The Fish House | Peoria
Appetizer
- Baked Oysters Rockefeller
6 Oysters Rockefeller$17.90
- Calamari Fritti$10.90
- Connecticut Blue Point Oysters - Full Dozen
12 Schucked Oysters$29.80
- Connecticut Blue Point Oysters - Half Dozen
6 Shucked Oysters$14.90
- Crab Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Mushroom Caps$10.90
- Crab Turnovers
Boursin cheese, spinach, and lump crab in a puff pastry crust$13.90
- Deep Fried Oysters "Five"
5 Deep Fried Oysters Boston Style$15.90
- Florida Gulf Shrimp Cocktail - Full Dozen$18.80
- Florida Gulf Shrimp Cocktail - Half Dozen$9.90
- French Fried Onion Rings
Battered Onion Rings$8.90
- French Fries$4.50
- Fried Alligator$11.90
- Fried Mushrooms$7.90
- Grilled Oysters
6 grilled oysters with a compound butter infused with Sriracha, onion, cilantro and lime$17.00
- Halibut Puff Appetizer$14.90
- Homemade Chips
Hand cut and cooked to perfection!$4.50
- Mozzerella Cheese Sticks
7 Mozzerella Sticks$7.90
- New England Crab Cakes
Served with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa$14.90
- Planks$7.90
- Sauteed Mushrooms$7.90
- Seared Tuna Appetizer
Mariinated in a ginger sauce and rolled in spicy caribbean spices with sesame seeds$16.90
Soup
Salads
Early-Call
Fish Selections
- Char Salmon$27.90
- Cedar Salmon$30.00
- Jerk Salmon$30.90
- Cajun Salmon$30.90
- Bro Salmon$27.90
- Stuffed Salmon$30.00
- Char Bass$40.00
- Bro Bass$40.00
- Pan Bass$40.00
- Jerk Bass$43.00
- Cajun Bass$43.00
- Thai Bass$44.00
- Pistachio Bass$44.00
- Char Canadian Scallops$36.00
- Pan Canadian Scallops$36.00
- Bro Canadian Scallops$36.00
- Jerk Canadian Scallops$39.00
- Cajun Canadian Scallops$39.00
- Char Grouper$34.00
- Grouper Oskar$38.00
- Jerk Grouper$37.00
- Cajun Grouper$37.00
- Fried Grouper$34.00
- Grouper Sandwich$25.00
- Pan-Fried Grouper$34.00
- Pistachio Grouper$37.00
- Broiled Grouper$34.00
- Char Halibut$37.00
- Jerk Halibut$40.00
- Cajun Halibut$40.00
- Tuscan Halibut$41.00
- Fried Halibut$37.00
- Pan-Fried Halibut$37.00
- Halibut Puffs$33.90
- Halibut Florentine$30.90
- Broiled Hal$37.00
- Char Mahi$28.00
- Tuscan Mahi$32.00
- Jerk Mahi$31.00
- Cajun Mahi$31.00
- Broiled Mahi$28.00
- Char Prawn$29.90
- Jerk Prawn$32.90
- Cajun Prawn$32.90
- Broiled Prawn$29.90
- Fried Prawn$28.00
- Char Shrimp$26.90
- Jerk Shrimp$29.90
- Cajun Shrimp$29.90
- Pan Shrimp$26.90
- Fried Shrimp$26.90
- Broiled Shrimp$26.90
- Stuffed Shrimp$26.90
- Char Tasmanian Salmon$34.00
- Cedar Tasmanian Salmon$36.00
- Jerk Tasmanian Salmon$37.00
- Cajun Tasmanian Salmon$37.00
- Broiled Tasmanian Salmon$34.00
- Stuffed Tasmanian Salmon$37.00
- Char Tilapia$26.90
- Jerk Tilapia$29.90
- Cajun Tilapia$29.90
- Broiled Tilapia$26.90
- Cashew Tilapia$30.00
- Fried Tilapia$26.90
- Seared Tuna Appetizer
Mariinated in a ginger sauce and rolled in spicy caribbean spices with sesame seeds$16.90
- Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna
Hawaiian bright red sashimi grade Ahi Tuna prepared to the temperature of your choice$36.00
- Seared Tuna Entree
Entree sized portion of the Seared Tuna Appetizer$37.00
Fish House Favorites
- Alfredo
Shrimp or Scallops with a spinach and cheese filled ravioli in a rich house made alfredo sauce$28.90
- Chesapeake Bay Oysters
Plump, fried and superb$30.90
- Halibut Puffs
Lightly breaded pieces of Halibut deep fried$33.90
- New England Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab cakes served with our own ginger sauce and a roasted corn and black bean salsa$29.00
- Vegetarian Dish
Selection of vegetables sauteed and tossed in a sauce of your choice, served with your choice of cheese raviolis or thai rice noodles$28.90
Platters & Combos
Landlubber Fare
- Large Filet Mignon
10oz Filet$45.90
- Petite Filet Mignon
7oz Filet$34.90
- Filet Oskar
7oz Filet topped with jumbo lump crab and hollandaise sauce$40.00
- Filet Mignon Duo
Our petite Filet served two ways - half served Oskar style and half served with our Tuscan sauce$41.90
- Char-Broiled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served with sweet and sour sauce$26.90
- Adult Chop Sirloin$25.90
- Tuscan Chicken$29.00
Land and Sea
Lobster and Crab
- Broiled South African Lobster Tail - One Tail$44.90
- Broiled South African Lobster - Two Tails$80.90
- Broiled Alaskan King Crab
One Pound Split$77.90
- African and Alaskan - Broiled
South African Lobster Tail and Alaskan King Crab$75.90
- African Lobster and Jumbo Prawn
Lobster Tail and Freshwater Prawn$59.90
- King Crab and Jumbo Prawn$61.90
- King Crab and Gulf Shrimp$58.90
Weekly Feature
- Char Barramundi$33.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk Barramundi$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cajun Barramundi$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Barramundi Oskar$37.00OUT OF STOCK
- Char Branzino$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk Branzino$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cajun Branzino$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pan-Fried Branzino$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Branzino Picatta$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Broiled Branzino$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Char Sword$33.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blk Sword$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk Sword$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Char Copper River Sockeye$34.00
- Broiled Copper River Sockeye$34.00
- Cedar Glazed Copper River Sockeye$36.00
- Stuffed Copper River Sockeye$37.00
- Jamaican Jerk Copper River Sockeye$37.00
- Cajun Copper River Sockeye$37.00
Ala Carte
- 1/2 lb King Crab
1/2 Pound Split$45.50
- Alaskan Halibut
Straight from Alaska$33.00
- Atlantic Salmon$23.90
- Broiled Alaskan King Crab
One Pound Split$73.90
- Broiled South African Lobster Tail - One Tail$40.90
- Canadian Sea Scallops
Large sea scallops
- Chilean Sea Bass
Large flakes, delicate, rich and buttery - from the waters of Chile$36.00
- Florida Red Grouper
Fresh from the Gulf$29.00
- Freshwater Jumbo Prawn
Our famous frewshwater Prawn served your way with a side of butter
- Golden Tilapia$22.90
- Gulf of Mexico Shrimp
Our Gulf shrimp prepared your way
- Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna
Hawaiian bright red sashimi grade Ahi Tuna prepared to the temperature of your choice$32.00
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi
Full of flavor - straight from the Hawaiian waters$24.00
- Tasmanian King Salmon
Fresh from the coast of Tasmania, this salmon is delicate and mild$30.00
- Broiled South African Lobster Tail - Two Tails$76.90