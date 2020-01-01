Etiwanda Roadhouse 12583 Highland Avenue
Fast Bar
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Bud Light Bottle$4.25
- Coors Light Bottle$4.25
- Miller Light Bottle$4.25
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$4.75
- Corona Extra$5.25
- Coors Light Pint$3.95
- Coors Light Tall$5.00
- Bud Light Tall$5.00
- Michelob Ultra Pint$4.45
- Miller Lite Pint$3.95
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Crown Royal Whiskey$9.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jameson$5.00
- Tito's Vodka$5.00
- Adios Mother$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Long Beach Iced Tea$9.00
- Margarita$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
Draft Beer
Import Draft
- Stone: Buenaveza Pint$6.75
- Stone: Buenaveza Tall$9.00
- Stone: Buenaveza Pitcher$20.25
- Dos Equis Especial Pint$5.00
- Dos Equis Especial Tall$9.95
- Dos Equis Especial Pitcher$20.25
- Modelo Especial Pint$5.00
- Modelo Especial Tall$9.95
- Modelo Especial Pitcher$20.25
- Pacifico Clara Pint$5.00
- Pacifico Clara Tall$9.95
- Pacifico Clara Pitcher$20.25
Hefeweizen
- Cali Squeeze: Blood Orange Pint$7.50
- Cali Squeeze: Blood Orange Tall$10.95
- Cali Squeeze: Blood Orange Pitcher$22.50
- Garage: Mango Hef Pint$7.25
- Garage: Mango Hef Tall$9.00
- Garage: Mango Hef Pitcher$21.75
- Hangar 24: Orange Wheat Pint$7.50
- Hangar 24: Orange Wheat Tall$10.95
- Hangar 24: Orange Wheat Pitcher$22.50
Light/Amber
- Ace Cider: Pineapple Pint$7.50
- Ace Cider: Pineapple Tall$10.95
- Ace Cider: Pineapple Pitcher$22.50
- Alosta: Fu Manchu Pint$7.50
- Alosta: Fu Manchu Tall$11.25
- Alosta: Fu Manchu Pitcher$23.00
- Boochcraft: Cherry Limeade 12oz$6.75Out of stock
- Boochcraft: Cherry Limeade Pint$9.00Out of stock
- Boochcraft: Cherry Limeade Tall$13.50Out of stock
- Boochcraft: Cherry Limeade Pitcher$27.00Out of stock
- Coors Banquet Pint$4.50
- Coors Banquet Tall$6.50
- Coors Banquet Pitcher$13.50
- Coronado: Salty Crew Pint$7.25
- Coronado: Salty Crew Tall$10.75
- Coronado: Salty Crew Pitcher$21.75
- Dogfish Head: Citrus Squall 12oz$6.75
- Dogfish Head; Citrus Squall Pint$9.00
- Firestone: 805 Pint$6.75
- Firestone: 805 Tall$9.95
- Firestone: 805 Pitcher$20.25
- Karl Strauss: Red Trolley Pint$7.50
- Karl Strauss: Red Trolley Tall$9.00
- Karl Strauss: Red Trolley Pitcher$22.50
- Last Name: Pomona Queen Pint$7.00
- Last Name: Pomona Queen Tall$9.00
- Last Name: Pomona Queen Pitcher$21.00
- MotherEarth: Cali' Creamin' Pint$7.25
- MotherEarth: Cali' Creamin' Tall$10.75
- MotherEarth: Cali' Creamin' Pitcher$21.75
- Owl Farms: Cucumber Tajin Pint$7.50
- Owl Farms: Cucumber Tajin Tall$11.25
- Owl Farms: Cucumber Tajin Pitcher$23.00
- Roadie Honey Blonde Pint$7.00
- Roadie Honey Blonde Tall$10.50
- Roadie Honey Blonde Pitcher$21.00
- Sam Adams: Octoberfest Pint$7.50
- Sam Adams: Octoberfest Tall$11.25
- Sam Adams: Octoberfest Pitcher$23.00
- Stone: Imperial Notorious P.O.G. 12oz$7.50Out of stock
- Stone: Imperial Notorious P.O.G. Pint$10.00Out of stock
IPA/Hazy IPA
- Roadie IPA Pint$7.00
- Roadie IPA Tall$9.00
- Roadie IPA Pitcher$21.00
- Ballast Point: Sculpin Pint$8.25
- Ballast Point: Sculpin Tall$12.50
- Ballast Point: Sculpin Pitcher$26.00
- Brewery X: Slap & Tickle Pint$7.25
- Brewery X: Slap & Tickle Tall$9.00
- Brewery X: Slap & Tickle Pitcher$21.75
- Hamilton: Double Mango 12oz$6.75
- Hamilton: Double Mango Pint$9.00
- Lagunitas IPA Pint$7.50
- Lagunitas IPA Tall$11.25
- Lagunitas IPA Pitcher$23.00
- Modern Times: Seasonal Hazy Pint$8.25
- Modern Times: Seasonal Hazy Tall$12.50
- Modern Times: Seasonal Hazy Pitcher$26.00
- New Belgium: Voodoo Ranger Juice Force 12oz$6.75
- New Belgium: Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Pint$9.00
- Sierra Nevada: Hazy Little Thing Pint$8.25
- Sierra Nevada: Hazy Little Thing Tall$12.50
- Sierra Nevada: Hazy Little Thing Pitcher$26.00
- Hop Valley: Pineapple Stashhouse Pint$8.50
- Hop Valley: Pineapple Stashhouse Tall$12.75
