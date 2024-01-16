The Ends 7137 E. Stetson Drive
Food Menu
Starters
- Biscuits
Fermented honey, seasonal jam, and unpasteurized butter$13.00
- Oysters
House cocktail sauce, coconut mignonette and key lime$18.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Tiger prawns, house cocktail sauce and charred lemon$18.00
- Hamachi Crudo
Barrel aged tamari and lacto fermented chili flake$20.00
- Crispy Egg Yolk Nigiri
Soy cured egg yolk, gochujang aioli, furikake, eel sauce and crispy ginger$13.00
- Pressed Sushi
Marinated hamachi, blue crab, avocado, cucumber, finadene and fresh wasabi$23.00
- Caesar Salad
Seacat jericho lettuce, house croutons and pecorino$14.00
- Tomato Mozz
Seacat farms heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, basil, buffalo mozzarella and garlic bread$15.00
- Korean Chicken Skewers$20.00
Shared Plates
- Meatball
Nonna's style meatballs, pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano and garlic bread$16.00
- Bovine Tar Tar
A5 Wagyu & bison, bone marrow, fermented cucumber, plum, garlic, shallot and tuscan bread$28.00
- Wagyu Sando
A5 Wagyu, tallow dijonaise and milk bread$45.00
- Burnt Ends
Smoked pork belly, preserved garden veg and house banana vinegar$16.00
- Laos Sausage
Steamed rice, finadene and lacto fermented Asian salad$15.00
Pastas
Protein
- MKT Fish$32.00
- Sweet-Tea Marinated Chicken
Sweet-tea marinated half chicken served with endless pan drippings$25.00
- 8 Oz Bison
Maple brulled bone marrow butter and au poivre$48.00
- Prime NY Strip
Skirt steak, tallow fries and ketchup$54.00
- Lamb
Slow cooked lamb rack, shallot, garlic and harissa brodo$38.00
- Veal Milanese
16 oz milk fed veal chop, summer green salad and charred lemon$60.00
- Carnivore Board
Family style dinner all proteins$444.00
- Picanha Steak$275.00
- Hamachi Collar$52.00
- Tomahawk
40oz Tomahawk$195.00
- Tomahawk Tuesday$125.00
Vegetables
- Stir-Fry Snap Peas
Sichuan, sesame seeds, chili, ginger and scallions$9.00
- Yakitori Charred Broccoli
Crispy leek, confit garlic and beef brodo$12.00
- Roasted Carrots
Cashew butter, curried pistachios, pomegranate seeds and sumac$12.00
- Tempura Enoki Mushrooms
House aged sweet chili sauce and nori$9.00
- PeeWee Potatoes
Roasted hasselback, brown butter, garlic, rosemary & thyme$10.00
- Sweet Potato
Twice baked sweet potato, maple and unpasteurized butter$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tallow Fries
Shoestring fries, ketchup and aioli$9.00
- Artichoke$10.00
- Vegan Entree$22.00
Dessert
Sauces/Sides
- Aioli$1.00
- Aioli - Gochujang$1.00
- Au Poivre$1.00
- Balsamic Vinegar$1.00
- Brodo - Beef$2.00
- Brodo - Harissa$2.00
- Butter - MBBM$1.00
- Butter - Regular$1.00
- Ceasar Dressing$1.00
- Charred Lemon$1.00
- Cocktail Sauce$1.00
- Croutons$1.00
- Eel Sauce$1.00
- Fermented Honey$1.00
- Finadene$1.00
- Fresh Wasabi$8.00
- Hot Sauce$1.00
- Ketchup$1.00
- Key Lime$1.00
- Lemon$1.00
- Maple$1.00
- Mignonette - Coconut$1.00
- Mignonette - Regular$1.00
- More Pan Drippings
- Olive Oil$1.00
- Parmesan$1.00
- Pecorino$1.00
- Pomodoro Sauce$4.00
- Seasonal Jam$1.00
- Shoyu$1.00
- Steak Sauce - Zip$1.00
- Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
- Tallow Dijonaise$1.00
- Yuzu Kosho Sauce$1.00
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Tuscan Bread$5.00
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Asian Salad Side$3.00
- Preserved Garden Veg Salad Side$3.00
- Summer Green Salad Side$3.00
- Extra Biscuit$4.00
- Extra Nigiri$4.00
Wine Menu
Bubbles
Whites
Reds
Reserved Wine BTL
- BTL Giuseppe Prosecco$56.00
- BTL Ruffino Prosecco$56.00
- BTL Raventos Rose Brut$76.00
- BTL PJ Champagne$160.00
- BTL PJ Belle Epoque$395.00
- BTL Dom Perignon Brut$500.00
- 2021 Harper Voit Pinot Blanc$72.00
- 2019 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay$125.00
- 2014 Williams Selyem Chardonnay$75.00
- 2021 Melville Chardonnay$93.00
- 2019 Accendo Sauv Blanc$90.00
- 2020 Emeritus Pinot Noir$90.00
- 2017 Patz & Hall Pinot Noir$130.00
- 2019 Williams Selyem Pinot Nior$165.00
- 2018 Nicolas-Jay Pinot Noir$108.00
- 2018 Aldenalli Pinot Noir$110.00
- 2019 Marine Layer Pinot Noir$90.00
- 2018 Rune Grenache$70.00
- 2020 Melville Syrah$110.00
- 2017 La Salita Barolo Docg$68.00OUT OF STOCK
- 2019 Casanova Di Neri Irrosso Blend$64.00
- 2019 Chateau Maegaux$160.00
- 2019 Emerson Brown Cab Sauv$110.00OUT OF STOCK
- 2018 Robert Craig Cab Sauv$210.00OUT OF STOCK
- 2017 Aquilini Cab Sauv$130.00
- 2018 Vineyard 29 Cab Sauv$245.00OUT OF STOCK
- 2018 Seven Apart Cab Sauv$495.00
- 2019 Au Sommet Cab Sauv$495.00OUT OF STOCK