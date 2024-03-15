The Edge Cafe at Tallulah Adventures 11785 Hwy 441
Main Menu
Starters
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
corn chips, smoked pork, queso, pickled jalapeño, pickled onion, cilantro chimichurri, choice of sauce
- Smoked Trout Dip$12.00
carrots, celery, cucumber, bell pepper, microgreens, cherry tomato, toasted flatbread
- Hummus + Pimento Cheese Plate$12.00
pickled onion, kosher dill chips, celery, carrots, microgreens, flatbread
- House Smoked Wings$12.00
8 smoked wings, choice of sauce, celery, carrots, ranch or blue cheese
- The Burrata$12.00
burrata, peaches, salami, honey, balsamic, arugula , flatbread
- Fiery Flautas$12.00
Pimento cheese, spicy chicken, crispy flour tortilla, served w. chipotle ranch
Greens
- Hail Caesar$12.00
shaved parmesan, house caesar, pickled onion, croutons
- Mediterranean$14.00
Cucumber, Pickled onion, Banana pepper, Feta, Black olives, roasted chickpeas, Italian dressing
- The Fiesta$14.00
black beans, corn, red onion, cherry tomato, cheddar, chipotle ranch, tortilla chips
- The House$10.00
cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cheddar, croutons, Ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette.
Handhelds
- Big Italy$13.00
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, banana pepper, pickled onion, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, Italian dressing
- Wallenda Club$12.00
ham, turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
- The Dirtbag$14.00
smoked portobello or steak, pesto, pickled onion, roasted red pepper, parmesan, Truffle aioli
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
pulled pork, choice of sauce, buttermilk coleslaw, Pickle
- Southern Comfort$12.00
Italian sausage, Onion, Bell Pepper, pimento cheese, honey mustard
- Smoked Burger$14.00
arugula, tomato, pickled onion, pickles, garlic aioli
- special 15$15.00Out of stock
Flatbreads
- Shortline$16.00
Roasted chicken, garlic parmesan sauce, local mushrooms, basil, pickled red onions, shaved parmesan & truffle aioli
- Buffy Boy$16.00
chicken, buffalo, ranch, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella
- Luau$16.00
pineapple, ham, pickled onion, pickled jalapeños, marinara, mozzarella, asian sauce drizzle
- Southwestern$17.00
black bean + corn, pickled Jalapeños, cherry tomatoes, red onion, chipotle ranch, queso, cilantro chimichurri
- Caprese$16.00
pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil & shaved parmesan with balsamic reduction
- Smokestack$18.00
Smoked Pulled pork, Appalachian red BBQ sauce, pimento cheese, red onions, mozzarella & cheddar
- Superior$18.00
pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, sausage, marinara, mozzarella
- Gardener$18.00
arugula, feta, mushroom, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, pickled onion, shaved parmesan, garlic parmesan, honey
- Build-Your-Own$10.00
choice of sauce mozzarella
- Cheese Pizza$10.00
marinara mozzarella
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.50
marinara mozzarella pepperoni
- Trippin' Pig$18.00
Bacon, ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pesto
Sides
- Smashed Potato Salad$4.50
smashed potatos mayonnaised-based sauce
- Latin Feta Street Corn$4.50
yellow corn garlic-feta butter
- Side House$4.50
cucumber cherry tomato red onion bell pepper cheddar croutons ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
- Cup of Soup$4.50
8oz cup
- Buttermilk Coleslaw$4.50
cabbage carrots buttermilk/mayo-based sauce
- Regular Potato Chips$2.50
- Voodoo Chips$2.50
- Salt and Vinegar Chips$2.50
- Extra flatbread$4.00
Little Ones
- Ham & Cheese$6.00
toasted in a flour tortilla
- Turkey & Hummus$6.00
wrapped in a flour torilla
- Personal Pizza$6.00
1/2 flatbread cheese or pepperoni
- Grilled PB+J$6.00
peanut butter strawberry jam powdered sugar sourdough
- Toasted Cheese Melt$6.00
sourdough mozzarella cheddar provolone
- Veggie Plate$6.00
carrots celery bell pepper cucumbers ranch or blue cheese
Drink Menu
N/A Beverages
- Coca-Cola$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Rain Water$2.50
- La Croix$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Juice Box$2.00
- Gingerale$2.50
- AB Wave IPA$5.00
- AB Cerveza$5.00
- AB Golden$5.00
- Cream Soda$2.50
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.50
- Half & Half Tea$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Cider$2.50
- Ginger Turmeric$3.00
- Asheville Grey$3.00
- Chamomile Lavender$3.00
- Blue Ridge Mountain$3.00
- Pisgah Breakfast$3.00