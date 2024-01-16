The Forge 451 Catawba Ave
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Sweet Crepe
Brunch Sides
Lunch Menu
Apps
Soup & Salad
Handhelds
Sweet Crepes
Dinner Menu
Apps
Soup/Salad
Handhelds
Savory Crepe
Entrees
Sweet crepes
Beer
Drafts/Cans/Bottles
- DRAFT Busch Light$2.00
- DRAFT G. Lakes Dort$3.00
- DRAFT P. City Pale Ale$3.00
- DRAFT Rheingeist Truth$3.00
- Bells Two Hearted$3.00
- Breckenridge Vanilla Porter$3.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Cidergeist Zappy$3.00Out of stock
- Crunchy Hippie$3.00
- Dogfish 60 Minute IPA$3.00
- Elysian Space Dust$3.00
- Great Lakes Hazecreaft$3.00Out of stock
- Great Lakes Sunsail Peach Tea$3.00Out of stock
- Half Acre Daisy Cutter$3.00
- Happy Dad Seltzer$3.00Out of stock
- High Noon Mango$3.00Out of stock
- High Noon Peach$3.00Out of stock
- Hoegarden$3.00Out of stock
- Holy Cannoli Stout$3.00
- Kona Big Wave$3.00
- Lone River Ranch Water$3.00Out of stock
- Long Drink$3.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Modelo Especial$3.00Out of stock
- Negra Modelo$3.00
- Peroni$3.00
- Saucy Juicy ASAP$3.00Out of stock
- Tecate Light$3.00
- Yuengling$3.00
Non-Alcoholic
Wine
White Wine
- William Hill Chardonnay Glass$10.00
- William Hill Chardonnay Bottle$36.00
- Brancott Sauvignon Blanc Glass$8.00
- Brancott Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$28.00
- Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio Glass$8.00
- Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio Bottle$28.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Riesling Glass$9.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Riesling Bottle$32.00
- Hogue Riesling Glass$9.00
- Hogue Riesling Bottle$32.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle$75.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle$85.00
- Kim Craw Sauv Blanc Bottle$40.00
- Paciific Rim Dry Riesling Bottle$28.00
- Cline Viognier Bottle$32.00
- Terra d' orro chenin blanc Bottle$36.00
- Abadia Campio Albarino Bottle$36.00
- O. Swift Mannequin Chard Bottle$75.00
Red Wine
- Prophecy Red Blend Glass$9.00
- Prophecy Red Blend Bottle$32.00
- Josh Cabernet Glass$10.00
- Josh Cabernet Bottle$36.00
- Prophecy Pinot Noir Glass$9.00
- Prophecy Pinot Noir Bottle$32.00
- Cline Zinfandel Glass$9.00
- Cline Zinfandel Bottle$32.00
- Bravium Pinot Noir$65.00
- Petit Petit Red Blenc$38.00
- Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend Bottle$75.00
- Finca Nueva Rioja Reserva$60.00
- Arigiano Rosso do Montalcino$60.00
- Piatelli Malbec Bottle$36.00
- Joel Gott Cabernet$38.00
- Sterling Vineyards Cabernet$60.00
- Saldo Zinfandel$60.00
- Rombauer Zinfandel$75.00
- Orin Swift Papillon$120.00
- Earthquake Zinfandel$45.00
Bubbles
- Wycliff Glass$7.00
- Wyclif Bottle$20.00
- La Marca Prosecco Glass$11.00
- La Marca Prosecco Bottle$38.00
- Campo Viejo Brut Rosé$24.00
- Campo Viejo Cava Brut$24.00
- Unshackeld Sparkling Rosé$45.00
- Ceretto Moscato$36.00
- J Vineyards Brut Cuvee$50.00
- Veuve Clicquot$85.00
- Larson Brut Green Label$120.00
- Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque$300.00
Cocktails
Signature
- Old Fashioned$14.00
Muddle orange slice/cherry/simple in a pint glass 3 dashes orange bitters 2 oz Bulleit bourbon .5 oz simple Stir and pour over large cube - Rocks Glass Garnish: Luxardo cherry
- Cap's New Fashioned$14.00
*NUT ALLERGY* In a pint glass build, stir, and strain over large cube - Rocks Glass 3 dashes orange bitters 2 oz Rittenhouse rye .5 oz Nocino .25 oz simple Garnish: Luxardo cherry
