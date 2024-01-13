The Dunraven
Dinner
Appetizers
- Tomatoes Luciano$13.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, burrata, drizzled balsamic glaze, and Parmesan
- Artichoke Dip$14.00
Artichoke hearts, cream cheese, and focaccia toast
- Mona Lisa's Mushrooms$12.00
Mushrooms, butter, sherry, oregano, and garlic
- Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Lightly seasoned, drizzled balsamic, and Parmesan
- Fresh Sea Scallops$32.00
Four lightly floured sea scallops, pan seared, mushrooms, butter, and white wine
- Dunraven Crab Cakes$28.00
Fresh lump crab meat, bacon, bell peppers, onions, dijon mustard, and bread crumbs
- Scampi Appetizer$22.00
Five shrimp, butter, garlic, and sherry
- Mussels$20.00
Butter, white wine, garlic, and green onions
- Clams$20.00
White wine, butter, garlic, chives, and dill
- Calamari Fritte$20.00
Hand-breaded, tartar sauce, marinara. Sauteed: olive oil, garlic, cayenne, marinara
Soup/Salad Add On
Dunraven Favorites
- Lasagna (Dunraven Favorites)$24.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Baked Ziti$23.00
Meat sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and rigatoni pasta
- Lobster Ziti$37.00
3 oz lobster claw meat, mozzarella, Parmesan, Alfredo sauce, and rigatoni pasta
- Chicken Piccata$28.00
Lightly floured chicken breast, olive oil, butter, garlic, red pepper flakes, capers, white wine, Romano cheese, and linguine pasta
- Traditional Spaghetti$20.00
Choice of two meatballs or two sausages or one of each
- Single Portion Traditional Spaghetti$15.00
Choice of two meatballs or two sausages or one of each
- Ratatouille$19.00
Eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, tomatoes, and marinara
- Osso Buco$35.00
Braised lamb shank, mirepoix, red wine, garlic, parsley, and lemon zest
- Seven Cheese Alfredo$26.00
Heavy cream, Romano, mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, provolone, mascarpone, cream cheese, and fettuccine pasta
- Eggplant - Traditional Parmesans$20.00
Choice of breaded veal, chicken breast, or eggplant, mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, and spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Parmesans$27.00
Choice of breaded veal, chicken breast, or eggplant, mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, and spaghetti pasta
- Veal Parmesans$36.00Out of stock
Choice of breaded veal, chicken breast, or eggplant, mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, and spaghetti pasta
- Mushroom Grande Tortelloni$30.00
Five cheese stuffed tortelloni, butter, garlic, mushrooms, prosciutto, and marsala cream sauce
- Homemade Basil Pesto$26.00
Pesto, sun-dried tomato tapenade, pine nuts, parmesan, and campanelle pasta
- Veal Marsala$36.00
Floured veal, olive oil, garlic, mushrooms, seasoning, marsala wine, and linguine pasta
Surf & Turf
Shellfish & Seafood
- Cioppino$40.00
Fresh sea scallops, calamari, mussels, shrimp, clams, salmon, cioppino sauce, and linguine pasta
- Linguine & Clams$30.00
White wine, olive oil, garlic, dill, green onions, and linguine pasta
- Shrimp Scampi Entrée*$32.00
Five shrimp, butter, garlic, and sherry
- 1 Lobster Tail$40.00
Drawn butter, lemon, and paprika
- 2 Lobster Tails$70.00
Drawn butter, lemon, and paprika
- Rocky Mountain Ruby Red Trout*$37.00
Baked in parchment paper, lemon shallot butter, and dill
- Salmon Dinner$37.00
Topped with lemon dill butter
- Fresh Sea Scallops*$40.00
Lightly floured, pan seared, butter, button mushrooms, white wine, and parsley
- Salmon Special$37.00
Desserts
- Panna Cotta$12.00
Italian custard. Ask about our daily special
- Tiramisu$11.00
Espresso drenched lady fingers, mascarpone mousse, and cocoa powder
- Chocolate Cake$11.00
Dark chocolate ganache, moist cake layers
- Spiced Carrot Cake$11.00
Cream cheese icing, walnuts, white chocolate drizzle, and toasted almonds
- Cheesecake of the Day$11.00
- Cannoli$7.00
Hard pastry shell, sweet ricotta cheese, and chocolate chips
- Ice Cream$4.00
Please ask your server for today's selections
Sides
Children's Menu
Children's Breakfast
Children's Dinner
- Meat Ball and Spaghetti$7.00
One large meat ball and meat sauce poured over spaghetti
- Sausage and Spaghetti$7.00
One Italian sausage and meat sauce poured over spaghetti
- Chicken Fingers$7.00
Lightly battered chicken breast served with fries
- Ravioli$7.00
Four ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with meat sauce or marinara sauce
- Buttered Noodles$6.00
Spaghetti topped with butter
- Lasagna$10.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Cheese Pizza$7.00
Mozzarella, red sauce on focaccia crust
- Kids Side Choice
Children's Beverages
Bar Menu
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange Beverage$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- 16 Oz San Pellegrino Sparkling Bottled Water$8.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coke$3.00
Unlimited Refills
- Diet Coke$3.00
Unlimited Refills
- Sprite$3.00
Unlimited Refills
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
Unlimited Refills
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
Unlimited Refills
- Orange Fanta$3.00
Unlimited Refills
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
Cocktails A - M
Cocktails N-Z
- Negroni$12.00
- Old Fashioned - Bourbon$12.00
- Old Fashioned - Scotch$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Smith Kearns$10.00
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Strawberry Daquiri$12.00
- Vodka Collins$11.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Red Bull/Vodka$14.00
- Vegas Bomb$14.00