Farm Fresh Food Made With Love
The Farmhouse
Crepes
Sweet & Savory Crepes
- Specialty Pumpkin Crepe$11.00
- Plain Crepe$7.00
- Honey Drizzle Crepe$13.00
- Oreo Cheesecake Crepe$12.00
- Chicken Cali Crepe$14.00
grilled chicken, swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, spinach
- Ham and Spinach Crepe$14.00
turkey bacon spinach cheddar cheese dijon mustard
- Turkey Avocado Crepe$14.00
turkey bacon monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic aioli
- BYO Crepe$5.00Out of stock
warm crepe with your choice of toppings
- Pb&banana Crepe$7.00Out of stock
peanut butter and banana
- Pecan Turtle Cheesecake Crepe$12.00
sweet filling, graham crackers, pecans, caramel, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Crepe$14.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, ranch
- Bacon Cheeseburger Crepe$14.00
hamburger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Nutella Crepe$12.00
nutella in a warm crepe
- CheeseCake Crepe$11.00
sweet filling, graham crackers, topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle
- PB&J crepe$6.00Out of stock
peanut butter and strawberry/grape jelly
Salads
- House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucuomber, red onions, chddar cheese, croutons, choice of french, ranch, italian, bleu cheese dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing
- cobb salad$14.00
mixed freens, tomatoes, bacon, turkey, hard boiled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing
- chef salad$15.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing
Kids Meals
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
served with chips or fries
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
served with chips or fries
- Kids Mini Cheeseburgers$6.00
2 mini cheeseburgers plain served with chips or fries
- Kids Crepe Ham and Cheese$5.00
served with potato chips
- Kids PB&J Crepe$4.00
served with potato chips
- Kids Nutella Crepe$5.00
served with potato chips
- Kids French Toast Sticks$6.00
- Kids Mini Pancakes$7.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Appetizers
- seasonal charcuterie$19.95Out of stock
assortment of seasonal meats, cheeses, crackers, and jams
- Hummus$10.00
served with pita chips and cucumbers
- steak and cheese eggrolls$12.00
- Santa Fe Eggrolls$11.00
- AvocadoToast$11.00Out of stock
your choice of white, wheat, multi-grain, or gluten free bread topped with smashed avocado, microgreens, and seasoning
- Cheese Sticks$9.00
fried cheese curds served with marinara
Sides/Extras
- Side Bread$3.00
- Overnight Oatmeal$6.00
- Grits$4.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Turkey Bacon$4.50
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$4.00
- 1 Slice Sausage Gravy$6.00
- Small Side Salad$4.00
- Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Side of (2) Pancakes$5.00
- Waffle$7.00Out of stock
- 1 Egg Side$2.00
- Side Chips$2.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Homefries$4.00
- Overnight Oats$7.00
- 1 Slice Chipped Beef$6.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Biscuit$1.50
- Side Sausage$4.00
- Side Scrapple$4.00
- Side Corned Beef Hash$4.00Out of stock
- Side Turkey Sausage$4.25
- Cup of Chipped Beef$4.00
Breakfast
- Ham and Cheese Omelete$13.50
- Veggie Omelet$14.00
- Country Fried Steak/Chicken with Eggs$14.00
- Western Omelete$14.50
onions, peppers, ham, mushrooms, cheese with toast/biscuit/or english muffin and home fries
- BYO Omelete$8.00
3 egg omelete
- 2 Egg Platter$8.00
served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
- 2 Eggs with Meat$10.00
served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
- Breakfast Bowl$9.00Out of stock
served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
- Breakfast Gravy Bowl$9.50Out of stock
fried potatoes topped with sausage gravy or chipped beef and 2 eggs. served with biscuit,toast,english muffin
- French Toast$11.00
2 slices of brioche served with fried potatoes
- Chipped Beef$11.00
2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes
- Sausage Gravy$11.00
2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes
- 3 Pancakes with Meat$12.50
2 slices of toast or one biscuit served with fried potatoes
- Waffle with Meat$12.00Out of stock
served with choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple and fried potatoes
- 6 oz Sirloin Steak with 2 Eggs$18.50Out of stock
5 oz sirloin served with toast/biscuit/english muffin and fried potatoes
Breakfast Sandwiches
OOO Lunch
Lunch
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$12.00
3 egg omelete
- Hamburger$13.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Cheeseburger$14.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Turkey Apple Cheddar$7.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Grilled Chicken$12.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Fried Chicken$12.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- BLT$12.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Club$14.00
turkey, ham, bacon, cheese with lettuce tomato and mayo served with chips
- Egg Salad Sandwich$6.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips
- Steak and Cheese sub$13.00
sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato and mayo and chips