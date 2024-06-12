The Fifty50 Bar & Restaurant 6600 Morrison Rd
Starters
Mains
- Grilled Hamburger
100% Angus Beef Patty, charbroiled to perfection and dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries.$12.00
- Seafood Stuffed Baked Potato
Extra Large Baked Potato drowned in our signature Seafood Sauce, topped with fresh green onions$16.00
- Chicken Wing Platter
8 chicken wing portions, deep fried or drenched in your choice of sauce.$12.00
- Grilled Ribeye Steak
12oz Certified Angus Ribeye Steak grilled and served with a Loaded Baked Potato$25.00
- Hawaiian Ribeye Steak
12oz Certified Angus Ribeye, Grilled and Glazed with our Signature Hawaiian Sauce. Served with Loaded Baked Potato.$27.00
- Grilled Salmon$20.00
- Hawaiian Salmon
8oz Salmon, grilled over an open flame and glazed with our signature Hawaiian Sauce.$22.00
Sides
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
The FIFTY50 Bar & Restaurant Location and Hours
(504) 229-2026
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM