The Early Bird Eatery 117 E Wayne St
-Food Menu-
Breakfast
- Early Bird Breakfast$10.00
two farm fresh eggs cooked your way, home fries & Elder Bread whole wheat sourdough toast with house jam
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Tiger shrimp, house made cheesy grits, sweet roasted poblano sauce
- Breakfast Poutine$17.00
andouille sausage étouffée, crawfish, home fries, cheese curds, two farm fresh eggs
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
corn tortilla, black beans, ranchero sauce, poblano sauce, sliced avocado, queso cotija, two farm fresh eggs.
- Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
three egg omelette with roasted cauliflower and lemon dill cream cheese; served with side of Elder Bread toast & Jam
- Spinach Feta$14.00
three egg omelette with spinach, roasted tomato, shallot, pickled fennel & feta; served with side of Elder Bread toast
- Ham & Mushroom$15.00
three egg omelette with Jake's Country Meat Ham, broccoli, mushroom and gruyere cheese; served with side of Elder Bread toast & Jam
- Plain Omelette$7.00
three egg omelette served with side of Elder Bread toast & Jam
- Spinach Benedict$14.00
sauteed spinach, roasted tomatoes, shallot & pickled fennel served on an english muffin with poached egg & hollandaise sauce; served with home fries
- Crab Cake Benedict$19.00
house made New England style crab cake, poached egg & hollandaise on an english muffin; served with home fries
- Plain Benedict$12.00
english muffin, poached egg and hollandaise
- Bacon Benedict$17.00
center cut hickory smoked bacon, poached egg & hollandaise on an english muffin; served with home fries
- Sausage Benedict$15.00
house made spicy pork sausage, poached egg & hollandaise on an english muffin; served with home fries
- Ham Eggs Benedict$15.00
Jake's Country Meats ham, asparagus, poached egg and hollandaise on an english muffin; served with home fries
- Mushroom Biscuit & Gravy$14.00
two house made biscuits topped with mushroom, shallot and mornay sauce gravy
- Sausage Biscuit & Gravy$14.00
two house made biscuits topped with house made spicy sausage gravy
- Blueberry Lemon Pancakes$15.00
lemon danish cream cheese, blueberry compote, almond oat streusel, & vanilla icing
- Traditional Pancakes$9.00
stack of two pancakes served with local Michigan maple syrup
- Peaches & Cream French Toast$16.00
cinnamon pullman bread, praline anglaise, macerated peaches, toffee sauce, candied pecans
- Traditional French Toast$10.00
cinnamon pullman bread dipped and griddled, served with local Michigan maple syrup
- Root Vegetable Hash$12.00
home fries, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, pickled mustard seed, butternut squash, parsnip, carrot, rutabaga, & turnips topped with two farm fresh eggs your way
- Corned Beef Hash$16.00
house braised corned beef, home fries, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion & pickled mustard seed, topped with two farm fresh eggs your way
Sandwiches
- Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$17.00
harissa marinated thigh meat chicken, creamed goat cheese, topped with chow chow relish and aleppo hot honey, sandwiched in a belgian waffle
- Monte Cristo$17.00
hickory smoked shaved ham with muenster cheese, raspberry jalapeño jelly & aioli on sourdough, dipped in french toast batter & griddled
- Smashburger$14.00
two griddled all beef patties, cheddar cheese, white onion, house pickles, root beer mustard, tamarind ketchup, served on a buttered bun
- Red Lentil Falafel$14.00
pita, vegan patty, hummus, spinach, cucumber, pickled turnip, toum & feta cheese
- BAART$18.00
thick cut bacon, arugula, avocado, blue cheese aioli & roasted tomato on toasted Elder Bread whole wheat sourdough
- Hamburger$13.00
double patty, buttered bun
Lighter Side
Sides
- side Farm Fresh Eggs$3.00
- side Thick Cut Bacon$7.00
- side Pork Sausage$5.00
- side Ham$8.00
- side Cheesy Grits$4.00
- side Toast & Jam$4.00
- side Fresh Fruit$5.00+
- side Arugula Salad$8.00
- side French Toast$8.00+
- side Pancakes$8.00+
- side Home Fries$4.00
- side Loaded Home Fries$6.00
- side Home Fries Topped with Gravy$7.00
- side Kettle Chips$3.00
- side Biscuits & Gravy$7.00+
- side Gravy$4.00+
- side Grits$4.00
- side Yogurt$5.00
Kiddos
-Drink Menu-
Coffee Drinks
- House Coffee$3.50+
Early Bird Blend dark roast from Infusco Coffee Roasters in Sawyer, Michigan.
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.00+
- Macchiato$3.50
double shot Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso topped with a dollop steamed milk froth
- Cortado$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.50+
double shot Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Cafe Bombon$4.50
- Americano$3.50+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75+
- Coffee Box$36.00
- Espresso$3.50
double shot Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso
- Latte$4.50+
double shot Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso with steamed milk
- Chai Latte$4.50+
Kilogram Tea Chai with steamed milk
- Golden Milk Latte$4.50+
Turmeric, date syrup, ginger and cinnamon with steamed milk
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
Kilogram Tea Matcha with steamed milk