- Aphrodite$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - High Ball 2 dashes of rhubard bitters 2 oz Hendrick's .75 oz St. Germain 1 oz strawberry simple Topped with soda Garnish: Strawberry
- Smash's Last Word$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Coupe 1 oz Hendricks 1 oz Luxardo cherry liqueur 1 oz Green Chartreuse 1 oz lime juice Garnish - Luxardo cherry
- Smokeshow$14.00
Build in pint glass, muddle orange, cherry and simple. Stir with rocks, strain over big rock - Rocks Glass 3 dashes orange bitters 1 oz El Silencio mezcal 1 oz Avion Reposado .5 oz simple Garnish: Luxardo cherry
- Painkiller$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - High Ball 1 oz Plantation pineapple rum 1 oz Pussers rum 2 oz pineapple juice 2 oz OJ 1 oz coconut cream Garnish: Nutmeg
- Hillbilly Alice$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Coupe 2 oz El Dorado dark rum 1 oz. Luxardo cherry liqueur .75 oz lime Garnish: lime wheel
- Pink Panther$12.00
In shaker tin muddle simple and basil, shake, strain 2 oz Hendrick's 1 oz strawberry simple .75 oz lemon handful of basil Garnish: basil leaf
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
Build in Wine Glass 1.5 oz Aperol . 5 oz Orange tiger 3 oz Champagne 1 oz soda Garnish: orange wheel
Margs
- Margarita$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Altos Plata .75 oz Orange tiger 1 oz lime juice .5 oz agave syrup Garnish: salt rim & lime wheel
- Wallflower$13.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Jalapeno Infused Tito's .75 Orange tiger 1 oz lime .5 oz agave syrup Garnish: sugar rim & lime wheel
- Always Sunny$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Altos Reposado 1 oz Ancho reyes 1oz lime .5 oz mango puree Garnish: tajin rim & lime wheel
- Smoky pineappl$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass Muddle 3 limes and mint leaves 1.5oz Altos Plata .75 oz Orange tiger 1 oz watermelon puree .5 oz lime .5 oz agave syrup Garnish: mint sprig
- D.R. Cease & Desist$13.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, stir - Coupe Pour wine float over back of spoon 1.5 oz Altos Plata .5 oz Orange tiger .75 oz lime .5 oz agave syrup .5 oz cabernet float
Martinis
- Classic$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Titos or Hendricks 1 oz dry vermouth 1 oz olive (if dirty) Garnish: Olives
- Cosmo Kramer$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Deep Eddy lemon .75 Orange tiger 1 oz strawberry simple .25 oz lemon juice Garnish: strawberry slice
- Rising Star$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Stoli Vanil 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz espresso .25 oz heavy cream Garnish: 3 espresso beans
- Foggy Daddy$14.00
- Princess Di's Revenge$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain 6-7 dashes fee foam 2 oz Earl Grey Tanqueray 1 oz simple .75 lemon Garnish: lemon peel
- Drunk in Love$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Tito's .75 Ancho reyes 1 oz watermelon puree .75 oz lime .5 oz simple pinch of cilantro Garnish: none
- The John Stamos$14.00
Brunch
- Mimosa$7.00
Build in flute Champagne 1.5 oz OJ
- Honey Badger$9.00
Build in flute Champagne 1 oz St. Germain 1.5 oz grapefruit juice
- The Bloody$12.00
Build in pint glass and stir 1.5 oz Tito's or Jalapeno Tito's Blood Mix Garnish: celery salt rim AND pickle/olive/lemon/lime
