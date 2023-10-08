Skip to Main content
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Drinks
Liquors
Food
Beer
Shots
Mixed Drinks
N/A Beverages
Drinks
Beer
Heineken
$4.00
Corona
$4.00
Shots
Green Tea
$10.00
Single
Single - Well Lemon Drop
$5.00
Double - Shelf Lemon Drop
$8.00
Mixed Drinks
Well S** on the Beach
$8.50
Single
Shelf S** on the Beach
$9.50
Single
Jack and Coke
$9.50
Single
Captain and Coke
$10.00
Single
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Single
N/A Beverages
Water
$2.00
Gatorade
$3.50
Can soda
$2.00
Orange juice
$2.00
Liquors
Vodka
Ciroc
$9.50
All flavors
Titos
$9.50
Absolut
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Svedka
$8.25
Well Vodka
$7.00
DBL Ciroc
$14.00
All flavors
DBL Titos
$11.00
DBL Absolut
$11.00
DBL Grey Goose
$14.00
DBL Svedka
$10.00
DBL Well Vodka
$8.00
Gin
Seagrams
$8.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
DBL Tanqueray
$10.00
DBL Seagrams
$8.00
Rum
Bacardi
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Malibu
$9.00
Plantation
$8.00
DBL Bacardi
$14.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$14.00
DBL Malibu
$14.00
DBL Plantation
$10.00
Cognac
Hennessy
$11.00
Remy Martin
$12.00
DBL Hennessy
$20.00
DBL Remy Martin
$22.00
Whiskey
Jack Daniel's
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
DBL Jack Daniel's
$14.00
DBL Jameson
$14.00
Bourbon
Wild Turkey
$9.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Maker's Mark
$9.00
DBL Jim Beam
$10.00
DBL Wild Turkey
$10.00
DBL Maker's Mark
$10.00
Tequila
Patron
$12.00
Jose Gold
$8.00
Jose Silver
$8.00
Casamigos
$12.00
Don Julio
$12.00
Don Julio 1942
$20.00
DBL Patron
$21.00
DBL Jose Gold
$10.00
DBL Jose Silver
$10.00
DBL Casamigos
$21.00
DBL Don Julio
$21.00
DBL Don Julio 1942
$36.00
Other
Jager
$8.00
DBL Jager
$12.00
Bottle Service
Belaire
$80.00
Bottle
Moët
$150.00
Bottle
Food
Dinner
Wings with Fries
$15.99
10 pieces
Chicken Tenders with Fries
$8.99
4 pieces
Sauced Chicken Tenders with Fries
$10.99
4 pieces
Fish and Chips
$13.99
French Fries
$4.99
Breakfast
French Toast with Hash Brown and Sausage
$12.99
Waffles with Hash Brown and Sausage
$12.99
Breakfast Sandwich
$7.99
Hash Brown
$1.99
Specials & Events
Wing Night (6)
$3.00
0.5 each. Minimum order of 6 pieces
Wing Night (12)
$6.00
Wing Night (18)
$9.00
Wing Night (24)
$12.00
Sauce
$1.99
The Empire Lounge 518 443 5th Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(518) 350-4791
443 5th Avenue, Troy, NY 12182
Closed
All hours
