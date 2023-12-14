The F.A.R.M. 1179 Main St
Lunch
Worldly Wieners
- Mad Dog$7.00
Elk Sausage with Pear and Port, Pickled Beet Slaw, and Arugula
- Brat Dog$7.00
Honey Bourbon Braised Bratwurst, Red Cabbage Sauerkraut, Pickled Red Onion, Parsley, and German Mustard
- Not Yo Momma's Dog$8.00
Venison Sausage, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Onion, Peppers, Pickled Okra, Maille Mustard
- Bubba's Junkyard Dog$7.00
Bison Sausage, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Grilled Onions, Avocado, and Pico de Gallo
- Atomic Dog$7.00
Andouille Sausage, Dijon Mustard, Collard Green Chow Chow, and Freshly Grated Sweet Potato
- Charlotte's Bird Dog$7.00
Pheasant and Cognac Sausage, Apple, Sage, Quinoa, Sweet Potato Slaw
- Raw Dog$8.00
Beyond Sausage, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, and Cilantro Crema
- Decarlo's Dog Father$8.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella Cheese
- Dog Fashion$4.00
Nathan's Hot Dog with your choice of toppings
- Chubby Wiener$7.00
Kielbasa, Arugula, Stout Caramelized Onions, Whole Grain Mustard, and Pickled Peppers
- Frank's Mystery Meat$7.00
Turkey Sausage, Cranberry Relish, Gouda Cheese, Arugula, and Cherry Wood Smoked Bacon
- Nikki's Haute Dog$10.00
Duck and Bacon Sausage, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, and Apple Slaw
- Dale's Dirty Dog$7.00
Chorizo Sausage, Kimici Slaw, Scallions, Cilantro Crema, Crushed Pork Rinds
Specials
- Daily Lunch Special$12.00
Daily Honestly Entree Special: Monday- Meatloaf, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Dinner Roll Tuesday- Chicken & Dumplings, Dinner Roll Wednesday- Lasagna Bolognese, Garlic Bread Thursday- Beef Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Dinner Roll Friday- Chicken Pot Pie, Mashed Potatoes, Dinner Roll Saturday- Macaroni and Cheese, Dinner Roll
- Soup of the Day$5.00
Our Daily Soup Special of The Day Monday- Chili with Cornbread Tuesday- Chicken Noodle Soup with Dinner Roll Wednesday- Tomato Basil Soup with Dinner Roll Thursday- Loaded Potato Soup with Dinner Roll Friday- Beef Vegetable Soup with Dinner Roll Saturday- Pinto Bean Soup with Dinner Roll
- Quesadilla$8.00