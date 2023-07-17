Summer Menu '23

Appetizers

Garlic Bread 1/2
$2.49
Garlic Bread
$3.99
Onion Ring 1/2 portion
$5.49
Onion Rings Basket
$8.99
Fry Basket 1/2 portion
$3.99
Fry Basket
$7.99
Nachos
$14.99

Crispy seasoned fries piled with bacon, poblano peppers, Cheddar Jack cheese, red pepper queso, green onions, sour cream crema, and served with a side of chipotle ranch

Tomato Bruschetta
$9.99

Garlic crostini topped with fresh tomato, basil, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic glaze

Charcuterie Board
$20.99

Chef's choice assortment of cheeses and meats served inside a warm pretzel and with crackers

Caprese Style Bites
$9.99Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella is lightly fried and served on a pesto drizzle, finished with a balsamic glaze and a side of marinara for dipping

Colossal Pretzel
$12.99

Brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan, served with spicy brown mustard and red pepper queso

Buffalo Wings
$15.99

Roasted bone-in wings lightly fried and tossed with your choice of buffalo, spicy honey BBQ, sweet chili, or our house dry rub - served with ranch or Gorgonzola dressing

Side Mac
$4.99

Salads/Soups

Tomato bisque
$7.49Out of stock
Large Greek Salad
$12.99
Small Greek Salad
$7.49
Soup & Salad Combo
$12.99

Your choice of small classic salad served with a bowl of French onion soup

French Onion Soup
$7.49

Sherry laced beef broth, caramelized onions, garlic croutons, and melted gruyere

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$17.99

Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, bacon, red onion, and Gorgonzola crumbles over mixed greens. Served with ranch dressing

Large Arugula & Spinach
$12.99

Arugula, spinach, roasted peppers, green onion, shredded gruyere, toasted almonds, and basil vinaigrette dressing

Small Arugula & Spinach
$7.49

Arugula, spinach, roasted peppers, green onion, shredded gruyere, toasted almonds, and basil vinaigrette dressing

Large Wedge
$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with creamy Gorgonzola dressing

Small Wedge
$7.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with creamy Gorgonzola dressing

Large House
$12.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and garlic croutons

Small House
$7.49

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and garlic croutons

Chef Soup
$7.49

Pizza

Center of the Universe Four Cheese Pizza
$13.99

House marinara, Italian cheese blend, and mozzarella

Margherita Pizza
$15.99

Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and oregano, finished with fresh basil and balsamic drizzle

Veggie The Goat Pizza
$16.99

Roasted garlic olive oil, tapenade, red onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, goat cheese, and arugula

Pulaski BBQ Chicken Pizza
$17.99

Spicy house BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, Cheddar jack cheese, cilantro and jalapeños, (substitute BBQ burnt ends for chicken $2)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$17.99

Creamy ranch dressing, Italian cheese blend, crispy fried chicken, green onions, and Gorgonzola crumble with a buffalo sauce drizzle

Spicy Italian Pizza
$17.99

House marinara, hot capicola, pepperoni, salami, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, oregano, crushed red, and pepperoncini peppers

Mountain Man Pizza
$19.99

House marinara, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, red onion, bison, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, oregano, crushed red peppers, and hot honey drizzle

Thai Chicken Pizza
$17.99

Peanut sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, green onion, roasted peppers, cilantro, shredded carrots, and a sriracha drizzle

Kickin Hawaiian Pizza
$17.99

Spicy Hawaiian BBQ, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, red onion, and cilantro

The Greek Pizza
$17.99

Pasta

Brick Oven Baked Ziti
$17.99

House marinara, Italian sausage, fire-roasted peppers, ricotta cheese, and Parmesan

Creamy Cajun Pasta
$15.99

Rigatoni, fire-roasted peppers, poblanos, and caramelized onions

Lemon Ricotta Ziti
$15.99Out of stock

Artichokes, roasted peppers, caramelized onions in a light sauce finished with Parmesan, fresh tomatoes, and basil

Brick Oven Mac & Cheese
$15.99

Crispy crusted cavatappi in white Cheddar sauce with roasted poblanos and bacon

Cowboy Mac & Cheese
$19.99

BBQ burnt ends mixed into our brick oven mac and cheese, spicy honey BBQ drizzle, and topped with crispy onion straws

Buffalo Mac & Cheese
$18.99

Sandwiches

Bison Sliders
$17.99
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
$12.99Out of stock
Veggie Panini
$13.99

Pesto aioli, olive tapenade, tomato, mushrooms, arugula and spinach, cucumber, red onion, and goat cheese

Spicy Italian Panini
$13.99

Pepperoni, salami, capicola, pepperoncini, provolone, creamy brown mustard, chile, and oregano

Chicken Parm Panini
$14.99

House marinara, crispy chicken breast, basil, and Italian cheeses

Kids Menu

Kid Mac
$8.49
Kid Cheese Pizza
$9.49
Kid Tenders
$8.49
Marinara Kid Pasta
$8.49
Kid Butter Pasta
$8.49

Desserts

Brick Oven Cookie
$7.99

Warm chocolate chip cookie, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate drizzle

Apple Pie Churros
$7.99

Two churros filled with apples and drizzled with cream cheese glaze and a caramel dipping sauce

Chocolate Bundt Cake
$7.99

Chocolate cake topped with huckleberry ice cream and house-made chocolate sauce

Peach Pie Pizza
$9.99

Pizza topped with peaches, streusel, and cream cheese drizzle

Creme Brulee Cheesecake
$7.99

Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized crispy sugar topping served over fresh strawberry sauce

Gelato
$5.99

Ask server for available flavors

Ice Cream Scoop
$2.99

Merchandise

Fainting Goat Pint Glass
$10.00
Fainting Goat Etched Wine Glass
$20.00
Fainting Goat T-shirt
$25.00
Fainting Goat team member T-shirt
$15.00
Fainting Goat Sweatshirt
$45.00
Fainting Goat Large Sticker
$3.99
Fainting Goat Small Sticker
$2.99
Fainting Goat Leather Patch Hat
$35.00

Protein Only

Grilled Chicken
$4.99
Crispy Chicken
$4.99
Garlic Shrimp (6)
$5.99
Bison (3 slider patties)
$6.99
Blackened Salmon
$6.99
BBQ Burnt Ends
$6.99
Italian Sausage
$4.99

Additional Sauces $

Ranch
$0.50
Gorgonzola
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Pesto
$0.50
Queso
$0.50
Balsamic Glaze
$0.50
Chipolte Ranch
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.50

Drink Menu

Beverages

Coke
$2.49
Diet Coke
$2.49
Sprite
$2.49
lemonade
$2.49
Dr. Pepper
$2.49
Root Beer
$2.49
Coffee
$2.49
Hot Tea
$2.49
Brewed Iced Tea
$2.49
Sparkling Water
$3.49
Orange Juice
$3.49
Apple Juice
$3.49