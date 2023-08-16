DINNER

Appetizer

Parker House Rolls

$10.00

Whipped honey maple butter

Coal-Fired Wings

$15.00

Memphis dry rub, gorgonzola cheese dressing

Colossal Cocktail Shrimp

$19.00

House-made cocktail sauce, dijonnaise, petite greens

Pigs in a Blanket

$15.00

Smoked link, puff pastry, maple honey mustard

Tempura Shallots

$12.00

Scallion, sweet chili garlic sauce

Crispy Lobster Fingers

$35.00

Baked Truffle Cheese Spread

$14.00

Garlic rubbed Ciabatta

Salads

House

$12.00

Petite greens, candied walnut, dried figs, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

Brioche crouton, Grana Pada, romaine lettuce, peppercorn Caesar dressing

Feta

$13.00

Toasted sesame, marinated cucumbers, local honey, brioche, petite greens

Wedge

$12.00

Bacon, tomato, pickled onion, dill, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese dressing

Dinner Entree

Filet Mignon

$55.00

8oz coal-fired, herb baste, drawn butter, braised mushrooms

Cacio E Pepe

$24.00

Black truffle, pecori, lemon zest

Scallops

$34.00

Farro risotto, leeks, citrus

The Hero

$28.00

Provolone, crispy onion, horseradish sabayon, truffle buttered hoagie, choice of greens or fries

Cauliflower Steak

$22.00

Golden raisin, serra pepper aioli, black lentils, curry vinaigrette

Lobster

$36.00

Fennel pollen cream sauce, peas, house made spaghetti

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Coal-fired, merguez

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

Champagne battered cod, remoulade, caramelized lemon

Chicken

$28.00

Sweet tea brine, miso lemon jus, braised mushrooms

Durok Pork Chop

$28.00

14oz, coal-fired, sage-browned butter sauce

Edison Burger

$18.00

Double American cheese, Edison sauce, bacon cut too thick, brioche, choice of greens or fries

Branzino

$36.00

Ribeye

$65.00

Salmon

$28.00

Sides

Mushroom Casserole

$12.00

Bechamel, duck fat, mirepoix

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Horseradish sabayon, everything bagel spice

Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Fresh pasta, mornay

Whipped Potatoes

$13.00

Bacon fat, chive, pecori, black garlic aioli

Home Fries

$6.00

Black garlic aioli

Side Of Crostini

$2.50

Caramelized Cauliflower

$9.00

Dessert

Miso Dark Chocolate Tart

$12.00

Sesame, lemon curd

Rum Cake

$12.00

Banana caramel, toasted grala

Lemon Cheesecake

$12.00

Sangria Compote

Skillet Cookie

$12.00

Vanilla gelato

White Peach Creme Brulee

$12.00

Sauces

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.50

Edison Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish Sabayon

$1.00

Gorgonzola Cheese Dressing

$0.50

BRUNCH

Brunch Appetizer

Crispy Lobster Fingers

$35.00

Sweet chili garlic sauce

Colossal Cocktail Shrimp

$19.00

House-made cocktail sauce, dijonnaise, petite greens

Pigs in a Blanket

$15.00

Smoked link, puff pastry, maple honey mustard

Baked Truffle Cheese Spread

$14.00

Garlic rubbed ciabatta

Tempura Shallots

$12.00

Parker House Rolls

$10.00

Whipped honey maple butter

Salads

House

$12.00

Petite greens, candied walnut, dried figs, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

Brioche crouton, Grana Pada, romaine lettuce, peppercorn Caesar dressing

Feta

$13.00

Toasted sesame, marinated cucumbers, local honey, brioche, petite greens

Wedge

$12.00

Bacon, tomato, pickled onion, dill, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese dressing

Brunch Entree

The Benny

$23.00

Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, poached eggs, English muffin, horseradish sabayon, home fries

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Whipped honey maple butter, pickled chilis, fried chicken thigh

Creme Fraiche Pancakes

$15.00

Lemon curd, powdered sugar, fresh berries, lemon zest

The Hero

$28.00

Provolone, crispy onion, horseradish sabayon, truffle buttered hoagie, choice of greens or fries

Ricotta Scrambled Eggs

$15.00

Truffle buttered toast, bacon cut too thick, home fries

Edison Burger

$18.00

Double American cheese, Edison sauce, bacon cut too thick, brioche, choice of greens or fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sweet tea brined thigh, brioche, Edison sauce, choice of greens or fries

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Champagne battered cod, remoulade, carmelized lemon

The B.L.T.

$15.00

Bacon cut too thick, cream cheese mayo, lettuce, heirloom tomato, local sourdough, choice of greens or fries

Frittata

$14.00

Salmon

$20.00

Brunch Sides

Seared Sausge

$6.00

Caramelized onions, sage

Bacon Cut Too Thick

$6.00

2 slices charred

Home Fries

$6.00

Black garlic aioli

Side Crostinis

$5.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$2.50

Dessert

Miso Dark Chocolate Tart

$12.00

Sesame, lemon curd

Rum Cake

$12.00

Banana caramel, toasted grala

Lemon Cheesecake

$12.00

Sangria Compote

Skillet Cookie

$12.00

Vanilla gelato

White Peach Brulee

$12.00

Strawberry Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Sauces

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.50

Edison Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish Sabayon

$1.00

Gorgonzola Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Beer

Bottles/Cans

Montucky Cold Snack

$6.00

Mirror Universe

$8.00

King Sue

$10.00

Pineapple Hula

$7.00

Naval Orange Yuzu

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

N/A Golden Ale

$5.00

N/A Run Wild IPA

$5.00

Draft

Kold

$8.00

Eagle Park Seasonal Draft

$8.00

RW Stein

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Foggy Geezer

$8.00

Impromptu Pool Party

$8.00

Octopi

$12.00

Alaksan Amber

$8.00

UA Blackberry Agave

$6.50

Wine

Red

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Colonia Las Liebres Bonarda

$12.00

Gobelsburg Zweigelt "Gobelsburger"

