The Famous
The Famous
Super Bowl '24
Spirits
Entrance
Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottles and Cans
N/A
Wine
ADULT
$20.00
CHILD
$10.00
Cocktails
The Famous
$14.00
Cello Drop
$9.00
Manhattan from Mars
$11.00
My Sisters Margarita
$9.00
John Daly
$6.00
Hanky Panky
$8.00
The Best Espresso Martini
$9.00
Tuscan Sidecar
$10.00
Draft Beer
Peroni
$6.00
Upslope Craft Lager
$5.00
Upslope WC IPA
$6.00
Funkwerks Raspberry Provincial
$7.00
Slaymaker All That Razz
$9.00
ORB In The Steep
$9.00
Bottles and Cans
Corona
$5.00
Modelo
$5.00
Sierra Nevada PA
$5.00
Twisted Tea 1/2
$4.00
Flying Embers Hard Seltzer
$4.00
Misc.
$5.00
N/A
Baby Doe Soda
$5.00
Sparkly Lemon
$6.00
Partake N/A
$5.00
Corona N/A
$5.00
Wine
Draft Pinot Noir
$7.00
House Cab
$5.00
House Zin
$5.00
Draft Chardonnay
$7.00
House Chard
$5.00
House Sauv Blanc
$5.00
House Champagne
$5.00
Hous Rosé
$5.00
Spirits
Whiskey
Woodford Double
$17.00
Bardstown BIB
$15.00
Dexter
$11.00
Pendleton
$10.00
Stranahans Blue
$10.00
Four Roses SB
$9.00
291 Rye
$9.00
291 Bourbon
$9.00
Oppidan S&S
$9.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
Old Forrester
$5.00
Scotch & Brandy
Balvenie CC
$33.00
Macallan Sherry
$30.00
Macallan Double
$25.00
Glendronach
$20.00
Martell Blue
$23.00
Tuaca
$6.00
Korbel
$5.00
Rum
Diplomatico Dark
$9.00
Sailor Jerry Spiced
$7.00
Conciere Silver (well)
$3.00
Gin
Breck (well)
$5.00
Fords
$7.00
Bombay
$9.00
Vodka
Breck (well)
$5.00
Belvedere
$13.00
Titos
$7.00
Absolute ELYX
$13.00
Tequila & Mezcal
Exotico Blanco (well)
$5.00
Teremana Blanco
$8.00
Teremana Repo
$9.00
Teremana Anejo
$11.00
Maestro Dobel Anejo
$15.00
Union Joven Mezcal
$10.00
Banhez
$10.00
DJ 70
$21.00
Liqueur
Leopold Orange
$9.00
Montenegro Amaro
$10.00
Select Apartivo
$8.00
Mr. Black
$8.00
FF Irish Cream
$9.00
The DECC
$8.00
Meletti Amaro
$7.00
Meletti Cioccolato
$7.00
Meletti Fernet
$7.00
Meletti Sambuca
$7.00
Campari
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Green Chartreuse
$21.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$21.00
Limoncello
$8.00
Chambord
$11.00
The Famous Location and Ordering Hours
(605) 323-9142
313 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461
Closed
All hours
