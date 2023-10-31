THE EMPORIO
FOOD
INSALATE
ANTIPASTI
fichi, ricotta, black pepper, walnuts and honey
cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, oregano
Toasted home made bread with ragu sauce and parmigiano Reggiano
baked homemade bread topped with garlic, olive oil and herb seasoning
fried polenta sticks with parmesan cream
Fried rice ball with ragu sauce,green peas,mozzarella and our tomato sauce
Fried rice ball with Asiago cheese, mozzarella and our tomato sauce
Eggplants balls made with ricotta, pecorino romano, bread crumbs, mediterranean erbs served with our tomato sauce
Mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil and homemade crunchy bread
Baked eggplants, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Rice ball with Asiago cheese, staffed zucchini flowers (if available) or cheese ravioli fried, zeppole, fried vegetables, croquette, polenta fried
PRIMI
Fresh egg pasta, beef bolognese meat sauce, béchamel, parmigiano reggiano
Baked penne with bolognese sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, béchamel, imported ham, eggs.
fresh egg pasta filled with ricotta cheese, vegetables, béchamel and parmigiano reggiano
fresh pasta, tomato sauce, basil, olive oil
Fresh pasta filled with ricotta, provolone, gorgonzola, fontal, emmental, butter and fine herbs
fresh pasta, garlic, olive oil, clams, red pepper flakes, parsley, cherry tomatoes
fresh pasta, beef bolognese meat sauce
tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes, parsley
Borlotti beans, fresh pasta, tomato sauce, onion, carrots, celery, crispy bacon and fresh herbs
SECONDI
DESSERT
Sweet Roman bun, made with brioche pastry, stuffed with whipped cream.
cannolo filled with ricotta cream and chocolate chips
ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and coffee
Butter croissant, egg, sugar, milk, heavy cream, chocolate chips or raisin, rum flavor, vanilla flavour
REGIONAL PLATE (SPECIAL OCTOBER)
Fresh orecchiette pasta, garlic, rapini, anchovies, red pepper flakes, olive oil
Pork meat rolled with pancetta, caciocavallo cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Served with baked red onion and light wine sauce.
Chickpeas soup with maltagliati pasta, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic.
Puff pastry filled with mozzarella cheese, bechamel and tomato sauce.
DRINKS
COFFEE AND TEA (hot and cold)
BEVERAGE
SPECIAL
BREAKFAST
Puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese, orange and lemon candied.
Traditional focaccia from Puglia topped with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, oregano and cherry tomatoes.
Butter croissant or focaccia filled with fried egg and Asiago cheese
Filled with ricotta cream and chocolate chips
Soft, fluffy fried dought filled with whipped cream and strawberry
Soft, fluffy fried dought filled with Nutella cream
Soft, fluffy fried dought filled with pastry cream
Traditional focaccia from Genova topped with extra virgin olive oil.
butter croissant or focaccia filled with Montasio cheese, imported ham, fried egg
butter croissant or focaccia filled with mozzarella, tomatoes and fresh basil
butter croissant or focaccia filled with marinated salmon, cream cheese, romaine salad and cramelized onion
a crisp puff pastry filled with cream
A soft, fluffy fried dought filled with pastry cream
butter croissant filled with a choice of pastry cream, Nutella cream, apricot or strawberry jam
rolled butter patry with dark chocolate
A slice of our sourdought bread topped with Nutella cream