$15.00

Domaine Piaugier La Grange de Piaugier Grenache Blend

$10.00

Vigneti di Ettore Valpolicella Classico Corvina

$15.00

La Source de Vignelaure Cabernet Blend

$12.00

Bourgueil Cabernet Franc

$14.00

Saint Joseph Syrah

$15.00

10 Yr Tawny Port

$12.00

Metier Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Evolution Pinot Noir

$14.00

BTL Colonia Las Liebres Bonarda

$42.00

BTL Gobelsburg Zweigelt "Gobelsburger"

$60.00

BTL Domaine Plaugier La Grange de Plaugier Grenache Blend

$40.00

BTL Vigneti di Ettore Valpolicella Classico Corvina

$58.00

BTL Chateau Vignelaure La Source de Vignelaure Cab. Sauv. Blend

$42.00

BTL Domaine de la Chanteleruserie "Les Alouettes" Cab. Franc

$50.00

BTL Yves Cuilleron "Les Pierres Seches" Syrah

$60.00

BTL Domaine de Colette Vielles Vignes Regnie Gamay

$48.00

BTL Chateau Les Barraillots Cab. Sauv. Blend

$66.00

BTL Altos Las Hormigas Malbec

$72.00

BTL Podere Il Palazzino Chianti Classico

$72.00

BTL Bodegas Roda Sela Rioja

$78.00

BTL Textura Pretexto

$56.00

BTL Longridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL De Forville Barbaresco

$80.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Noir

$96.00

BTL Latour Pauillac de Chateau Latour

$275.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Brigitte Berthelemot 1er Cru Greves

$132.00

BTL Hedges La Haute Cuvee

$180.00

BTL Lopez de Heredia "Vina Tondonia" Reserva

$120.00

Bourgil Cabernet Franc

$50.00

BTL Metier Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

BTL Evolution Pinot Noir

$70.00

White

Robertson Gewurztraminer

$10.00

Guardians Rkatsiteli

$10.00

Domaine L'Abbe "Abymes" Jacquere

$10.00

Oliver Morin Chardonnay

$15.00

Gobelsburg Gruner Veltliner

$15.00

Borgo Savaian Aransat Orange

$16.00

Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$14.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Robertson Gewurstraminer

$40.00

BTL Guardians Rkatsiteli

$35.00

BTL Chateau La Roulerie Chenin Blanc

$45.00

BTL Malabaila Di Canale Arneis

$65.00

BTL Domaine L'Abbe "Abymes" Jacquere

$40.00

BTL Domaine de la Pepiere La Pepie Melon de Bourgogne

$45.00

BTL Oliver Morin Constance Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Gobelsburg "Gobelsburger" Gruner Veltliner

$60.00

BTL Borgo Savian Aransat Orange

$55.00

BTL Ingrid Groiss Gemischter Satz "Braitenpuechtorff"

$60.00

BTL Gini Soave Classico Garganega

$70.00

BTL Henri Bourgeois Le Prieure des Aublats Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BLT Ott "Am Berg" Gruner Veltliner

$75.00

BTL Bhilar Shanela Albarino

$60.00

BTL Tenuta delle Terre Nere Santo Spirito Carricante

$130.00

BTL Stift Gottweig Furth Riesling

$78.00

BTL Ramey Chardonnay

$100.00

BTL Domain Sylvain Langoureau 1er Cru En Remilly

$165.00

BTL Far Niente

$150.00

BTL Kistler Chardonnay

$160.00

BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$70.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$90.00

Rose

Moulin de Gassac Guilhem Rose

$9.00

Commanderie de la Bargemone Rose

$13.00

BTL Moulin de Gassac Guilhem Rose

$30.00

BTL Commanderie de la Bargemona Rose

$50.00

BTL Kruger-Rumpf Estate Spatburgunder Rose Trocken

$55.00

BTL Chateau Pradeaux Rose

$90.00

Sparkling

Cune Brut

$12.00

Gustave Lorentz Brut Rose

$18.00

Bernard Remy Carte Blanche

$22.00

Tavignano Pet Nat

$15.00

Campo Viejo

$7.00

Pizzolatto Prosecco

$7.00

BTL NV Cune Cava Brut

$48.00

BTL NV Gustave Lorentz Cremant Brut Rose

$70.00

BTL NV Bernard Remy Carte Blanche

$84.00

BTL NV Tavignano Pet Nat

$60.00

BTL NV Enrico Serafino Oudeis Brut

$72.00

BTL NV Moutard Pere & Fils Brut Prestige Rose

$110.00

BTL NV Christian Gosset Brut A02 Grand Cru

$160.00

BTL NV Vilmart and Cie Cuvee Rubis

$220.00

BTL 2004 Tarlant Cuvee Louis

$350.00

N/a Beverages

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

Milk

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Con Panna

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Latte

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Brunch Cocktails

Bellini

$9.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Virgin Bloody

$8.00

Edison Bloody

$12.00

C&C Alexander

$12.00

Sangria

$9.00

N/A Cocktails

N/A Just A Dash

$10.00

N/A Butterscotch Alexander

$8.00

N/A Upsy-Daisy

$8.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Negroni

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Retail

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Cake Cutting Fee

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00