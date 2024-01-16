The Ethiopian Food Truck 5505 W. 20th Avenue Suite# 106
Plates
- Veggie Plate$13.99
Your choice of 2 out of our 4 Vegan Veggies. Comes with Injera Flatbread.
- Chicken Plate$13.99
Tender cubed chicken breasts simmered in onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapenos and Berbere chili powder. Comes with your choice of 1 veggie and Injera flatbread.
- Beef Plate$14.99
Tender cubed beef simmered in onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapenos and Berbere chili powder. Comes with your choice of 1 veggie and Injera flatbread.
Bowls
- Veggie Bowl$13.99
Your choice of 2 out of our 4 Vegan Veggies. Comes with yellow rice.
- Chicken Bowl$13.99
Tender cubed chicken breasts simmered in onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapenos and Berbere chili powder. Comes with your choice of 1 veggie and yellow rice.
- Beef Bowl$14.99
Tender cubed beef simmered in onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapenos and Berbere chili powder. Comes with your choice of 1 veggie and yellow rice.
Burritos
- Vegan Burrito$8.99
Yellow Rice, Potatoes, Misir Wot (Red Lentils), Gomen (Spinach) all wrapped in a Tortilla
- Chicken Burrito$9.99
Chicken, Potatoes, Seasoned Spinach & Cheese wrapped in a tortilla. W/ side of house made Awaze hot sauce. Chicken is sautéed in onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapenos, Berbere chili powder and clarified butter.
- Beef Burrito$10.99
Beef, Potatoes, Seasoned Spinach & Cheese wrapped in a tortilla. W/ side of house made Awaze hot sauce. Beef is sautéed in onions, garlic, tomatoes, jalapenos, Berbere chili powder and clarified butter.