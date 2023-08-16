The Edison
DINNER
Appetizer
Parker House Rolls
Whipped honey maple butter
Coal-Fired Wings
Memphis dry rub, gorgonzola cheese dressing
Colossal Cocktail Shrimp
House-made cocktail sauce, dijonnaise, petite greens
Pigs in a Blanket
Smoked link, puff pastry, maple honey mustard
Tempura Shallots
Scallion, sweet chili garlic sauce
Crispy Lobster Fingers
Baked Truffle Cheese Spread
Garlic rubbed Ciabatta
Salads
House
Petite greens, candied walnut, dried figs, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar
Brioche crouton, Grana Pada, romaine lettuce, peppercorn Caesar dressing
Feta
Toasted sesame, marinated cucumbers, local honey, brioche, petite greens
Wedge
Bacon, tomato, pickled onion, dill, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese dressing
Dinner Entree
Filet Mignon
8oz coal-fired, herb baste, drawn butter, braised mushrooms
Cacio E Pepe
Black truffle, pecori, lemon zest
Scallops
Farro risotto, leeks, citrus
The Hero
Provolone, crispy onion, horseradish sabayon, truffle buttered hoagie, choice of greens or fries
Cauliflower Steak
Golden raisin, serra pepper aioli, black lentils, curry vinaigrette
Lobster
Fennel pollen cream sauce, peas, house made spaghetti
Fish and Chips
Coal-fired, merguez
Mushroom Risotto
Champagne battered cod, remoulade, caramelized lemon
Chicken
Sweet tea brine, miso lemon jus, braised mushrooms
Durok Pork Chop
14oz, coal-fired, sage-browned butter sauce
Edison Burger
Double American cheese, Edison sauce, bacon cut too thick, brioche, choice of greens or fries
Branzino
Ribeye
Salmon
Sides
Mushroom Casserole
Bechamel, duck fat, mirepoix
Grilled Asparagus
Horseradish sabayon, everything bagel spice
Mac and Cheese
Fresh pasta, mornay
Whipped Potatoes
Bacon fat, chive, pecori, black garlic aioli
Home Fries
Black garlic aioli
Side Of Crostini
Caramelized Cauliflower
Dessert
Sauces
BRUNCH
Brunch Appetizer
Salads
Brunch Entree
The Benny
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, poached eggs, English muffin, horseradish sabayon, home fries
Chicken and Waffles
Whipped honey maple butter, pickled chilis, fried chicken thigh
Creme Fraiche Pancakes
Lemon curd, powdered sugar, fresh berries, lemon zest
Ricotta Scrambled Eggs
Truffle buttered toast, bacon cut too thick, home fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Sweet tea brined thigh, brioche, Edison sauce, choice of greens or fries
Fish & Chips
Champagne battered cod, remoulade, carmelized lemon
The B.L.T.
Bacon cut too thick, cream cheese mayo, lettuce, heirloom tomato, local sourdough, choice of greens or fries