- Paloma$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - High Ball 1.5 oz Altos Reposado 2 oz grapefruit juice .75 oz lime .5 oz simple Top with soda Garnish: Lime wheel & half salt rim
- Forge 75$11.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain 1 oz Hendrick's .75 oz St. Germain .5 oz lemon La Marca prosecco split Garnish: Lemon peel
- Gin & Juice$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Hendrick's 1 oz Falernum 1.5 oz OJ .75 lemon Garnish: Lit cinnamon stick
- Smash's First Word$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain 1.5 oz Rittenhouse rye .75 oz Orange tiger 2 oz iced coffee .75 oz brown sugar vanilla syrup
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
- Altos Reposado$9.00
- Altos Silver$9.00
- Avion Anejo$15.00
- Avion Reposado$14.00
- Avion Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$7.00+
- Casamigos Mezcal$9.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$8.00+
- El Silencio Mezcal$9.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00+
- Herradurra Reposado$7.50+
- Herradurra Silver$7.00+
- Maestro Dobel Diamante$7.00+
- Patron Anejo$8.50+
- Patron Silver$7.00+
- Siete Leguas Reposado$6.50+
- Siete Leguas Blanco$5.50+
- Suavacito Reposado$7.00+
- Suavacito Anejo$8.50+
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Angels Envy$7.50+
- Basil Hayden$6.50+
- Buffalo Trace$4.00+
- Bulleit$4.00+
- Bulleit 95 Rye$4.50+
- Burning Chair$7.50+
- Chicken Cock$9.00+
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Vanilla$8.00
- High West Double Rye$5.50+
- I.W. Harper$7.50+
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jeffersons Reserve$8.00+
- Lip Service Rye$7.50+
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Marker's Mark 46$5.50+
- Rabbit Hole$9.00+
- Rabbit Hole Rye$7.50+
- Rittenhouse Rye$8.00
- Screwball$8.50
- Ten High Bourbon$6.00
- Town Branch$5.00+
- Weller Special Reserve$5.00+
- Whistle Pig Piggy Back Bourbon$7.50+
- Woodford Double Oaked$8.50+
Rum
Scotch
Cordials
Retail
Bar
Drafts/Cans/Bottles
- DRAFT Busch Light$2.00
- DRAFT G. Lakes Dort$3.00
- DRAFT P. City Pale Ale$3.00
- DRAFT Rheingeist Truth$3.00
- Bells Two Hearted$3.00
- Breckenridge Vanilla Porter$3.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Cidergeist Zappy$3.00Out of stock
- Crunchy Hippie$3.00
- Dogfish 60 Minute IPA$3.00
- Elysian Space Dust$3.00
- Great Lakes Hazecreaft$3.00Out of stock
- Great Lakes Sunsail Peach Tea$3.00Out of stock
- Half Acre Daisy Cutter$3.00
- Happy Dad Seltzer$3.00Out of stock
- High Noon Mango$3.00Out of stock
- High Noon Peach$3.00Out of stock
- Hoegarden$3.00Out of stock
- Holy Cannoli Stout$3.00
- Kona Big Wave$3.00
- Lone River Ranch Water$3.00Out of stock
- Long Drink$3.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Modelo Especial$3.00Out of stock
- Negra Modelo$3.00
- Peroni$3.00
- Saucy Juicy ASAP$3.00Out of stock
- Tecate Light$3.00
- Yuengling$3.00
Non-Alcoholic
Vodka
Tequila
- Altos Reposado$9.00
- Altos Silver$9.00
- Avion Anejo$15.00
- Avion Reposado$14.00
- Avion Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$7.00+
- Casamigos Mezcal$9.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$8.00+
- El Silencio Mezcal$9.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00+
- Herradurra Reposado$7.50+
- Herradurra Silver$7.00+
- Maestro Dobel Diamante$7.00+
- Patron Anejo$8.50+
- Patron Silver$7.00+
- Siete Leguas Reposado$6.50+
- Siete Leguas Blanco$5.50+
- Suavacito Reposado$7.00+
- Suavacito Anejo$8.50+
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Angels Envy$7.50+
- Basil Hayden$6.50+
