The Fainting Goat Wine Bar and Restaurant
Summer Menu '23
Appetizers
Crispy seasoned fries piled with bacon, poblano peppers, Cheddar Jack cheese, red pepper queso, green onions, sour cream crema, and served with a side of chipotle ranch
Garlic crostini topped with fresh tomato, basil, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic glaze
Chef's choice assortment of cheeses and meats served inside a warm pretzel and with crackers
Fresh mozzarella is lightly fried and served on a pesto drizzle, finished with a balsamic glaze and a side of marinara for dipping
Brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan, served with spicy brown mustard and red pepper queso
Roasted bone-in wings lightly fried and tossed with your choice of buffalo, spicy honey BBQ, sweet chili, or our house dry rub - served with ranch or Gorgonzola dressing
Salads/Soups
Your choice of small classic salad served with a bowl of French onion soup
Sherry laced beef broth, caramelized onions, garlic croutons, and melted gruyere
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, bacon, red onion, and Gorgonzola crumbles over mixed greens. Served with ranch dressing
Arugula, spinach, roasted peppers, green onion, shredded gruyere, toasted almonds, and basil vinaigrette dressing
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with creamy Gorgonzola dressing
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and garlic croutons
Pizza
House marinara, Italian cheese blend, and mozzarella
Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and oregano, finished with fresh basil and balsamic drizzle
Roasted garlic olive oil, tapenade, red onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, goat cheese, and arugula
Spicy house BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, Cheddar jack cheese, cilantro and jalapeños, (substitute BBQ burnt ends for chicken $2)
Creamy ranch dressing, Italian cheese blend, crispy fried chicken, green onions, and Gorgonzola crumble with a buffalo sauce drizzle
House marinara, hot capicola, pepperoni, salami, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, oregano, crushed red, and pepperoncini peppers
House marinara, Italian cheese blend, mozzarella, red onion, bison, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, oregano, crushed red peppers, and hot honey drizzle
Peanut sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, green onion, roasted peppers, cilantro, shredded carrots, and a sriracha drizzle
Spicy Hawaiian BBQ, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, pineapple, red onion, and cilantro
Pasta
House marinara, Italian sausage, fire-roasted peppers, ricotta cheese, and Parmesan
Rigatoni, fire-roasted peppers, poblanos, and caramelized onions
Artichokes, roasted peppers, caramelized onions in a light sauce finished with Parmesan, fresh tomatoes, and basil
Crispy crusted cavatappi in white Cheddar sauce with roasted poblanos and bacon
BBQ burnt ends mixed into our brick oven mac and cheese, spicy honey BBQ drizzle, and topped with crispy onion straws
Sandwiches
Pesto aioli, olive tapenade, tomato, mushrooms, arugula and spinach, cucumber, red onion, and goat cheese
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, pepperoncini, provolone, creamy brown mustard, chile, and oregano
House marinara, crispy chicken breast, basil, and Italian cheeses
Kids Menu
Desserts
Warm chocolate chip cookie, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate drizzle
Two churros filled with apples and drizzled with cream cheese glaze and a caramel dipping sauce
Chocolate cake topped with huckleberry ice cream and house-made chocolate sauce
Pizza topped with peaches, streusel, and cream cheese drizzle
Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized crispy sugar topping served over fresh strawberry sauce
Ask server for available flavors