- Hop Valley: Pineapple Stashhouse Pitcher$26.00
- Hop Valley: Cryostash 12oz$6.75
- Hop Valley: Cryostash Pint$9.00
Bottle/Can Beer
Basic Domestic/Import
- Bud Light Bottle$4.25
- Coors Light Bottle$4.25
- Coors Banquet Bottle$4.25
- Miller Light Bottle$4.25
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$4.75
- Corona Extra$5.25
- Corona Premier$5.25
- Pacifico$5.25
- Modelo Especial$5.25
- Modelo Negra$5.25
- Angry Orchard Bottle$5.25
- Blue Moon: Belgian White$5.25
- Budweiser Bottle$4.25
- Carlsberg Can$6.75
- Corona N/A$5.25
- Golden Road: Mango Cart$5.25
- Heineken$5.25
- Heineken 0.0$5.25
- Modelo Oro$5.25
- Shiner Bock$5.25
- Stella Artois$5.25
Seltzer/Kombucha
- Bambucha: Blueberry Vanilla Can$8.00
- BoochCraft: Strawberry Lemonade Can$10.00
- Brewery X: Watermelon Lime 19.2oz$8.75
- High Noon$5.00
- High Noon Tequila$6.75
- Jiant: Hard Peach Tea 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Jiant: Kiwi Strawberry 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Long Drink: Traditional$6.25
- Truly: Strawberry Lemonade$5.25
- White Claw$5.25
Craft Bottles & Cans
- Alchemist: Heady Topper Can$10.00
- Alosta: F*ck Yeah Can$9.50Out of stock
- Alosta: Sally Blonde Ale Can$8.75
- Bambucha: Blueberry Vanilla Can$8.00
- Bells: Two Hearted IPA 19.2oz Can$9.25
- BoochCraft: Strawberry Lemonade Can$10.00
- Brewery X: Dictionary Roulette Can$8.00
- Brewery X: Watermelon Lime 19.2oz$8.75
- Carlsberg Can$6.75
- Claremont: Festbier Can$9.00
- Claremont:: Peppers & Peaches Can$9.00
- Coronado: Salty Crew Can$5.50
- Elysian: Contact Haze 19.2oz$8.75
- Firestone: 805 Cerveza$5.25
- Jiant: Hard Peach Tea 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Jiant: Kiwi Strawberry 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Lagunitas IPA Bottle$5.25
- Modern Times: Fruitlands Can$8.00
- Modern Times: Mt. Pils 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Montucky Cold Snacks Can$6.00
- Stone: Fight On! Can$8.50
- Stone: Delicious 19.2oz Can$9.00
- Study Break: Iced Tea Lemonade 19.2oz Can$9.50
Beverages
Soda
Food Menu
Shareables/Spuds
- French Fries$4.50
- Potato Chips$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
- Tater Tots$4.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
Six cream cheese filled chilis, breaded and quick fried to a golden brown. Served with Ranch Dressing.
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Six plump sticks battered in Italian seasonings and quick fried. Served with marinara sauce.
- Chips & Salsa$5.50
Freshly fried tortilla chips served with our homemade salsa
- Veggie Platter$5.00
A platter with celery, carrots, and sliced cucumbers. Served with Ranch dressing.
- Bavarian Soft Pretzel$5.00
Two shareable, freshly baked Bavarian Brauhaus pretzels. Served with a side of warm cheese.
- Chicken Flautuas$10.25
Three large homemade shredded chicken flautas. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Mexican Egg Rolls$10.25
Fresh jalapeno, Pepper Jack cheese, and beef rolled up in a wonton and deep fried. Served with a side of Chipotle Mayo.
- Zucchini Fries$7.00
Fresh zucchini is cut into strips, lightly battered, and quick fried. Served with ranch dressing.
- Mini Corn Dogs$5.00
Twelve mini corn dogs quick fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of mustard.
- Southern Fried Pickle$9.75
A deli size pickled is sliced, breaded, and fried crispy. Served with chipotle mayo.
- Fried Green Beans$7.00
Fresh green beans, lightly battered, and fried to perfection. Served with chipotle mayo.
- Popcorn Shrimp$7.00
Fresh baby shrimp are lightly battered and fried. Served with cocktail sauce.
- Fried Cauliflower$10.25
Fresh cauliflower is breaded, fried, and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Enjoy them dry or tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
- Spicy Cheese Curds$7.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds blended with a hint of Nashville spice. Breaded, fried, and served with a side of marinara or chipotle mayo.
