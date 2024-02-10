The Filling Station - Haverstraw 45 Route South 9W
BURGERS
- FILL'R UP$8.95
Customize with any of our toppings
- TFS$9.95
Bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms
- TEXACO$9.95
Pepperjack, banana peppers, BBQ sauce
- INDIAN CHIEF$9.95
Mushrooms, truffle aioli
- OVERHAUL$9.95
Bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato
- PILE UP$9.95
Two smashed grease monkeys piled on top of each other with american cheese and ketchup
- GREASE MONKEY$5.25
A smaller version of the Fill'R Up
- AMERICAN KOBE$13.50
Organic, beer fed, creamy wagyu beef
- DRY AGED STEAK BURGER$13.50
35 day dry aged sirloin and rib steak burger
- BEYOND BURGER$12.50
Vegan, plant based burger made with soy, protien, potato, and coconut oil
CHICKEN & CHEESE
- FIREBIRD$8.95
Spicy fried chicken sandwich, ancho chile mayo, dill pickles, toasted potato bun
- FOWL PLAY$8.50
Juicy grilled chicken sandwich, toasted potato bun, cutomize with toppings
- CHICKEN THUMBS$7.95
Buttermilk chicken, lightly floured and fried, your choice of dipping sauce
- NOTCHA MOTHER'S GRILLED CHEESE$5.95
Swiss, cheddar, american and pepperjack on toasted whole wheat bread
- PADDY WAGON$9.50
Our grilled cheese with a smashed grease monkey
- FIREWAGON$9.95
Our grilled cheese with spicy fried chicken
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$5.95
Grilled cheese with american only
DOGS
SIDES
- SMALL HAND CUT FRIES$4.75
Fried crisp, lightly salted
- LARGE HAND CUT FRIES$6.25
Served with your choice of one dipping sauce
- SMALL SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.25
Chili spice dusted
- LARGE SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.95
Served with your choice of one dipping sauce
- SMALL ONION RINGS$5.95
Thick cut vidalia onions, beer battered and flash fried
- LARGE ONION RINGS$7.95
Served with your choice of one dipping sauce
- TRUFFLE FRIES$8.25
- HALF & HALF BASKET$6.75
Half regular fries, half sweet potato
- FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$6.50
House dill pickle chips, lightly floured and flash fried, served with choice of dipping sauce
- HAIL CAESAR SALAD$6.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, creamy caesar
- ADD SAUCE
N/A BEVERAGE
BEER
- SAM ADAMS SEASONAL$7.50
- INDUSTRIAL ARTS SEASONAL$8.00Out of stock
- INDUSTRIAL ARTS WRENCH$8.50
- DOGFISH HEAD 60-MINUTE IPA$7.50
- CITIZEN CIDER UNIFIED PRESS$7.50
- NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE$7.50
- GENESEE CREAM ALE$5.50
- CAPTAIN LAWRENCE CLASSIC LAGER$5.50
- GROWLER REFILL$25.00
- PITCHER WRENCH$30.00
- PITCHER STANDARD$25.00
- PITCHER GENESEE$20.00