- Buffalo Trace$4.00+
- Bulleit$4.00+
- Bulleit 95 Rye$4.50+
- Burning Chair$7.50+
- Chicken Cock$9.00+
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Vanilla$8.00
- High West Double Rye$5.50+
- I.W. Harper$7.50+
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jeffersons Reserve$8.00+
- Lip Service Rye$7.50+
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Marker's Mark 46$5.50+
- Rabbit Hole$9.00+
- Rabbit Hole Rye$7.50+
- Rittenhouse Rye$8.00
- Screwball$8.50
- Ten High Bourbon$6.00
- Town Branch$5.00+
- Weller Special Reserve$5.00+
- Whistle Pig Piggy Back Bourbon$7.50+
- Woodford Double Oaked$8.50+
Rum
Scotch
Cordials
White Wine
- William Hill Chardonnay Glass$10.00
- William Hill Chardonnay Bottle$36.00
- Brancott Sauvignon Blanc Glass$8.00
- Brancott Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$28.00
- Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio Glass$8.00
- Castello Del Poggio Pinot Grigio Bottle$28.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Riesling Glass$9.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Riesling Bottle$32.00
- Hogue Riesling Glass$9.00
- Hogue Riesling Bottle$32.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle$75.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle$85.00
- Kim Craw Sauv Blanc Bottle$40.00
- Paciific Rim Dry Riesling Bottle$28.00
- Cline Viognier Bottle$32.00
- Terra d' orro chenin blanc Bottle$36.00
- Abadia Campio Albarino Bottle$36.00
- O. Swift Mannequin Chard Bottle$75.00
Bubbles
- Wycliff Glass$7.00
- Wyclif Bottle$20.00
- La Marca Prosecco Glass$11.00
- La Marca Prosecco Bottle$38.00
- Campo Viejo Brut Rosé$24.00
- Campo Viejo Cava Brut$24.00
- Unshackeld Sparkling Rosé$45.00
- Ceretto Moscato$36.00
- J Vineyards Brut Cuvee$50.00
- Veuve Clicquot$85.00
- Larson Brut Green Label$120.00
- Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque$300.00
Red Wine
- Prophecy Red Blend Glass$9.00
- Prophecy Red Blend Bottle$32.00
- Josh Cabernet Glass$10.00
- Josh Cabernet Bottle$36.00
- Prophecy Pinot Noir Glass$9.00
- Prophecy Pinot Noir Bottle$32.00
- Cline Zinfandel Glass$9.00
- Cline Zinfandel Bottle$32.00
- Bravium Pinot Noir$65.00
- Petit Petit Red Blenc$38.00
- Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend Bottle$75.00
- Finca Nueva Rioja Reserva$60.00
- Arigiano Rosso do Montalcino$60.00
- Piatelli Malbec Bottle$36.00
- Joel Gott Cabernet$38.00
- Sterling Vineyards Cabernet$60.00
- Saldo Zinfandel$60.00
- Rombauer Zinfandel$75.00
- Orin Swift Papillon$120.00
- Earthquake Zinfandel$45.00
Signature
- Old Fashioned$14.00
Muddle orange slice/cherry/simple in a pint glass 3 dashes orange bitters 2 oz Bulleit bourbon .5 oz simple Stir and pour over large cube - Rocks Glass Garnish: Luxardo cherry
- Cap's New Fashioned$14.00
*NUT ALLERGY* In a pint glass build, stir, and strain over large cube - Rocks Glass 3 dashes orange bitters 2 oz Rittenhouse rye .5 oz Nocino .25 oz simple Garnish: Luxardo cherry
- Aphrodite$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - High Ball 2 dashes of rhubard bitters 2 oz Hendrick's .75 oz St. Germain 1 oz strawberry simple Topped with soda Garnish: Strawberry
- Smash's Last Word$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Coupe 1 oz Hendricks 1 oz Luxardo cherry liqueur 1 oz Green Chartreuse 1 oz lime juice Garnish - Luxardo cherry
- Smokeshow$14.00
Build in pint glass, muddle orange, cherry and simple. Stir with rocks, strain over big rock - Rocks Glass 3 dashes orange bitters 1 oz El Silencio mezcal 1 oz Avion Reposado .5 oz simple Garnish: Luxardo cherry
