provolone on a hoagie
Cy Young
Bo Jackson
teriyaki marinated grilled chicken breast with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & pineapple on a brioche bun
San Diego Chicken
our secret chicken salad recipe with red onion, jalapenos & tomato on toasted sourdough
Jose Canseco
grilled telera roll filled with pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & dijon mustard
Clemente
choose from ham, roast beef, turkey or corned beef to build your own Hero. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, oil & vinegar & your choice of cheese
The Maz
hot turkey, bacon & swiss on grilled sourdough with lettuce & tomato
Olympics
choose from lamb or chicken gyro with tzatziki sauce, lettuce & tomato on a warm grilled pita
Tour de France
thinly sliced roast beef dipped in au jus sauce on a toasted hoagie with provolone
Sides
Premium Sides
Little Sluggers
Ken Griffey Jr
hand- breaded and fried white fish nuggets
Deflate Gate
our smallest performance enhancing burger with American cheese
Sid The Kid
Kids size pepperoni pizza
Spaghetti & Tee- balls
two hand made meatballs with marinara on a bed of spaghetti
Mad Dog
one all beef Nathan's hot dog
Denver Nuggets
hand-breaded & deep fried chicken nuggets