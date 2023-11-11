The Fish House - Food Truck 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd
Sandwiches
- Catfish Sandwich$10.99
1/2 lb or 1 lb famous Catfish filet sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
- Whiting Sandwich$8.95
1/2 lb or 1 lb famous whiting filet sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
- Red Snapper Sandwich$17.95Out of stock
1/2 lb or 1 lb famous Red Snapper filet sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
- New White Sandwich$10.50Out of stock
1/2 lb or 1 lb famous New White filet sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
- Tilapia Sandwich$10.50Out of stock
1/2 lb or 1 lb famous Tilapia filet sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
- Redfish Sandwich$10.99Out of stock
1/2 lb or 1 lb famous Redfish filet sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
- Perch Sandwhich$10.50Out of stock
- Pork Chop Sandwich$9.50Out of stock
Our famous fried Pork Chop sandwich, breaded with our signature seasonings. Comes with mustard, onion, and pickles. Toss in any of our homemade sauces for $1.00 more. Add cheese for $1.00.
- (1/4lb) Cheeseburger$8.49Out of stock
Our famous homemade seasoned Angus beef burgers, made to order. Choose between 1/4, 1/2 or 1 lb patties. Includes Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, and pickles.
- (1/2lb) Cheeseburger$10.95Out of stock
Our famous homemade seasoned Angus beef burgers, made to order. Choose between 1/4, 1/2 or 1 lb patties. Includes Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, and pickles.
Plates with 2 Sides And 1 Type Bread
- Catfish Plate$14.95
1/2 pound of the famous fried Catfish filets with our signature seasoning and choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
- Whiting Plate$12.95
1/2 pound of the famous fried Whiting filets with our signature seasoning and choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
- Red Snapper Plate$22.95Out of stock
1/2 pound of the famous fried Red Snapper filets with our signature seasoning and choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
- New White Plate$12.95Out of stock
1/2 pound of the famous fried New White filets with our signature seasoning and choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
- Pork Chop Plate$15.95Out of stock
2 pieces of the famous fried Pork Chops with our signature seasoning with a choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
- Tilapia Plate$12.95Out of stock
1/2 pound of the famous fried Tilapia filets with our signature seasoning Choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
- Red Fish Plate$14.95Out of stock
1/2 pound of the famous fried Red Fish filets with our signature seasoning. Choice of two sides and choice of bread (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies). Toss in any sauce or rub for only $1.00 more. Upgrade to 1 pound for double the goodness!
- Perch Plate$12.95Out of stock
- Veggie Plate (4 Sides)$13.95Out of stock
Choose 4 of our deliciously homemade Southern sides for your veggie plate. Choose 1 bread option (roll, wheat bread, white bread, or hushpuppies).
Kickin Coop
- Chicken Sandwich$4.99Out of stock
- Sassy Fries$12.49
A bed of fries, 2 jumbo tenders, and covered with your favorite sauce
- Kickin Mac$6.49Out of stock
- 5ct Bone$7.50
- 10ct Bone$14.99
- 15ct Bone$22.50Out of stock
- 25ct Bone$35.50Out of stock
- 50ct Bone$59.95Out of stock
- 5ct Boneless$6.49Out of stock
- 10ct Boneless$10.49Out of stock
- 15ct Boneless$16.49Out of stock
- 25ct Boneless$24.99Out of stock
- 50ct Boneless$44.49Out of stock
- 4ct Tenders$6.50
- 6ct Tenders$8.95Out of stock
- 10ct Tenders$12.50Out of stock
- 15ct Tenders$20.50Out of stock
- 25ct Tenders$29.99Out of stock
- 1 Piece$1.99
Baskets (Comes W/ Fries)
- Catfish Nugget Basket$10.95
- Catfish Strips$10.99
Strips of Catfish on a bed of fries
- New White Nuggets Basket$8.95Out of stock
- Whiting Nuggets Basket$8.95Out of stock
- Jumbo Shrimp Basket (6CT)$15.50Out of stock
- Shrimp (4) & Cat Nugget (4)$14.99Out of stock
4 Jumbo Shrimp and 4 Catfish Nuggets
- Wings And Catfish (4 Wings And 4 Nuggets)$11.99
- Tenders And Catfish (2 Tenders And 4 Nuggets)$11.99
Family Meals
Drinks
Single Sides
- Barbecue Beans$4.49+Out of stock
- Coleslaw$3.49+Out of stock
- French Fries$3.99+
- Fried Okra$3.99+Out of stock
- Green Beans$4.49+Out of stock
- Greens$4.99+Out of stock
- Potatoes and Onions$3.99+Out of stock
- Hushpuppies$2.99+Out of stock
- Mac and Cheese$4.99+Out of stock
- Potato Salad$3.99+Out of stock
- Spaghetti$4.49+Out of stock
- Spicy Cabbage$4.49+Out of stock
- White Beans$4.49+Out of stock
- Yams / Sweet Potatos$4.49+Out of stock
- 2 Rolls$1.00Out of stock
- White Bread (2 Pieces)$1.00
- Wheat Bread (2 Pieces)$1.00Out of stock
- Mackin Yam$4.99
Chessy Mac covered with a layer of our candied yams
- The West TN$4.99
Our tasty spaghetti topped with a layer of our homemade white beans
- Dirty Volcano$4.99
Our Cheesy Mac topped with our tasty Barbeque beans
- Beans & Greens$4.99
Our tasty homemade white beans with a layer of collard greens
- Mack'N Greens$4.99
- Sweet & Spicy$4.99
Single Items
Kids Value Meals (comes w/ Sm Fries and Sm Drink)
Dessert
Sauces
- Mild$0.99+
low heat
- Hot$0.99+
- Flame$0.99+Out of stock
Exreme.. Be careful
- Cajun Ranch$0.99+Out of stock
- Asian Zing$0.99+
- BBQ$0.99+Out of stock
- Buffalo$0.99+
- Ranch Rub$0.99+Out of stock
- Cajun Rub$0.99+Out of stock
- Lemon Pepper Rub$0.99+Out of stock
- Hot Honey Barbecue$0.99+Out of stock
- Honey Gold$0.99+
- Hot Honey Gold$0.99+
- Terriyaki$0.99+Out of stock
- Garlic Parm$0.99+
- Spicy Honey Garlic$0.99+Out of stock
- Sweet and Spicy$0.99+Out of stock
- Jamaican Jerk$0.99+Out of stock
- Mango Habanero$0.99+Out of stock
- Lousiana Cajun Heat$0.99+Out of stock
- Ranch$0.99+
- Tarter$0.99+
- Blue Cheese$0.99+
- Honey Mustard$0.99+
- Salsa$0.99+Out of stock
- Cocktail Sauce$0.99+Out of stock