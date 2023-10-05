The French Touch
French Fries
Philly Cheese
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Philly cheese steak, Onion, Mushroom, Mozzarella cheese and our secret sauce
PHILLY CHEESE DOG
Philly Cheese, sausage dog,onion,mushroom,mozzarela cheese and our secret sauce.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK TUFF CUTS
Philly cheese steak,onion,mushroom,jalapenos,american cheese, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise ans our secret sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Homemade
Jambalaya
Jambalaya, Rice,Chicken,Smoked sausage and pepper. Option : No spicy,regular spicy, more spicy.
Frog Legs "Cuisses de Grenouille"
4 gumbos Frogs legs "French style "with garlic and french fries
LOBSTER ROLL
Lobster roll served on brioche bun with lemon,celery and green onion
NACHOS
Nachos "Doritos" with melted cheese, Jalapenos and sour cream.
HACHIS PARMENTIER "Shepherd's pie"
Shepherd's pie with ground beef,creamy corn, carrots and mashed potatoes
PULLED PORK
Pulled pork BBQ served on brioche bun.
CREPES "slim french pancake"
Crêpes "French style" choose your flavor : Chocolate,caramel,syrup,sugar
Hambugers
HOT DOG
Hot dog served on brioche bun 6"
VEGGIEBURGER
Veggie Burger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
HANGOVER BURGER
Hamburger, Egg,Bacon and cheese, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Bacon cheeseburger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
CHEESEBURGER
Cheeseburger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
HAMBURGER
Hamburger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.