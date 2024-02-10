Skip to Main content
The Foxhole Tavern
The Foxhole Tavern 4144 N. Oakland Ave
Soda
Soda
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Red Bull
$5.00
SF Red Bull
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry
$2.50
The Foxhole Tavern 4144 N. Oakland Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(999) 999-9999
4144 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI 53211
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