- Painkiller$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - High Ball 1 oz Plantation pineapple rum 1 oz Pussers rum 2 oz pineapple juice 2 oz OJ 1 oz coconut cream Garnish: Nutmeg
- Hillbilly Alice$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Coupe 2 oz El Dorado dark rum 1 oz. Luxardo cherry liqueur .75 oz lime Garnish: lime wheel
- Pink Panther$12.00
In shaker tin muddle simple and basil, shake, strain 2 oz Hendrick's 1 oz strawberry simple .75 oz lemon handful of basil Garnish: basil leaf
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
Build in Wine Glass 1.5 oz Aperol . 5 oz Orange tiger 3 oz Champagne 1 oz soda Garnish: orange wheel
Margs
- Margarita$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Altos Plata .75 oz Orange tiger 1 oz lime juice .5 oz agave syrup Garnish: salt rim & lime wheel
- Wallflower$13.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Jalapeno Infused Tito's .75 Orange tiger 1 oz lime .5 oz agave syrup Garnish: sugar rim & lime wheel
- Always Sunny$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Altos Reposado 1 oz Ancho reyes 1oz lime .5 oz mango puree Garnish: tajin rim & lime wheel
- Smoky pineappl$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass Muddle 3 limes and mint leaves 1.5oz Altos Plata .75 oz Orange tiger 1 oz watermelon puree .5 oz lime .5 oz agave syrup Garnish: mint sprig
- D.R. Cease & Desist$13.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, stir - Coupe Pour wine float over back of spoon 1.5 oz Altos Plata .5 oz Orange tiger .75 oz lime .5 oz agave syrup .5 oz cabernet float
Brunch
- Mimosa$7.00
Build in flute Champagne 1.5 oz OJ
- Honey Badger$9.00
Build in flute Champagne 1 oz St. Germain 1.5 oz grapefruit juice
- The Bloody$12.00
Build in pint glass and stir 1.5 oz Tito's or Jalapeno Tito's Blood Mix Garnish: celery salt rim AND pickle/olive/lemon/lime
- Paloma$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - High Ball 1.5 oz Altos Reposado 2 oz grapefruit juice .75 oz lime .5 oz simple Top with soda Garnish: Lime wheel & half salt rim
- Forge 75$11.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain 1 oz Hendrick's .75 oz St. Germain .5 oz lemon La Marca prosecco split Garnish: Lemon peel
- Gin & Juice$12.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Rocks Glass 1.5 oz Hendrick's 1 oz Falernum 1.5 oz OJ .75 lemon Garnish: Lit cinnamon stick
- Smash's First Word$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain 1.5 oz Rittenhouse rye .75 oz Orange tiger 2 oz iced coffee .75 oz brown sugar vanilla syrup
Martinis
- Classic$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Titos or Hendricks 1 oz dry vermouth 1 oz olive (if dirty) Garnish: Olives
- Cosmo Kramer$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Deep Eddy lemon .75 Orange tiger 1 oz strawberry simple .25 oz lemon juice Garnish: strawberry slice
- Rising Star$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Stoli Vanil 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz espresso .25 oz heavy cream Garnish: 3 espresso beans
- Foggy Daddy$14.00
- Princess Di's Revenge$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain 6-7 dashes fee foam 2 oz Earl Grey Tanqueray 1 oz simple .75 lemon Garnish: lemon peel
- Drunk in Love$14.00
Build in shaker tin, shake, strain - Martini Glass 2 oz Tito's .75 Ancho reyes 1 oz watermelon puree .75 oz lime .5 oz simple pinch of cilantro Garnish: none
- The John Stamos$14.00