- Side Salad$5.50
A small side salad to accompany your dinner.
- Basket of Onion Rings$9.00
- Crispy Potato Skins - Small$5.75
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses are melted over lightly fried potato skins. Topped with crumbled bacon and chopped green onions. Served with sour cream and ranch.
- Crispy Potato Skins - Large$10.50
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses are melted over lightly fried potato skins. Topped with crumbled bacon and chopped green onions. Served with sour cream and ranch.
- Sampler Platter - 3 Items$11.50
Choose from five of our most popular appetizers: Poppers, Flautas, Mozzarella Sticks, Potato Skins, or Boneless Wings.
- Sampler Platter - 5 Items$16.50
Five of our most popular appetizers: Poppers, Flautas, Mozzarella Sticks, Potato Skins, or Boneless Wings.
- Loaded Spuds - Small$7.95
Fries or Tater Tots loaded up the way you like it.
- Loaded Spuds - Large$11.95
Fries or Tater Tots loaded up the way you like it.
Favorites/Wings/Pizza
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
Five chicken tenderloins are seasoned, battered, and fried southern style. Served with celery, carrots, and ranch.
- Roadhouse Sliders$12.50
Four sliders served with fries. Your choice of Cheeseburger, Pastrami, Tri-Tip, or Crispy Chicken (Dry or tossed in any of our wing sauces)
- Wet Burrito$12.95
Large flour burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of chicken or beef. Smothered in red sauce and served with a side of sour cream.
- Roadhouse Quesadilla$9.50
This quesadilla is grilled with tons of cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Fish 'N Chips$12.25
Three pieces of cod fillet coated with beer-batter and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of freshly made fries and a side of tartar sauce.
- Traditional Wings - Six$9.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Traditional Wings - Nine$9.00
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Traditional Wings - Dozen$17.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Boneless Wings - Six$4.75
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Boneless Wings - Nine$6.75
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Boneless Wings - Dozen$8.75
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Roadhouse Nachos - Small$9.75
House tortilla chips piled high with cheese, green onions, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.
- Roadhouse Nachos - Large$13.95
House tortilla chips piled high with cheese, green onions, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.
- Pizza - Personal$9.00
Hand-tossed pizzas freshly baked to order. Includes two toppings. Additional toppings will be subject to extra charge.
- Pizza - 12 Inch$14.95
Hand-tossed pizzas freshly baked to order. Includes two toppings. Additional toppings will be subject to extra charge.
Sandwiches/Burgers/Dogs
- Cheeseburger$13.50
Half-Pound Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a brioche bun.
- Patty Melt$13.50
Half-Pound Angus patty, American and Swiss Cheese, with grilled onions on Sourdough
- BLAT$13.50
All American BLT with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, & avocado. Served on Sourdough.
- Jalapeno Bacon Burger$14.25
One half pound burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and bacon.
- Western Bacon Burger$14.25
1/2 pound Angus burger topped with BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and beer battered onion rings.
- Traditional Beef Dip$13.50
Slow roasted beef is thinly sliced and piled high on a French Roll. Served with a side of hot Au Jus.
- Tri-Tip Sandwich$14.25
BBQ Tri-Tip with greens, pickled red onions, and mayo. Served on a French Roll.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun. Spice it up by tossing in any of our wing sauces.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on sourdough bread.
- Bad Ass Pastrami$13.50
Lean pastrami is thinly cut and piled high with mustard and pickles on a French Roll.
- Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Melt$13.75
Roasted turkey breast, smoked applewood bacon, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, & cheese stacked on grilled sourdough bread.
- Grilled Cheese$10.75
An American classic. American cheese on sourdough bread is buttered and grilled to a golden brown.
- Roadhouse Sliders$12.50
Four sliders served with fries. Your choice of Cheeseburger, Pastrami, Tri-Tip, or Crispy Chicken (Dry or tossed in any of our wing sauces)
- Grilled Hot Dog$6.00
Quarter pound hot dog grilled and served with sides of onions and relish.
- Bad Ass Dog$9.95
Quarter pound dog surrounded with thinly sliced pastrami, chopped pickles, and mustard.
- The Doghouse$9.95
Bacon-Wrapped and covered with grilled onions, bell peppers, and sliced jalapenos. Topped with mayo and mustard.
- Hot Link$9.95
A spicy beef hot link topped with a drizzle of mustard and your choice of either our house coleslaw or peppers & onions.
- Bratwurst Special$5.00
Salads
- Garden Salad$10.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing and garlic bread.
- Roadhouse Cobb Salad$15.50
Chilled crisp grens topped with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, and your choice of grilled chicken breast or turkey & ham. Served with a side of garlic bread.
- Southwestern Chicken Salad$15.50
Grilled or Crispy chicken breast with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with our special Southwest Ranch dressing.
- Traditional Caesar Salad$10.50
Crispy and chilled romaine lettuce tossed with fresh parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, and our own rich Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.